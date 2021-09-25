Jess Rose McDowell Of KINETIC SWEAT: “Listen”

Listen. Our mind is a sponge. If you do not listen to the people around you, you will not know what they like or what they want. Be observant. Be open to feedback. Hear what people have to say.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jess Rose McDowell | Founder/Owner of KINETIC SWEAT.

Since Jess was a child, she dreamt about becoming an influential leader in the fitness & health industry. After graduating from The University of Alabama with an advertising degree, Jess then earned her American College of Sports Medicine CPT & Spinning® Certification. It was her goal to create a body & mind brand that was attainable, affordable, practical & a one-stop shop for women that isn’t overwhelming. Eventually, KINETIC SWEAT was born. KINETIC SWEAT is a fitness platform meant to accelerate your body & activate your mind!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

My family is from Canada, where I was born, but when I was 2 years old I moved with my mom to Vero Beach, FL. I consider this my home and live there today!

Unfortunately, I never had a great relationship with my father, but I’m extremely close with my mother’s side of the family, the Rose family. My Grandpa & Grandma Rose started a successful milk & crop farm in an extremely small rural town outside of Niagara on the lake. It is God’s country & a place I can go to spend time with family, be out in the open & turn off the noise. I take pride in knowing my family has worked hard for everything & the fruits of labor. It is 100% where I learned how to be responsible, accountable & hardworking.

Before I continue, I’d like to give a shoutout to my mother, Karen Rose Deigl. She is the strongest, most selfless, and most giving woman I’ve ever met. She is one of the main reasons I’m here today & never gave up. She is my best friend! If I can accomplish 25% of what she has, I’d be thrilled. (Look her up!) Thank you mom for giving me the lifestyle I live & pushing me even when I thought you were trying to be against me. She has worked harder than anyone I know for the life we have.

Growing up in Vero Beach, FL I took full advantage of all the water surrounding me, outdoor activities, boating, beaches, river, sports, etc. I loved sports, learning the ins-&-outs of conditioning, starting neighborhood clubs, making a lemonade stand, and putting on “performances.” I even had a Barbie birthday party that had a runway for me & my friends to play dress-up & model on the runway. Deep down in my soul, I knew one day I’d be in a position where I could express myself, help others & make a large impact on the world.

I really started to pursue my passion for fitness & health when I was in college. I went to the University of Alabama College of Communication & Information Sciences for a bachelor’s in Advertising. I utilized my major to get internships at major sporting brands. That way I could benefit from the advertising side & the health/wellness side.

I started to learn & practice in my free time. After graduating I hopped around the Southeast living in Mobile, AL, Atlanta twice & Charleston before moving back to my hometown Vero Beach. While working at various agencies or corporate brands I pursued my fitness education. Earning my American College of Sports Medicine CPT, as well as my Spinning Certification. I started training at local gyms & studios learning from everyone around me, as well as observing how others ran their business, asked questions & started writing all my thoughts, goals, ideas down in a notebook. Honestly, I didn’t know when I’d fully commit to starting KINETIC SWEAT but I knew that it was going to happen in God’s time.

Due to unexpected major life changes, I moved back to my hometown just over 2 years ago. It has been some of the most challenging & rewarding days of my entire life. It is where I officially took my dreams from pen to reality. I became the most powerful, confident & free woman then KINETIC SWEAT happened.

Perks of living in your hometown now, I have 90% of my childhood best friends within miles from me. All who inspire me, encourage me & make me a better person. It motivates me to want to be better. I absolutely love the community surrounding me. Their support is unmatched! I wake up every day with a genuine smile on my face to be able to serve the women in my community & from afar. If I can go to bed at night knowing I made someone feel the KINETIC SWEAT mission; ‘Incline a balance in body & mind, while sprouting electrifying confidence’ I can rest easy.

For the first time in my entire life, I know my purpose, am sure of the path I’m on & am destined for success & greatness. Continuing to mature, grow & learn my ultimate goal is to be an impactful woman in the health & fitness industry. Serve, give back, share my story, help change lives for the greater good.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle?

Honestly, I’d say it came naturally. I feel like I was born to be in this industry. However, throughout my journey, there have been women that have impacted me, such as my mother Karen, cousin Jennifer (who also is in the fitness industry), friends, women of public influence Brandi Chastain, Katrina Scott, Alex Morgan, and publications like SHAPE, HEALTH, STRONG, SI, Women’s Health,

Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

For as long as I can remember I’ve been a sporty girl. From a young age, I was taught the importance of playing sports, teamwork, and maintaining a healthy & active lifestyle. Whether it was playing multiple school & competitive sports, such as soccer, cheerleading & volleyball, or being on my family farm in Canada. The ‘Rose’ side of me taught me about responsibility & working hard, while the ‘McDowell’ side of me taught me about teamwork & being involved in sports. Both morphed me into who I am today. As I got a little older I idolized the US Women’s Soccer team. I’d pretend I was in the Olympics when practicing drills in my yard or at practice. I was extremely athletic (still am lol). It took me a while to get her, but I just needed those extra years to learn, build, grow & turn into the confident, strong & powerful businesswoman I am today.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

First, wake up before 7:00 am, trust me! Then you must make your bed every day! I’ll make coffee & put on a morning exfoliant mask. I’ll check emails & my social media accounts, double-check all content that is being posted for the day, review my website & analytics. I try to get my “office” work done in the early AM before my training.

I’ll also play with my pup & get prepared for my day. Mornings are great for setting your tone for the day.

It is also important to me that I fuel my body properly. My go-to beverage would have to be water, Original Gatorade & a smoothie. I’m big into frozen pineapple, frozen spinach, vanilla protein, collagen, sliced almonds, PB, honey & oat milk, topped with my homemade granola. A go-to food item is a salad or protein bowl. Items that are packed with healthy ingredients give me energy but don’t make me feel heavy.

I spend my evenings getting organized for the next day & decompress. My faith is what molds me & teaches me how to be a better version of myself daily. Whether it be reading scripture, a Bible study, journaling, praying, serving, etc., I always ensure to incorporate it into my day. I wouldn’t call it an “activity” or “task” that I check off my list, but something that is with me & a part of me wherever I go & whatever I do.

My go-to activities include a lot of cardio. I’m a cardio junkie! Running is my escape from the world. It has gotten me through my highest highs & lowest lows. Running is where I’ve come up with some of my most creative ideas & healed from difficult life chapters. My ideal run would be on a trail. You can get lost & find your way back! I’d have my map open for reference but usually would end up running 8 to 10 miles. Here in Vero Beach, my favorite run is on the Historic Jungle Trail. It is 12 to 14 miles of dirt road with the Indian River Lagoon on one side & peaceful Florida nature on the other. Welker, my dog, can run off-leash & we just go! For me, running is my therapy. It calms my anxiety & recenters my soul.

Over the past 3 or 4 years I’ve also taken to yoga! I used to go 2 to 4 times a week, but lately, I’ll admit, I’ve been squeezing it in. Hot yoga is my jam! For 60-minutes I can shut off & not think about training. I’m able to be trained & guided on a sweaty meditation journey. Yoga has calmed the overactive voice in my head that won’t shut off. It is a community outside of my KINETIC SWEAT community that I get to know.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

By now, if you’ve read this far, you know my childhood was highly active. But as an adult, the moment I realized I was meant to be in the health/wellness/fitness industry was at The University of Alabama. The majority of my advertising projects were focused on sports, fitness, activewear & health. It is the one “thing” or “place” that makes me feel alive.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I feel like there is a lot of pressure on women to look and act a certain way. If you are strong, smart, talented, and take care of yourself you are looked at as too bold or intimidating, but if you are not you are looked at as weak. I felt that people were always judging me before they even got to know me. It would frustrate me when I was not taken seriously based on assumptions people had about me. I’ve had to deal with harassment in past jobs for my figure & height, which is not uncommon for women, unfortunately. In each of those horrible moments, I felt defeated but then a switch flipped inside me. I decided I’d use these uncomfortable and unfair situations as motivation to become a better version of myself & business owner. It fueled my soul to work harder (not to prove anything to anyone) but to be a strong, courageous woman that can make an impact for all women going through what I experienced. KINETIC SWEAT offers a place for women to feel their best, be their best & become the person they envision themselves being. No one tells them who they should be or how they should look or how they should act. I stayed focused on my faith, my passions, my visions, and the people around me that supported who I am. I forgive the people who deeply hurt me and have learned to move on.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Between KINETIC SWEAT, training at 2 local studios & volunteering as a coach for Girls On The Run, I believe I’m making a daily impact on my community, as well as those who are farther away. The KINETIC SWEAT Mission is “Incline a balance in body & mind while sprouting electrifying confidence.” That is my goal. Every day I wake up mentally & physically prepared to offer myself & the tools to impact the lives around me through fitness training that is attainable, affordable & tailored for all women. I wanted to create a brand that offered something for every woman; a safe place for women to be vulnerable about their body & mind journey. I have the tools professionally tailor to each person differently for their needs so they can achieve their goals. In those moments, it isn’t about me but about my KS GALS (clients). I believe I make a bigger impact by investing in my KS GALS beyond just training. Going above & beyond by offering advice, tips & tricks, and a little motivational gift here & there can make a world of difference. It’s the small gestures that keep people coming back motivated! This is why I’m thankful for Girls On The Run! I get the pleasure of spending 2 months with girls in 3rd to 5th-grade coaching & leading them to complete a 5k at the end of our season. We spend 2 afternoons a week together completing lessons on body & mind, then running with the girls! The girls absolutely love it & are able to take the time we’ve shared together to go after their goals.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Aside from continuing to grow KINETIC SWEAT as a brand, I’d say at the moment I’m excited about getting back into community involvement. Girls On The Run is a big part of my life and is something that is so important to me! I love being able to help them achieve their goals.

I’m also very excited about my KS FALL FLEX Challenge starting in September! Those who participate will sweat with me in 3 Livestream KS SCULPT classes weekly, 2 Zoom workshops focusing on health & mental health, enjoy KS On-Demand & more. Offering women the opportunity to push themselves physically & mentally for 4 weeks with me is so rewarding.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Stay focused. Don’t let outside noise affect you. Remind yourself of your goals. Organize & prioritize your time. Set a plan & follow it. Get it done! Be balanced. Knowing when to take time for yourself & when to push yourself is essential. In order for you to perform at your best, you need to know your boundaries. When you start to see your focus sway, stop, take a break, then go back to it. BONUS: Listen. Our mind is a sponge. If you do not listen to the people around you, you will not know what they like or what they want. Be observant. Be open to feedback. Hear what people have to say.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Wellness means making sure your body & mind stay strong and healthy. It is comforting to know that as we age you will be able to better withstand major injuries or health conditions. Focusing on wellness can help you achieve this. Your body is a temple, treat it like one! Whatever you’re facing in life can be healed through routinely taking care of your physical & mental health. Don’t let shaming anxiety or fear or insecurities control how you treat yourself. You are not alone & there is someone out there (cough, cough me!) that is ready, willing & pumped to help you live your healthiest life!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Unfortunately, I previously worked in positions in which wellness & mindfulness were not at the forefront. In fact, I experienced the complete opposite. This is a SERIOUS topic that I pray I can speak out on and inspire people to talk to their employer about considering wellness programs. If we are dedicating over 50% of our lives to work, we should be & feel confident, strong, healthy & mentally sound. I encourage people to bring up the topics with their peers or employers. If KINETIC SWEAT is ever in a position of having employees, without hesitation there will be a solid wellness program in place for my employees, including health insurance, PTO, freedom to be independent, and encouraged to put themselves first.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Get a notebook. We live in a digital world, however physically writing down your goals, dreams, business plans, body & mind journey, etc. puts the energy out into the universe. You have physical evidence of your progress, improvements & accomplishments. A notebook is something you can revisit years from now & witness your isnae growth. It is okay to have digital versions of the above, but for me, KINETIC SWEAT was born, created & made real through journaling in notebooks. Never stop learning & listening. We do not always appreciate the endless resources we have. You should never neglect the endless opportunities out there to further your education and expertise in an area you are passionate about. Have a mentor. Listen to that person. Ask for feedback. Be open to suggestions & change & growth. Practice what you preach. We’re human so we are going to have highs and lows. It is okay to struggle with mental health. Be open about it as a professional in the health and wellness industry. What isn’t okay is abusing your “powers’ for the benefit of yourself. Model the brand you created. If you’re truly passionate about health and wellness you don’t have to pretend. It is obvious, just like it is obvious when you do not practice what you preach. If you’re internally miserable it will eventually show through your actions. Give the people what they came for, YOU! Be balanced. You cannot fully offer yourself if you aren’t mentally & physically full. Take care of yourself. Respect the time you have! Personally, I thrive off of being busy but am aware when I’m being “busy” to fill empty space. Every week you should have a rest day, as well as downtime to yourself. Find a person you can go to for realness and comfort. Another common misconception is that health & wellness professionals don’t have cheat days, rest days, are always positive, full of energy! Know your limits. Know when to say no. Be your authentic self, but hustle. Believe in your brand and what you have to offer. The reason why people come to you and trust you with their health & wellness is because of what you’re projecting to the world. No one is going to work harder for you and your brand than you. The health and wellness industry is competitive, but if you wake up each day prepared to give your best, show up for yourself and your people, and avoid negativity as much as possible you will succeed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want KINETIC SWEAT to be on a much larger platform as a one-stop-shop for the body and mind. I want to create an even larger digital platform (in website & app versions) that offer fitness (KS SCULPT), health (nutrition), mental health (therapists & meditation professional), Spiritual (Bible study), podcasts (bring in talent to interview), Music playlists, Activewear & equipment, a nationwide (that would turn into international) tour & lastly a deal with steaming brands to have a KINETIC SWEAT series of sculpt classes. Nothing I do is mediocre and I want to shoot for the stars!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is going to be hard because I have a few including Kay Adams, Brandi Chastain, Nick Saban, among others in the Sports industry…but I’d have to say my number one inspiration in this industry is Katrina Scott. She has been an icon of mine for over 12 years. I remember when Tone It Up first started. I was mesmerized by her fitness ideas, poise, energy, work ethic, values, TIU brand; everything about her. She carries herself with great confidence & power. She created one of the first digital fitness platforms! It set the tone (no pun intended) for me and what I envisioned for myself as a successful businesswoman in fitness and in life. A life goal of mine is to earn the opportunity to partner with Tone It Up to have my own series. Katrina constantly gives back to her community and never lets her ego, fame, or success change who she is. I’ve always been able to relate to her. I’d like to think we have a lot in common! I’ve modeled myself after her in my community and how I treat others, give back & contribute to society. It would be a dream to sit with her, listen to her, laugh with her, and soak in everything she has to offer. I’d 100% ask to do a workout with her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can connect me on my website, Instagram, and via Facebook!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!