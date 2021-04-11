Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Jesse McInnes shares 5 insights to succeed amidst the pandemic

During this past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down and changed not just the way we live and work but also how we think and behave. Every part of the world has been affected, and every aspect of life has been impacted. Our everyday routines were brought to a stop, and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

During this past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down and changed not just the way we live and work but also how we think and behave. Every part of the world has been affected, and every aspect of life has been impacted. Our everyday routines were brought to a stop, and any sense of normalcy was lost. The global pandemic has upended how we live our lives, and thriving both personally and professionally has proved to be a struggle. COVID-19 has rapidly affected our day to day life, businesses, disrupted world trade and movements. The uncertainty of these unprecedented events has left many wondering how to keep their morale high. Jesse McInnes is an entrepreneur with experience in using life lessons and insights to succeed. Here McInnes shares his five insights on how to succeed amidst the pandemic

Make plans

McInnes recognizes that planning in a time of uncertainty might seem to be counterproductive, but he advises setting long-term goals that can help you to focus your vision for the future and remain hopeful

Stop comparing

McInnes advises resisting the urge to compare how you or your business has coped throughout the pandemic to how others have. Everyone’s experience of a crisis is different, and we all overcome struggles in our own way.

Practice self-care

According to McInnes, the time for self-care is right now. He advises that no matter what responsibilities you are trying to juggle amidst the pandemic, taking time to put your mental health first will always be time well spent.

Adapt

McInnes shares that the ability to adapt to any situation is a priceless tool for an entrepreneur to have. He says that learning to adapt amidst the chaos of the pandemic will only aid you in the future.

Retrain

McInnes isn’t suggesting leaving your current profession to retrain in a new one. He advises using the extra downtime the pandemic has created to build up your skills in a practice that can complement your profession.

The pandemic has created many obstacles, but Jesse McInnes believes that there are silver linings that can lead to finding success amidst the pandemic.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Understand your value.” With Charlie Katz & Kathleen Chan

by Charlie Katz
Community//

Courtney Turk: “You can forge new paths”

by Karina Michel Feld
Community//

“Evaluate productivity” With Charlie Katz & Bethany Hollars

by Charlie Katz

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.