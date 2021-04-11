Jesse McInnes shares 5 insights to succeed amidst the pandemic

During this past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down and changed not just the way we live and work but also how we think and behave. Every part of the world has been affected, and every aspect of life has been impacted. Our everyday routines were brought to a stop, and any sense of normalcy was lost. The global pandemic has upended how we live our lives, and thriving both personally and professionally has proved to be a struggle. COVID-19 has rapidly affected our day to day life, businesses, disrupted world trade and movements. The uncertainty of these unprecedented events has left many wondering how to keep their morale high. Jesse McInnes is an entrepreneur with experience in using life lessons and insights to succeed. Here McInnes shares his five insights on how to succeed amidst the pandemic

Make plans

McInnes recognizes that planning in a time of uncertainty might seem to be counterproductive, but he advises setting long-term goals that can help you to focus your vision for the future and remain hopeful

Stop comparing

McInnes advises resisting the urge to compare how you or your business has coped throughout the pandemic to how others have. Everyone’s experience of a crisis is different, and we all overcome struggles in our own way.

Practice self-care

According to McInnes, the time for self-care is right now. He advises that no matter what responsibilities you are trying to juggle amidst the pandemic, taking time to put your mental health first will always be time well spent.

Adapt

McInnes shares that the ability to adapt to any situation is a priceless tool for an entrepreneur to have. He says that learning to adapt amidst the chaos of the pandemic will only aid you in the future.

Retrain

McInnes isn’t suggesting leaving your current profession to retrain in a new one. He advises using the extra downtime the pandemic has created to build up your skills in a practice that can complement your profession.

The pandemic has created many obstacles, but Jesse McInnes believes that there are silver linings that can lead to finding success amidst the pandemic.