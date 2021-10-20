Jesse Kove: “Patience and time management”

Patience and time management, as well as paying your dues, not needing instant gratification, self-care, and hard work.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jesse Kove.

Jesse Kove is an actor best known for his role alongside Joseph Fiennes in “On Wings of Eagles” (the unofficial sequel to “Chariots of Fire”). Son of pop-culture icon Martin Kove (Sensei Kreese in “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai”), the 6’2” superhero-in-the-making was born in Los Angeles and raised in the world of film, television, and theatre. At the age of 10, he spent his time creating movies using his father’s camera and performing skits for the family. Through his younger years and up into high school, he studied at a variety of performing arts and improv classes, continuing to cultivate his cinematic craft and even venturing off to New York to perform off-Broadway. Jesse went on to appear in an array of TV and film projects, and even took on the task of producer for the teen crime thriller “As Night Comes.” In 2019, Jesse led the cast of the film “D-Day: Battle of Omaha Beach” alongside MMA fighters Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture, as well as Weston Cage Coppola (Nicolas Cage’s son). And in 2021 he came full circle when he officially joined The Karate Kid universe by bullying a young John Kreese in season 3 of Cobra Kai.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Los Angeles, California exposed to the extremely creative and magical world that is the movie world. Being able to visit sets that my dad [Martin Kove] was working on was always like my own personal Disneyland. I think that’s what sparked the artistic blood within me.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My family never pushed me to be in the entertainment industry. It was an organic desire. I always loved to make people laugh. I pretended I was a magician when I was a kid and would perform in front of the family. I always enjoyed that and I naturally like to entertain people, so I think that’s how it started. And from there I went into theater in high school and even doing Broadway before working my way into film and television.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting things that I always appreciate pertaining to my career is when I’m able to really move someone with a performance. I get so many messages from around the world about people telling me how much they love me in a certain movie and how much joy it brought them — how much it made them feel good or cry. I feel like being able to do that to people around the world is by far one of the most interesting and meaningful things in my career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was doing a show for the producers of “Gossip Girl” called “First Day.” It was like “Groundhog Day” but in high school. I played the male love interest to the female lead and I didn’t sleep very well one night. A buddy of mine told me not to sleep because then you can be in the world of reality and also not in reality, and that will inspire creativity. So I tried it. I was falling asleep while the cameras were on my close-ups in the classroom sequences and it was definitely a huge mistake! I learned that, obviously, you must be fully prepared and take care of yourself physically and emotionally before preparing a role. I was nineteen at the time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just finished a movie called “A Taste of Love” that we shot in Dunedin, Florida starring Erin Cahill. My dad actually plays her father in the movie. This is a wonderful romantic comedy, and I’m very excited for people to see it. I also just finished a film called “Ask Me to Dance” where I play a totally hilarious, goofy character. It stars Briana Evigan. And there’s a series that I’m doing called “Gravesend” where I play a character who’s part of the Jewish Mafia, which shoots in New York.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

This business can be very scary because there are no guarantees. But I’m a firm believer that if you work hard enough, anything is possible. And I am living proof of that as, despite my father’s success, I have had to audition and work just as hard as anyone to get the parts I’ve wanted. You just have to believe in yourself enough and know that it is possible because it truly is.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think diversity is important because it allows everyone a chance to achieve their dreams. And there’s no reason that any one specific culture or person cannot attain that. I think the effect of all cultures and ethnic groups achieving success in this industry further breeds more diversity and the desire to achieve those dreams.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

One of the most important things I wish I knew early on was how important patience is. Patience and time management, as well as paying your dues, not needing instant gratification, self-care, and hard work.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone in order to achieve what you want. And sometimes getting out of your comfort zone breeds new ideas and creativity, which could help you to not burn out.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be animals — animal rights and helping animals get into happy homes, because animals bring people a lot of happiness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, I would have to thank my family. Of course my father for opening up this world to me, my mother Vivian for always communicating with me and opening my mind to the psychological world of thinking, and for my sister who always keeps me grounded through the ups and downs.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There’s a quote that I’ve always loved a lot. Henry Ford said, “Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently.” That quote has stayed with me for more than a decade, because I don’t take failure as the end. As Henry said, it’s a new opportunity to do it again but more intelligently this time.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Well, breakfast is one of my favorite meals of the day, so if I could have pancakes with someone it would probably be Einstein — and then ask him every question about everything.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram and Twitter @jessekove.

