Jesse Dowdle of Motivosity: “The last strategy is to use the best tools”

In order for remote communication to work, we have to stay flexible. Early on in the pandemic, the internet was flooded with posts and woes of bad internet interactions, especially from people who are usually polished and professional. Throughout this experience, we've all realized the importance of having a sense of humor about the humanity of the situation. We've learned to be flexible with each others' schedules, families, and personal needs, and that's something I'm hoping continues even after our world emerges from this pandemic.

We are living in a new world in which offices are becoming obsolete. How can teams effectively communicate if they are never together? Zoom and Slack are excellent tools, but they don’t replicate all the advantages of being together. What strategies, tools and techniques work to be a highly effective communicator, even if you are not in the same space?

Jesse’s career experience ranges from video game writer to CTO, and through it all he’s gained some valuable insight into the complex realities of teamwork. As a husband and father of three, they love to ski, dance, and participate in martial arts, whether everyone is participating, or some are simply the audience. He is happiest when he’s building great products, and sees technology, process and people as equally important prerequisites for success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Well, I was born and raised here in Utah. I never imagined that I would have a career in the tech industry. I actually earned my degree in journalism. After college, I got a job in the videogame business as a writer, then went on to be involved with the start-up community here in Utah. I was on the engineering side of things at Workfront and now I’m here at Motivosity as Chief Technology Officer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I can share the most surprising thing about my career in technology. A lot of people imagine that startup and tech companies consist of a bunch of guys sitting around computers, eating pizza and whatnot. In all reality, there’s not much of a difference between tech companies and any other industry. The key to winning is being obsessed with the people you serve. The greatest experiences I’ve had in my career happened when everything clicked — we found a problem that we truly cared about, worked hard, worked creatively, and eventually saw that people were drawn to our solutions. The most pleasantly surprising thing was when these customers became passionate fans of our work. There is nothing like someone choosing to buy what you made and becoming obsessed with it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s amazing how much you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” This quote by Harry S. Truman, 33rd President of the United States, has stuck with me since I heard it years ago. The idea is that there’s a big difference between caring about being right or caring about being effective. When we get caught up in the material outward aspect of things, we lose track of what’s important, which is accomplishing what we set out to do. It really is amazing what we can do and accomplish and achieve when we let go of those preoccupations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many people in my life that have instructed or mentored me in very impactful ways. One that immediately comes to mind is Jody Bailey. He was VP at Workfront during the time I worked there and was a driving factor in the culture of that company. He emulated mature leadership in an environment where we were mostly just amateurs trying their best in a scrappy, little startup. With his steady hand and calm influence, he taught me how to really build a team around values and processes that matter on an individual, and company-wide level. It’s been great to see him have so much success in his professional career, as he’s now an executive over at Amazon.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

Put simply, we’re social creatures. We’ve evolved and are designed to be around each other. In regards to communication, the verbal exchange is a minor aspect of the message. We also rely on eye contact, hand gestures, body language, etc. for social cues as to what is really being said. These factors all make physical togetherness an ideal environment for high fidelity levels of communication. To put it in the context of technology, it’s like having a large bandwidth, capable of high resolution and function.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

This is especially challenging when you don’t have the right tools in place for team members and managers to properly interact. When you move people apart, our hypothetical bandwidth is stretched, resulting in a fuzzier connection with more room for something to drop through the cracks. Everyone has experienced this when trying to watch Netflix with a bad internet connection. When not properly accounted for, remote work cuts down teams’ abilities to understand and communicate with each other.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

First, I would say that we need to embrace asynchronous communication. Synchronous communication is when those interactions are happening in real time, which has the downside of taking up a lot of time. The opposite of that, being asynchronous communication, happens in the time that is most convenient to the individual. This is a macrotrend in industries across the board. We’re figuring out, utilizing, and embracing being in touch, but on our own schedule. The ability to pause for a bit before responding is something that you don’t get face-to-face. It encourages more thoughtful and robust responses that we simply wouldn’t be able to make if the conversation was happening with no down time. Slack is a great example of this kind of communication, as it’s effective in getting people’s attention, but allows time for reflection and consideration before a response. The written word* has to be utilized. It’s a form of communication with lower bandwidth, keeping up with our earlier metaphor, but you have time to formulate what you really want to say. Writing is a key tool for us with our development team in Hungary. Not only are we separated by time zones that are often hard to work around, but a language barrier is also present. Giving that team the opportunity to compose messages they’re wanting to communicate enables us to work more efficiently. *I wanted to put a side note on here because we’ve all been the victim of an email that comes off in a way entirely different from the one that was intended. Written word always poses the threat of being interpreted in the wrong way, but taking time to be thoughtful can help minimize that. Next is to make communication from anywhere an advantage instead of a disadvantage. We are so lucky to be able to work with engineers and designers from anywhere in the world. We don’t have to worry if they live in Utah, or Hungary or Timbuktu, we only have to take into consideration their skills and expertise. In order for remote communication to work, we have to stay flexible. Early on in the pandemic, the internet was flooded with posts and woes of bad internet interactions, especially from people who are usually polished and professional. Throughout this experience, we’ve all realized the importance of having a sense of humor about the humanity of the situation. We’ve learned to be flexible with each others’ schedules, families, and personal needs, and that’s something I’m hoping continues even after our world emerges from this pandemic. The last strategy is to use the best tools. We’re living in a time where every year it feels like there’s a new technology to solve problems more specifically and effectively. In order to use these tools in an effective way, you have to understand the communication dynamics as they exist in your business. What do you love about how your business communicates? Take the responses to the question and find a platform that supports those methods. Consider if your business functions on more of a formal or informal basis. There’s no one-size-fits-all, but there are plenty of tools out there to fit whatever requirements your company needs supported.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

Absolutely! When we were all in the office, we used a method where we would put a red clip on the top of our monitor where everyone could see it, that indicated that people shouldn’t interrupt you. When working remotely, there’s no place to put a red clip that is visible to your coworkers. We’ve benefitted from the fact that things are asynchronous, but we’ve had to go back and forth and tweek things. We’ve come a long way in learning how to get people’s attention and how to be patient.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Slack has been a game changer for a lot of people in the industry. The concept has been around forever because it’s a reincarnation of chat rooms. You need one place that’s a backbone of your organization, and email doesn’t support the kind of real time communication that needs to happen. When tools are purpose built, they fill the gap between the office and a WFH setting. For example, managers use tools like drop-by’s and in-person 1-on-1’s to connect with their team members. Online, managers have to get more creative and resourceful in using tools like Motivosity, which create a personal space for employees to communicate with their managers. One of the reasons I’m so passionate about our company is because I see us filling a need in such meaningful ways.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

This is where my response might get a little nerdy. We’re designed to communicate face-to-face, so until Elon Musk designs a brain-to-brain communication tool, that’s the most effective way to go about doing things. So a feature or system that would be the most helpful would be something that mimics presence. This is the only way to have those non verbal cues present, while still not being in the same room. We’ve glimpsed into this technology with VR and augmented reality, but they’re just not developed enough to have real application in the business world. Maybe someday we will be able to be “in the same room” with VR.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

Yes, absolutely. For companies that had already embraced remote work, this whole situation has confirmed and validated their efforts. This pandemic has moved the mainstream from in office work, to remote work, though no new and/or novel technology has emerged. I can see us developing something revolutionary in the future, but as of now we’re still trying to catch up.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I didn’t know about this question before I went on my little tangent about VR! This whole concept is one that excites me in general, and the future of this technology lies in wearable technology. Glasses will emerge first, as they’re already in use for industrial and military purposes, and eventually they’ll be commonplace assets. I think one day they’ll evolve further to be contacts or implants, but the first step is definitely glasses.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I’m a fan of digital privacy. We’re currently watching battlelines be drawn between social media companies, the public, and government institutions and the battleground is privacy. We’ve been talking about increasing the bandwidth with tools like VR and AR, and that means increasing the amount of information that’s out there. All that information is going to go somewhere which makes knowing what happens with your data even more important.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

A lot has gone digital. I travel so much less than I used to, and we’ve learned the value but maybe not the necessity of face-to-face contact. For a lot of instances, we have tools available that allow us to communicate and interact with our customers in meaningful ways. This means that we can maintain the flexibility that we’re learning to have for other people’s lives, while still accomplishing great work that involves our customers.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

It’s really hard. Giving meaningful feedback is one of the most crucial interactions on a professional standpoint, as well as a personal standpoint. It’s imperative to use the highest fidelity level of communication (which is video call) so that empathy is given a chance to come through. As I stated before, we have to use the best tools to get the most well rounded information. Identifying and targeting your company’s needs will facilitate the kind of communication that is most beneficial for your teams. I would also suggest writing ideas beforehand in preparation for whatever the discussion is going to be about. Write thoughtfully, then discuss in person. It’s almost like we get the best of both worlds with the visual of video, while still getting the time to contemplate and formulate responses.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

Channels in slack are great. They allow for both general, mass communication, as well as more specialized conversation between departments and people. Here at Motivosity we’ve continued to hold regular meetings about the company even though we’re remote, to reinforce the spirit of teamwork even though we’re far apart. A lot of the things we do to collaborate can be done remotely, we just have to be intentional about reaching out. And I can’t not bring up our software, we use it consistently internally and it really helps with the public appreciation and banter.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We don’t have an intellect gap or ability gap in the modern world where we live, we have an opportunity gap. We are some of the most privileged people in the world to be working here in the United States in the tech industry. We’re not the smartest or most able, but the luckiest. So it really boils down to equalizing opportunity. Using social policy to expand access across the world would change the world, and in some ways, technology has that amazing capacity. Robinhood, though it’s been under a lot of scrutiny lately, democratized access to the stock market. Uber democratized transportation. Netflix democratized entertainment. It’s in technology’s leveraging power to raise a whole class of people up. It’s then up to us to be aware of this influence, and do a little good.

