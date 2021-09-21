Jess Phillips of The Social Standard: “Write your goals down”

Write your goals down. This is huge — it’s so easy to lose sight of what you are trying to accomplish. A few days turn into a few weeks, months, etc. If you’ve got your goals, you’ve got your path.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jess Phillips, CEO and founder of The Social Standard.

Jess Phillips is Founder and CEO of full-service influencer marketing agency The Social Standard. She created the company in 2014 to set the standard in the influencer space, in its infancy. That vision has evolved from a one woman agency to a company with Fortune 500 clients including Adobe, FiatChrysler, and Hinge.

Jess began her career in investment banking and private equity, and after four years decided to try her hand at start-ups. She was COO and employee #2 of HelloSociety, a Pinterest influencer agency that in two years grew into a multi-million dollar business which was sold to The New York Times in 2016 . She is also an amazing mother to two toddlers!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My current role as a business owner and entrepreneur is rooted from two major life experiences:: my family history and past career moves. My family is full of entrepreneurs, so I grew up understanding the potential of what is possible, and getting a first hand look at what it takes to run a successful business. My father’s company was actually a part of the Inc 500 list growing up, so the bar was set high!

My career began in finance, and during my time in Private Equity I realized how much I enjoyed the conversations I had with management teams and digging into understanding what made them successful. When you are constantly surrounded by people building businesses, it makes the idea of succeeding in your own venture seem so much more attainable, vs. reading about Silicon Valley in TechCrunch.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

To this day one of the most surprising things to me is that the second deal I ever sold was to L’Oreal for half a million dollars (this was back in 2015, so that was a big deal) and it was just me, in my yoga pants, in my one bedroom apartment. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely crushed those deliverables and I think it really opened their eyes to what influencers could do for the brand, but looking back it was such a driving moment for me. That deal, along with a few others, got me to a place where I could hire a senior seller who is now my head of sales and has brought in our biggest long-term client, Adobe.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Sure — there are plenty to choose from! I think one of my favorite mistakes from the first year owning my business was forgetting to pay myself! As an entrepreneur, you are always so focused on growth that you can forget to do simple things like this. So, my lesson here is to get a good accountant who will keep you on top of all the important deadlines, filings and of course, payroll!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely. When I was ready to start my own agency, I was not seeing eye-to-eye with the investors at my previous company. This ultimately led me to leave. I was lucky enough to have a friend who is an incredible entrepreneur and investor who pulled me out of the weeds and helped motivate me to start my own business. I distinctly recall him saying: “Jess, don’t feel like you are in a corner here. You have options, there are always options,” and I think that was the moment that I gained my confidence to just go for it. Everyone needs a person to do that for them, and it will make all the difference. And, he is actually an investor in my agency today!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I’d start by saying that women are incredible business owners, and I don’t think it’s a lack of desire or capability. I think women carry a big load these days — we’ve been sold the idea that you can have it all — family, a career, travel the world, etc. I’m a mother of two but I have three babies — my business is one of them.

I see and read about incredible women all over the U.S. who have started businesses — they might be smaller, local businesses but there is just as much value in that as a venture-backed company.

If we look at this broadly, the LA Times reported that 32% of small businesses are female-owned. That’s up 13% from last year, and I think the creator economy is going to drive those numbers up. The current generation in high school is addicted to social media, and the influencers they follow aren’t going to college — they are creating content and media platforms, and are turning themselves into entrepreneurs. This alone will reshape the way both women and men view entrepreneurship. I also think getting this kind of career jump will help women start their own businesses for a variety of reasons. There will be no crippling college debt they need to pay off before feeling stable enough to start something on their own, and secondly, they have a longer runway on which to build a business before starting a family.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I actually think something driving women to start their own business is corporate America, including the lack of maternity leave and inflexible work hours. Perhaps they should just keep it up and eventually all new businesses will be started by women!

As a society, we should continue to value and support local businesses. I think the fallout from COVID has helped instill this sentiment in society. Know your farmer, your doctor and your banker. Relationships are the fabric of society, and those people will be the ones who encourage and support you along the way. And as I mentioned earlier, when you are constantly surrounded by entrepreneurs, it’s much easier to see yourself as one.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Definitely. As women, if we want to be represented in all industries from food/beverage, fashion, beauty and pharma, we have to be there leading the way. What better person to build a brand for women than a woman? I certainly don’t want to buy a bra made by a man — that’s insane, but it reaches even further than that. I recently interviewed a female-founder who is disrupting the alcohol space by creating a wine for women, AND changing the drinking culture to be more inclusive. It’s these kinds of brand missions that require female founders at the helm.

Brands, companies, ideas and missions are only made stronger by adding different viewpoints and perspectives. The absolute best way for anyone to strengthen their own views is to discuss them with people who have completely differing opinions.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I think the biggest one is that founders are these geniuses who create a business in a vacuum without any help. One of the first things I learned as an investment banking analyst was to call on and listen to my peers. I saw the guys in my analyst class pick up the phone and call their friends in the industry or down the hall to ask for help, or get a better understanding of how to analyze select financials. Naively, I thought everyone just knew how to do this stuff from school. What that helped me realize early on is that you better pick-up the phone and talk to as many people as you can because nobody gets ahead by trying to do everything themselves.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I do believe there is an X factor for most entrepreneurs. I think it is strongly tied to perseverance, confidence and a solutions-oriented approach. Most entrepreneurs are simply solving problems at scale. That takes a lot of trial and error, and you have to be ready for doors to be slammed in your face. It’s not all pretty, but it does come with the job.

All-in-all, being an entrepreneur is risky — though I’d argue that if you’re going to invest in anyone, it should be yourself.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Trust Your Gut. This is always my go to advice for success. Women have such a gift with intuition — use it! I’ve never once regretted a decision I made with my gut, I’ve only ever regretted the ones where I didn’t listen to it. Find Your Support System. In fact, don’t just find them, lean on them hard. Whether it’s other female business leaders who motivate you, mentors who guide you or family members who have your back no matter what. This is crucial for everyone’s success. Write your goals down. This is huge — it’s so easy to lose sight of what you are trying to accomplish. A few days turn into a few weeks, months, etc. If you’ve got your goals, you’ve got your path. Talk About What You are Doing. Talk to everyone who will listen, the more you discuss an idea the better it becomes and the easier a problem is to solve. Find a rhythm. This has always been key for me. And even more so now in a world of always on, social media, email, text, slacks, etc. You could drive yourself mad trying to keep up with it all. Even worse, you can easily get lost in the mundane and forget what your objectives are. Find a rhythm and routine that works for you. Whether it be- walking, pilates, yoga or tennis, find something that exercises your body and allows you to think, uninterrupted. My best thoughts and ideas come from the time I dedicate to myself, and I’m an absolute mess when I don’t get it in.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We really focus on work-life balance at The Social Standard. I want my employees to show up excited to be at work and not feeling like they just left. We also encourage them to take time off regularly with unlimited PTO and a wellness stipend for them to get out of the office and find their passion. Happy, refreshed teams bring out the best work for our clients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to see stronger maternity leave policies (12 months) — the delicate nature of that time cannot be overstated, and by investing in mothers and children we invest in our future.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Ben Horowitz — I read his book “The Hard Thing About Hard Things” before I started The Social Standard and it really struck a chord with me. It’s a book I recommend to all first time and aspiring entrepreneurs — he hits the nail on the head so perfectly with regard to the challenges you will face, and that no one can make the call but you.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.