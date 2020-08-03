Jessica Golich: “Express yourself in your own way”

Photography is an art that is rooted in mindfulness. Photographers capture milliseconds that become memories of a lifetime, and that all dials back to the photographers singular and unique vision. Express yourself in your own way.

I had the pleasure of interviewing influencer and concert photographer Jessica Golich. Jessica has experienced significant success photographing A-List musicians & covering festivals & notable events like Coachella, the High Times Cannabis Cup, the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, & more. Being hired by Tik Tok’s Creator Growth Program, Jessica has expanded her influence on social media, growing rapidly with over 20M+ views with heavy involvement in the LIVE entertainment space. Her previous interviewees include Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and many more. She utilizes her influence to promote some of the biggest names in Cannabis include Ooze, Skunk Bags, & CBD MD.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you so much for having me. Ever since I was a child, I have been a music fanatic. Everything from Genesis to Britney Spears to Massive Attack, I was the introverted child hiding away in my room after school with my computer organizing playlists and diving into the latest social network. I have been in tune with Music/Pop Culture my entire life and I knew that I had to use my creativity and drive to figure out a way to get more involved. I started blogging in 2014 and began posting photos on Instagram that I was taking throughout the country while traveling in which I would provide long captions sharing my observations. Months later, I earned the opportunity to begin to take my creativity to the next level on a few major platforms and began interviewing Musicians, Doctors, NBA players, YouTube Stars, Athletes and more from all around the world for many years. I have had the honor of attending award shows, major music festivals, you name it. I don’t have a formal Journalism background yet the risk was taken on me which provided reward for all. Over time, I began developing relationships with publicists around the world who would invite me to cover concerts that were coming to Detroit, and one day I asked a publicist if I could photograph the show rather than provide a written review. In short, I haven’t turned back since.

After 3–4 strong years of developing notoriety and expanding my portfolio, I took three months away from the Entertainment Industry in the Summer of 2018 and traveled throughout the West Coast and allowed myself to wander with the intent of self-discovery. I knew that it was time to take the entrepreneurial step forward with all of the experience, knowledge and business acumen that I have derived. I spent a lot of time amongst the bleakness of the desert taking an excruciatingly deep inventory of my life and in turn, I launched Life Beyond The Music.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Coachella is a big deal. I remember telling a few people back in 2018 that I was going to apply to be a Photographer/Journalist at Coachella; they laughed. I once read a public review stating that the chances of getting into Coachella as a Photographer or Journalist were the same as getting struck by lightning; exaggerating a bit, yet metaphorically true. Not only did I make the cut in 2018, I was invited back in 2019 yet was unable to make it due to my circumstances at the time. Being a member of the media at Coachella was hands down the most prominent and important experience of my professional life. It laid the foundation and enabled me to successfully begin to build my own business, Life Beyond The Music. I am extremely grateful for the relationships and expansion of my professional network which enabled me to experience such a feat. In reflection, I hold this experience with the utmost honor and pride.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, I have several stories that I can share but I’ll spread a laugh through one mistake that I made recently that definitely stands out. I had the opportunity to photograph Tool along their arena tour when they stopped in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Tool is widely renowned for their cryptic, dark yet highly-visual productions. Tool’s Lead Vocalist, Maynard James Keenan, is known for his uncanny stage presence which consists of him barely in sight singing from the back of the stage. I did my studying of the lighting at previous shows and thought that I would be able to cut it without bringing my F/1.8 low-light lens. All photographers were able to shoot through the first song only and if you listen to Tool, you know that that equates to 10 minutes. Needless to say, I took over 70 photos during the first song and was able to salvage four single photos that I consider decent shots at best. Lesson learned that I won’t be leaving home without my low-light lens for any concert moving forward.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Life Beyond The Music stands out through my intention to provide a space of creativity and introspection beyond the artists most common form. Throughout my interviews, I ask Musicians/Entertainers questions that are both out-of-the-box and refreshing while allowing them to be introspective and dive into themselves as a human being beyond their social status. I have built a strong reputation throughout the music industry for being effective, efficient and productive while approaching musicians in a more grounded manner. I’d choose to hear about the last meal that you cooked or the current state of your mental health rather than your latest release. I ask Musicians about their wellness routines, how they confront and tackle an overload of stimulus while on the road, tips for their fans about mental health practices that they derive healing through and more. I photograph Musicians in a way that allows viewers to feel as though they are right there with them in the moment, a glimpse into the soul and spirit of the human being. It is common that I receive praise directly from musicians afterwards for allowing them to express who they are and what they love as a human being beyond what the world perceives them to be.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

That’s a great question that I think needs to be discussed more often. From my perception, it boils down to how you are taking care of yourself. As creatives, we are often a bundle of ever-changing elements as we experience and observe more of the world around us and within us, therefore, pausing to rest and reflect is elemental as it allows charisma to arise from the uncalculated. In the entertainment industry, there are a lot of opportunities for after parties, late nights and more. I think that consciously choosing not to engage in the excess that comes with the industry is what separates the leaders who are consistent in their creative deliveries. I lead a very strict vegan, gluten-free, plant-based lifestyle which I consider to be of utmost importance in terms of my business and personal health. The better that I am taking care of myself, the more enthusiastic, mindful and successful I am throughout my endeavors.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I absolutely agree. I do not believe in the saying of being “self-made”. I wouldn’t say that there is a singular person in my case yet rather I’d like to extend gratitude toward my audiences on my social networks and in particular, Instagram. There are so many fan accounts for musicians that I photograph around the world who know that when a concert tour is stopping in Detroit, I will more than likely be photographing the concert. In turn, these fans will repost my photos, tag me on their Instagram stories, tag the musicians throughout my comments, repost the photos months and years later and always give me credit. It amazes me how these fans go to extremes to ensure exposure and awareness is provided for both the musicians and the people behind their content. To all of the Britney Spears, Greta Van Fleet, Hanson, In This Moment, Logic, NF, Thirty Seconds to Mars and so many more fan pages around the world who have diligently supported my work; thank you.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

The world that we live in is practically centered around tech and social media. There is so much opportunity both at hand and to be created through the wonders of technology. I launched my TikTok page back in January 2019 and have already pulled in over 25+ Million views on my content which is centered around concert footage. Continuing to grow my page and global audience throughout my social pages is of utmost importance to me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I use my social platforms that I have built from the ground up in a way that encourages strength in moments of adversity by providing hope and showcasing that anyone can do what they love when they are proactive with the tools that we have readily available (social media), consistency, drive, sacrifice and dedication. I inspire others to dream outside of the lines through my words and my photos; my art. I desire to inspire the long-term win over short-term comfort and always feel that my audience is receptive to my work because no matter what I experience or do, there is a glimmer of resilience and tenacity that shines through that tugs at their heartstrings and gives them hope that they too can lead the life of their dreams.

Can you share “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Take Stunning Photos”. Please an example for each.

Lighting is your friend. Prepare ahead.

You never know what you are going to encounter in regards to lighting at certain venues and throughout tour productions. I recommend to always have a fast lens with image stabilization on hand for concert photography.

Practice and study.

There are so many great YouTube tutorials that can educate you on the functionality of your gear. Watch musicians shows on YouTube from the previous nights on their tour to prepare yourself for the set-up of the stage so you can approach the lighting and production with full awareness of your surroundings.

Don’t listen to outside opinions that aren’t constructive.

Photography is an art that is rooted in mindfulness. Photographers capture milliseconds that become memories of a lifetime, and that all dials back to the photographers singular and unique vision. Express yourself in your own way.

Capture the fans in their zone.

Don’t forget to spin around and photograph the crowd. The fans absolutely love when photographers grab shots and this can also serve to boost your social media audience as fans commonly ask for your Instagram name-tag and publication to look up your work once it’s live.

Use Perspective.

I am known for being the photographer in Detroit that shoots concerts from the corner of the stage-pit rather than the center. You can demonstrate depth and dimension by changing your position around the subject.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to influence others to experiment with sensory deprivation. There is so much power and healing in temporarily shutting down your senses and floating in a pitch-black chamber full of 800lbs of epsom salt and water which makes it incapable for you to roll over. The salt makes you so buoyant and light that you feel weightless. The healing that I have derived mentally, emotionally and physically through incorporating this wellness practice into my life is priceless. I perceive that the world would be a more peaceful and stable place if individuals dabbled into sensory deprivation.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!