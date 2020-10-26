Jessica Bartlett Shares 5 Leadership Qualities Everyone Should Have

Mistakes are a given, but they don’t have to be so bad

Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want to be done because he wants to do it. — Dwight Eisenhower

These are truly wise words and every entrepreneur, and business owner must learn from this. We need to dissociate from the popular and dangerous belief that “If you want something done right, do it yourself.”

While some influencers continue to struggle, scrounging for their next brand deal, COY Co. influencers have flourished amid the pandemic. Though to some, it might seem like Bartlett got lucky, but the numbers speak for themselves. The budding CEO cracked the system by designing a platform where influencers can potentially make three to 10 times more in revenue by promoting their own brand versus someone else’s.

Jessica Bartlett says all business owners and executives have varying experiences and perspectives on the approach and qualities necessary for effective leadership. And not all situations require the same type of leadership style. Great leaders adapt to their surrounding environments and empower the team to succeed together. Good leaders are always looking to find, encourage, and grow the next generation of leaders. “They don’t feel that ‘only I can do this,’ but instead look for the potential in others. A great leader takes pride in the accomplishments of others and knows that helping others to achieve in no way detracts from their leadership.”

Communication

First things first, proper communication is the foundation of every successful collaboration. We live in a world of information where the only strife is to properly transfer it between one another. For a leader, it is imperative to possess this skill in order to explain to employees all the necessary topics. From organizational to highly specific tasks, through proper communication, information must be conveyed in a clear and straightforward manner.

Empathy

Jessica Bartlett says, A true leader has enough open-mindedness to understand their followers’ motivations, hopes, dreams, and problems so that they can forge a deep personal connection with them. Empathy is understanding. After all, what’s more important to human communication than understanding others?

Confidence

Unfortunately, confidence can be one of those things you either have or don’t have, but I believe that it can be practiced and learned. Confidence has to do with your inner perception of your ability to fulfill a particular role and is built through your experiences and dealings during your life.

To build your confidence you need to be open to new experiences and be willing to fail or you’ll never grow and find the strength needed to push the limits of what you’re capable of.

Lead By Example

Good leaders know that the best way to build credibility and gain the respect of others is to set the right examples. They demonstrate the behavior they want people to follow. Aligning words with actions helps to build trust and make the team more willing to follow in a positive example

Gratitude

Giving thanks will actually make you a better leader. Gratitude can lead to higher self-esteem, reduced depression and anxiety, and even better sleep. Few people regularly say “thank you” at work, even though most people say they’d be willing to work harder for an appreciative boss. Follow these tips for giving thanks and practising more gratitude.

Remember you’re the average of the five people you spend the most time with. “It’s a mix of a lot of things, but first and foremost it’s about having faith in your beliefs. You can’t expect others to consider you a leader unless you have solid faith in your ideas. And once it’s there, you build on it by being a good communicator, listening to others, setting examples and by putting your best foot forward and not giving up.

Leadership is all about being passionate about what you do, and having confidence in yourself and your followers whom you have to motivate and inspire she quoted.

