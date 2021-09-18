Jessica Bird Hagestedt: “Surround yourself with people who have faith in you”

Surround yourself with people who have faith in you. There are so many highs and lows and bumps along the way that it is easy to lose your faith in yourself. By having a truly supportive community, you have a safety net for when the tough times hit, and you need to lean on their faith in you until you regain yours.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Bird Hagestedt.

Jessica Bird Hagestedt is a fitness and nutrition expert who empowers fed up + frustrated women to be confident, stronger and leaner by ditching their diets + hamster wheel workouts and falling in love with food, fitness + themselves.

With a lifetime love of fitness, Jessica furthered her D1 Athletic career with a decade of studies + certifications in personal training and holistic and integrative nutrition. Through her online functional wellness coaching, she’s created The BIRDIE Method, a fun, adaptive and sustainable approach to help free women from confusion and anxiety around their body, food & movement.

In addition to working with hundreds of clients, she is a #1 best-selling author and her expertise has been featured in Authority Magazine and HealthyWay, as well as on numerous podcasts. She lives in Lake Oswego, OR with her hubby, 5-year-old wild child and two fur babies!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am so honored to be here! Thank you!

My childhood backstory starts with me growing up in southern California and being the only child of my parents. They divorced when I was an infant, but both found other partners & thus I have a very large extended family, including half and stepbrothers and sisters. As a child, I was very strong-willed and had tons of energy and always wanted to laugh or make others laugh. I became very active in sports and found I had a talent for it. My talent gave me the opportunity to be part of my high school’s CIF championship-winning soccer team as a Freshman and also the blessing to go to B camp for field hockey the following year.

Although I was outgoing and social, I found that I never felt like I fit in (partly due to my overly competitive personality and partly due to not having the confidence in myself to have an unwavering sense of who I was). Looking back, my lack of self-trust allowed me to go down a path that was not necessarily my own; that is until I found the courage to change my trajectory and pivot towards a life that was more aligned with me. The journey to this alignment and the courage to pivot to get there is covered in my chapter of the co-authored book, Pivot with Purpose, which became a #1 best-selling book in eight categories on Amazon this month.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

I wish I could say that in my young years I had connected with a book in this manner (I am sure I had read tons of inspirational books, but I wasn’t in a space to embrace their impact). It wasn’t until my early 30s, after I had my son and when I started down the path of Functional Wellness Coaching that I really made big changes in my life.

Leading up to my 30s, I was working to heal my eating disorders. I had a much better relationship with food and fitness than I did in college and my 20’s but still found myself falling back into old habits. Once I was pregnant, I started to read all the books covering motherhood and raising babies and found in those books ways I could positively change. This turned me down a path of diving into a slew of functional wellness books that helped me fully heal from my body image issues, disordered eating and over-exercising. Between wanting to be the best mom and role model for my son and my new grasp on what it felt like to be healthy, I started my own business, Balanced By Birdie LLC, and now I’m being recognized as the best selling author!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Not really sure if this is funny or interesting, but it is definitely a great lesson: Perfection is boring.

I used to have a fear of public speaking (it is a skill I am constantly working on mastering), so when I started creating video content and speaking at summits, I would script every last word and then proceed to read what I wrote instead of speak from the heart. It wasn’t until I gained more confidence In my abilities and ‘worked out’ my speaking muscle that I was able to release this habit and speak more from bullet points and with passion.

Looking back at my first few recordings, I can not help but turn back to that desire to laugh. I am so stiff, so boring and without my personality all because I didn’t want to mess up, I wanted to be perfect. Yet, by limiting myself to this idea of perfection, I became a dull version of myself and actually took away from the message I was working so hard to get across. Now, with only my bullet points to guide me, I forget to cover subjects, I stutter, I backtrack, I get lost in tangents and often become so passionate about what I am discussing I can forget to actually answer the questions asked, but I show up as me and with the energy and belief in others that I know is contagious and will help spread the love and health. It is far from perfect, but it is fun and more powerful than perfection could ever be — being your true authentic self is something that cannot be denied or questioned and is infectious to other people.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I hope to make a significant impact by helping women understand that they can start listening to their gut, to trust in themselves and see the strength they possess and just how to do that. I have worked with so many women who either feel like they need to be told what to do because they have learned to not listen to their bodies and, on the flip side, other women who do it all and are trying to do more, when their bodies are telling them to slow down. It is my belief that women have a level of compassion in them that, when tapped into, can only bring positive change to themselves and those around them. So the more they can tap into their intuition, listen to their body and trust their gut, the better they will become and the better the world will become because of it.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

One of the stories I share in my book is around my eating disorder and what it helped trigger to bloom.

I played field hockey in college as a D1 athlete (as I mentioned, I was competitive) and found myself injured my very first year. This injury, which prevented me to move like I was used to, along with all the foods at my fingertips and the appetite of an athlete combined with a struggling relationship with food and my body, had me gain the Freshman 15, plus some. Once I was ready to be back on the field, my speed and stamina were heavily impacted by my weight gain. At my end-of-year meeting, my coach, not knowing my internal struggles, told me to watch what I was eating. Those words felt like permission to go on a diet and increase my exercise and dive into an eating disorder I had only dabbled with in the past. After only 13 days of doing this, I had lost all the additional weight, dropped to a very low body fat percentage and hadn’t even noticed because I was lost in the routine.

My coaches and teammates took notice and brought me in to, basically probe me with questions, asking me if I was throwing up my food. They told me that I was either bulimic or anorexic and I sat there, feeling slammed by their questions and confused by their accusations. Neither label fit what I was doing or the relationship with food I had developed. What ended up happening from all of this was me being heavily watched by my teammates (imagine having someone go into single-person restrooms with you every time you have to pee), my coaches, family and mentors questioning my decisions and behaviors, and feeling misunderstood and hiding my eating habits, which led to binge eating, so they would loosen the microscope I was under.

What I learned from this experience is that you never really know what someone is going through. That it is wise to be careful what words you speak to others because words can be very powerful and work in ways that you don’t intend them to. Also, lead with love first. You don’t necessarily need to understand what someone is struggling with to support them. Sometimes your love is all that is needed to help them find their strength, and love is always going to be more healing than judgment.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

What made me decide to bring my message to the greater world is that I felt like I was alone in my struggles. I felt no one understood my life and what I was experiencing and therefore no one could understand me, let alone be a support to help me face and tackle these obstacles. Feeling alone can be a very debilitating experience and can lead to shutting off further from the world due to the disconnect. But if I had read a story that I could see my journey in, if I could have felt like less of a fluke and more understood or been given a little faith that I could rise up, trust myself and live a better life, I know I would have found my way much sooner than I did (or at least with less struggle). This is why I shared my story. Even if my story resonates with just one person and helps them connect with their strength and help shift their life and feel less alone, then that is one person who can touch another person’s life, who can touch another person and so on — it’s a trickle effect of impacting others.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

One day I received a message from a stranger that told me I had inspired her to move more. She had been struggling with her health, had not been moving her body and was working to get back into feeling like herself again. She had made a ‘steps goal’ for each day and found it a struggle to reach her goals most days. She then came across a post I had written about movement and it not having to be boring or look a certain way and how I use dance to get myself moving some days and she had an Aha moment. She loves to listen to music when she is completing house and life chores and so she started to add dancing into these tasks and found it not only easy, but fun to hit her movement goals for each day. It truly is stories like these, as well as the successes my clients have, that light my fire and keep me going even when it is hard to find motivation.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Three things that can be done to help women reconnect with their intuition, have the strength to follow their gut and have others trust their instincts, is to create laws that are solely based on the greater good and safety of all, rather than creating laws based on judgments that stem from personal beliefs. Shifting the food industry in this country, from its current dollar growing focus to a food growing and life-saving focus where regenerative and biodynamic farming is supported and funded and the environment and the quality of food held at a higher degree of worth than the money it can produce. And lastly, for communities to continually work on leading from a place of love and not judgment. It can be a hard task, but you’d be surprised how much you can learn and how much richer your life becomes when you practice this.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

In my younger years, leadership meant someone in power or control. That definition was perpetuated by coaches and clicks on my sports teams. Now that I have a little more perspective, leadership is about having a growth mindset, being authentically you, being compassionate, being able to admit your mistakes, learn from your failures and see those who succeed around you as inspiration and not competition.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The 5 things I wish someone had told me when I first started are:

It feels sticky when you first start sharing your story, but if you keep practicing, you fall into a groove and can really make a difference. I used to be calculated with sharing my story. I would tell my story, just not all of it because I was stuck by the fear of judgment and I found it really hard to share only part of me, so I experienced a lot of “writers block.” Once I started sharing it all, even my tendencies to dance like no one is looking is when I felt freedom and flow. It was also when I started getting messages from strangers that I was inspiring them to move more. Just because you can do it all, doesn’t mean you should (because you won’t be able to). When I first started my business I wanted to learn it all and do it myself. So I tried! I was my bookkeeper, my manager, my copywriter, my website developer, my creative designer and so on; this was on top of being a coach and creating programs and showing up for clients. Not only did my zest for what I was doing fizzle out, but my business suffered. Once I began delegating tasks that were not in my zone of genius (like bookkeeping and management), I was able to focus more on my clients, my programs and I was able to build four new offers in a fraction of the time it took when I had overfilled my plate. You can be your biggest obstacle or sometimes you just have to get out of your own damn way. This relates to items one and two, but it deserves a category of its own. When starting out I would overthink everything. With my fear of failure, I wanted everything to be just right. Had I just told my head (and its fear) to shut its mouth for a minute and let my gut be more of my guide then I would have learned the lessons in my business it took me over 2 years to figure out. Anyone can be a writer. You read that right! I always shied away from writing and started off with very little consistency because I thought I was horrible at it. It took consistency and belief in my abilities and now I’m a #1 best-selling author! (PS the tools of consistency and belief apply to all areas of life). Surround yourself with people who have faith in you. There are so many highs and lows and bumps along the way that it is easy to lose your faith in yourself. By having a truly supportive community, you have a safety net for when the tough times hit, and you need to lean on their faith in you until you regain yours.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “you can not pour from an empty cup.” For so long I beat myself up, got lost in the grind that was expected of me, set insanely high expectations for myself and it wasn’t until I pulled back and learned to heal myself, to take care of my physical, emotional and mental needs and give myself some grace that I was able to fully see my purpose so I could help serve and support others in the most powerful way. When you are prioritizing everything else in life before yourself you can’t serve others and yourself in the best way possible.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would have to say Glennon Doyle, a leader of the Cheetah pack. She is such an inspiration, spreader of love and compassion and a believer in humans. Her ability to be raw & honest is so beautiful and has helped me on my journey of opening my doors of vulnerability in hopes of inspiring others.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

There are multiple ways! If they would like weekly tips and tricks, they can email me (using the email below) and I can add them to my email list. If they aren’t ready to dive in yet, they can start by following me on Instagram (at my handle below).

Website: https://www.balancedbybirdie.com/

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jessica_bird_hagestedt/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

The pleasure was all mine and I appreciate the opportunity to share my story and possibly inspire someone else in the process.

About The Interviewer: Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.