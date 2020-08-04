Jess Weiss: “Don’t be too hard on yourself”

Don’t be too hard on yourself! The American dream plays differently for everyone, and it’s okay for your dream to change. You might have always wanted to write, and now you see yourself as a great agent! That’s okay, that’s awesome! Don’t get frustrated with yourself, because you grew up and learned to do something else.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure to interview Jess Weiss. She is a New York-based producer, born in Rio de Janeiro, with over ten years of production experience, in short and feature films, fiction and documentary, commercials, theatre, and live events. She has lived in the US for close to six years, where she has successfully set up her production company and produced a few brilliant projects.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and if you’ve never been, it is such a beautiful warm city. The view from my parents’ apartment showed the heart of Rio, our Lagoon and the Christ Redeemer, and I miss that view dearly.

My grandparents on my dad’s side were Jewish German and Austrian immigrants, so I attended a German school and from an early age, I had a lot of contact with immigrants and different cultures. That definitely opened up my mind to the world’s possibilities and, given my grandparents’ story, I was always a bit of a nomad and never afraid to start anew elsewhere.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell a story?

I knew I wanted to be a filmmaker since I was 9, and independent filmmaking in Brazil is truly hard. I had my heart set on NYU, and when I was 17, I came to New York and visited the campus. I ended up going to college in Brazil, but I did my semester abroad at NYU and that changed my life. It opened my mind and heart to New York City, and I simply felt at home like I never had before. Leaving New York to go back to Brazil after those six months felt like breaking up the best relationship I had ever had and I knew I had to come back. I kept traveling back and forth to explore possibilities, and then just three years later, I made the move.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

In 2014, I was ready. Early that year, I approached an immigration lawyer and started gathering all the paperwork I needed to apply for the artist visa. Funnily enough, that was also the year Brazil hosted the World Cup. This might seem like a random fact, but it kind of changed my life.

Brazil had a very unfortunate game against Germany (7×1, #neverforget) and ended up playing in the third place playoffs against the Netherlands. Everyone was very bummed in that game, as we were losing again, and I caught myself strolling through Facebook on my phone. It was then that I saw a post by Reed Morano. I had worked with her before on “Kill Your Darlings”, and she was gearing up for her directorial debut film “Meadowland” and looking for a producer’s assistant. I commented right away, and she messaged me “Are you in New York?” “No, but I can be”.

The following day I had an interview with the producer and he asked me if I could start tomorrow. I told him I was abroad at the moment and he asked when could I start “3 weeks?” “Make it 1” Deal! I came to tell my mother about the whole interaction, and she told me I had to wait because my dad was in the stadium for the World Cup Final (Germany won, by the way, my dad was livid).

That afternoon, I looked up tickets, found an apartment and that evening said yes to the unpaid internship. I moved in 6 days and brought my life with me in suitcases. I learned so much in those first few months in New York, and that experience, getting my work visa, and starting my life here were absolutely insane and magical.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

It’s hard to pick one single person, when it truly takes a village. That line applies both in film and in life. My parents were a huge part of the move. They were scared and afraid for me, though they likely saw it coming and they hid their fears the best they could, as I literally flew away. My lawyer played a huge role in getting me here, and she provided the guidance I needed as well as the mental health support. And my friend Paulo Testolini! We met at NYU, he’s also Brazilian and understood very well what I was going through. I actually slept on his couch for a few months, while I was waiting for my visa results and he gave me a home, before I actually had one. I love him dearly.

So how are things going today?

Life is going very well! I divide my time mainly between producing features and commercials, though I’ve worked in everything at this point, including events and theatre as well. I’ve been producing a few features in the last few years and I’m excited for the latest one (The Volunteers) to premiere after this pandemic. I also recently opened my own production company and I’m gearing up for a few fun projects to come soon. I’m honestly really proud of how much I’ve grown as a person and professional in the years I’ve been in New York, and how it truly shaped who I am today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a filmmaker, I think my biggest role is to tell stories, and I am very focused in bringing representation to the big screen. From female leaders, to people of colors and the LGBTQIA+ community, everyone deserves to get their stories told and that is my number one goal. It’s what I usually look for in my films and I must say I have been very fortunate to be attached to some awesome projects that have brought social issues to life.

THE RING THING was a feature I produced, with a hybrid of documentary and fiction, that explored same-sex marriage and why people get married in general. It was such a powerful personal story and I loved seeing the audiences relate to it. Most recently, I produced THE SUBJECT, which tells the story of the struggles of a documentary filmmaker who caused harm to one of his subjects, and THE VOLUNTEERS, a dystopian film lead by a Muslim woman running away from her country, as a right-wing party has taken over.

I’m very passionate about exploring these fictional realities as they truly relate to everything we go through in real life.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you change to improve the system?

Transparency: it is very unclear why some cases are approved or not, and even upon approval, some companies just decide not to hire people on visas. It’s heartbreaking and HARD and I wish we were able to talk more about it and ask open questions to the USCIS. Costs: It takes a lot of money to emigrate and you must be privileged to do it, one way or another. I would love to change the bureaucracy of the process that makes it so impossible for people to do it on their own. Think of it like taxes: you can learn to do your taxes by yourself, or you can get an accountant. To apply for a visa, you need a lawyer, there’s no way around it. Biases: If two people with the same case are from different countries, races, religions, financial statuses, one is still more likely to get the visa than the other. The immigration truly shouldn’t profile its applicants, it should be as unbiased as possible.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Hustle! My dad tells me this story about Picasso. A journalist asked him once “How come you always have so much inspiration?” and Picasso basically said “I don’t, I am often uninspired, but every time it hits, I’m here in my studio working, trying to find it”. This is a very poor attempt at paraphrasing this story, but there’s no way miracles are going to happen, if you’re not out there looking for them. Be brave and learn when to take a leap of faith! When an opportunity comes your way, it won’t come knocking twice, and you have to be ready to give it your all! So many projects have come my way last minute, without a real budget and I embraced it and made it happen, and they’ve become amazing learning experiences that I’m proud of. Be flexible. A huge part of my job is to adapt myself to different productions and ways of working. Of course, I have my own ways of doing things, but being able to adapt to new norms is huge! Don’t be too hard on yourself! The American dream plays differently for everyone, and it’s okay for your dream to change. You might have always wanted to write, and now you see yourself as a great agent! That’s okay, that’s awesome! Don’t get frustrated with yourself, because you grew up and learned to do something else. Don’t lose yourself in the process! Remind yourself why you’re doing this, and if it doesn’t make sense anymore, re-ask yourself the important questions. Remember to take care of yourself!

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

As scary as this quarantine and pandemic is, I do think it’s going to shape us into a better future, more focused on science, nature, mindful of waste and sustainable resources. I also really hope that this opens opportunities for universal healthcare, so that nobody is afraid to go to the doctor ever. And I really hope everyone will be more grateful for what we have and for the people in our lives.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

J.K. Rowling! I would love to talk all things storytelling, fiction, business and maybe talk about a few human rights she’s been ignoring lately.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

They can follow me on instagram at @producerjess or my company at @dreamqueenprod!

Here’s my website too, where you can email me: www.jess-weiss.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!