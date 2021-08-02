Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Jesse Tevelow on Giving People Hope and Building a New Crypto Platform “Praise” to Uplift Millennials with Fun Money

LOS ANGELES—Millennials are claiming an influential role in the economy as their spending power increases. Soon, they will become the biggest spenders of any generation. As millennials continue to dabble in crypto, the crypto market is maturing around them. A new cryptocurrency, Praise, hopes to empower the younger generations through a giving culture that fosters […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

LOS ANGELES—Millennials are claiming an influential role in the economy as their spending power increases. Soon, they will become the biggest spenders of any generation. As millennials continue to dabble in crypto, the crypto market is maturing around them. A new cryptocurrency, Praise, hopes to empower the younger generations through a giving culture that fosters trust. 

Praise is a gamified platform for sharing digital currency and acquiring collectible NFTs. “Whenever you give someone Praise, new Praise is added to the network,” said Jesse Tevelow, Founder and CEO. “A portion gets delivered directly to the sender’s account as a reward. But at pre-programmed network-wide transaction thresholds, the reward percentage is reduced across the entire platform, so the rewards are bigger in the beginning and smaller as the market grows.”

Tevelow, a serial entrepreneur and bestselling author, conceived of Praise several years ago. He has been biding his time, waiting for the right moment to launch. Apart from writing and publishing three bestsellers, he has founded two international marketing agencies and built multiple startups. Struggling with depression and anxiety after the death of his father and brother, Jesse hopes Praise can give people hope. “Most humans are kind by nature. We’re just tired and stressed in our harsh economic and cultural realities.”

A primary focus for Praise is the culture of the organization. “I’ve been building companies for the past 20 years,” explains Tevelow. “Over that time, I’ve realized the companies with staying power are always built on a strong culture. And culture begins with the founder.” 

Part of why millennials stray away from crypto is their uncertainty on its credibility, and the team who created it. According to Tevelow, that’s what inspired him to form such a veteran team. “We’ve got the former Global VP of Design for Coca-Cola, university professors, marketing leaders, and a proven technical team backing us,” he said. The company has also collaborated with FBI agents, university professors, CFOs from multi-billion-dollar ventures, SEC lawyers, and many others.

Tevelow wants Praise to be more than just a cryptocurrency. Instead, he sees it as a staple in how people could exchange money tied to joy or value.

“At Praise, we’re designing currency with a conscience—money that doesn’t make you feel gross or transactional. Life is tough. Everyone deserves a little fun money.” To stay up-to-date on Praise, visit its website.

    Markus Riley

    I am professional blogger/writer, and have been writing as a freelance writer for various websites. Now I have joined one of the most recognized platforms in the world

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Jesse Tevelow on Giving People Hope and Building a New Crypto Platform “Praise” to Uplift Millennials with Fun Money

    by Dave Devloper
    Community//

    Positive Behavior: Clever Ways to Give Kids Praise

    by Cynthia Thayer
    Community//

    Women Leading The Blockchain Revolution: “Be more confident and vocal about sharing other women’s work and opinions” With Katherine Wu

    by Tyler Gallagher
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.