Jessica Alderson of So Syncd: “Your founding team is everything”

Jessica Alderson is the CEO and co-founder of So Syncd, the dating app that matches compatible Myers-Briggs personality types, which she co-founded with her sister, Louella. She is also the UK lead for Women in Tech. Prior to setting up So Syncd, Jessica worked as an equity research analyst for five years at Morgan Stanley.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

The idea for So Syncd was sparked by a break-up up with a long-term partner a few years ago. I started using the Myers-Briggs model to better understand why things didn’t work out between us. The break-up coincided with me leaving my job at an investment bank and I decided to take a year out to travel and learn about the Myers-Briggs compatibility.

I was completely blown away by the correlation between Myers-Briggs personality type pairings and compatibility. It was clear that certain personality type pairings were much more likely to have fulfilling, healthy relationships than others.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

After my year of travelling, I was having drinks in Soho with my sister, Louella, and she was telling me that her friends and colleagues were wasting a lot of time on terrible dates with people they’d met on dating apps. I explained to my sister about what I’d learned about Myers-Briggs compatibility. She was skeptical at first but we applied the matching concept to our friends and her own successful relationship, and she was sold on the idea.

The following day we started building So Syncd, our dating app that matches compatible personality types.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

There have been a lot of hard times that we’ve faced throughout our journey. We bootstrapped the company for quite a while. My sister and I don’t have coding backgrounds and we couldn’t afford a full-time developer at that stage. It was challenging to launch a dating app without dedicated technical expertise. We managed to work it out but it was certainly stressful at times. Plus, we had full-time jobs at that point and it was hard to fit in work on the app.

Fundraising was a challenging at times too. It’s a full-time job in itself and to do that on top of the day-to-day operations can be tough. We had the added challenge of being two female founders and the stats around funding for female founders is shocking. Last year, only 2.3% of venture capital funding went to all-female-led startups. Women are at a huge disadvantage when it comes to raising money so that in itself was a challenge.

The thought of giving up has never even crossed our minds. We are 110% dedicated to building a kinder and better way to date. Hearing so many success stories of people finding love through our app is extremely rewarding. My sister and I absolutely love what we do on a daily basis too.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going very well for us right now. We just closed a $1m funding round and we’ve had a lot of inbound interest from investors since announcing it. Our metrics are exceeding our expectations and we are clear on our strategy. Most importantly, over 500 couples have found love on our app, including a number of couples who are now married. We have some incredible advisors and we work with a lot of amazing people.

I’m sure there will be challenging times going forward, but right now we are in a great place as a company.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

We didn’t realize how challenging the tech would be. Looking back, we were quite naïve about the complexities and nuances involved in building an app. Soon after launching, we hired a part-time CTO, who is amazing, and he made such a difference. It took a huge weight off our shoulders to have dedicated technical expertise. We learned that tech requires a lot more manpower than we initially realized and that it can be quite unpredictable at times.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think that we have a very unique user base on our app. Given that the entire concept is based around personality, it attracts a more thoughtful type of person and people who sign up to the app are looking for meaningful connections rather than hookups. We have an incredibly high success rate of people finding love due to our unique matching algorithm and that definitely sets us apart.

We had one couple get married less than a year after we launched, Indy and Ben. They are both incredible people and they reached out to us shortly after they met on the app. Ben was living in the UK at the time and Indy was living in France. It was challenging for them at first because they met during lockdown and couldn’t meet for a few months. We interviewed them for our podcast on the first weekend that they met in person in Paris. Towards the end of last year, Ben moved to France to be with Indy and they got married shortly after. Finding out that Ben had proposed was the most exciting moment of our journey so far. I think that’s something else worth mentioning that sets us apart: we have had many, many couples move countries or states to be together. If that isn’t an indication of the amazing connections people are finding on So Syncd, I don’t know what is.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think it’s hard to give tips around that because different techniques work for different people. I’ll share my techniques though. I walk three times a day: in the morning, at lunchtime and in the evening. There is very little that comes between me and my walks. It helps clear my head and I come up with most of my creative ideas during that time. I also light candles most evenings for some calmness at the end of the day.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

A lot of people have been hugely generous with their time and advice. It has made all the difference and we are incredibly grateful for that. Our lead investor, Yoann Benhacoun, is an amazing mentor. There are so many decisions that we need to make on a daily basis, both big and small. Having Yoann for advice and to bounce ideas off makes a massive difference, particularly as he has both been through a fairly similar journey.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

We now have over 60,000 users. Up until now, we haven’t really had a marketing budget so a lot of our growth has been organic. The three main steps that we’ve taken to build a community are:

We empathize with our users. We care deeply about our community and we interact with them every day on a personal level. I think that our genuine empathy comes across and makes a difference. We connect with our users authentically. We talk with them in a personal way rather than as a ‘company’. My sister and I give add personal touches when we chat with our users. We support and stay in contact with our success stories (the couples who find relationships through our app). This isn’t difficult because we are genuinely interested in how their relationships progress.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

At the moment, the app is free but we are in the process of developing a paid membership package. We will need to test different features/pricing to work out what works best but we are always open to feedback and will consider other monetization strategies if necessary. We want to focus on refining the app before launching our membership package though.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Here are the five most important things I think people should know in order to create a successful app:

Your founding team is everything. Being a solo founder works for some people, but I think that having co-founders is a better option for most. You will likely face a number of challenges and it makes it easier if there’s someone alongside you to weather the storm. My sister and I are incredibly close and having each other during the tougher times makes all the difference. Find advisors and mentors. I can’t put into words how helpful our advisors and mentors have been. We sometimes save weeks, if not months, of work as the result of a half hour conversation with one of our advisors. Learning from other people’s experiences is incredibly helpful. Nurture your community. Your users are incredibly important. Without them, your company is nothing. Don’t just view your users as a number. Respect them as people, listen to them, empathize and build a connection. We talk to our users every day through a number of different channels. We’re lucky because we have an amazing user base and we love chatting with them. Build a support network. As I’ve mentioned, there will be all sorts of challenges that pop up along the way and having support from different people, be it friends, family, colleagues or other people in similar positions. I recently met a group of female founders (I’d met very few up until then) and we do monthly female founder coffee mornings. It has been helpful to understand the challenges that they face and how they solve them. Don’t take things personally. You won’t be able to please everyone. Your app won’t be perfect for every user. As I mentioned before, you should listen to your users but you have to balance that with the understanding that you just can’t keep everyone happy. Also, when fundraising, you’ll probably have to deal with a lot of rejection. Don’t take it personally; keep going and believe in yourself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am the UK lead for Women in Tech which is a non-profit organization that promotes equal opportunities in STEM, which is an area that I’m passionate about. We have a number of initiatives underway. I think that ensuring equal opportunities for diverse founders when fundraising is particularly important because it would ultimately improve the economy and result in better living standards. In addition, diverse founders are more likely to hire diverse teams which would encourage equal opportunities on a much broader scale.

