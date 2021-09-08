Jess Fadale of Portland Yoga Collective: “Take one small, brave step”

Take one small, brave step. Tell a friend about your dream, and ask them to be an accountability partner by checking in on your progress periodically. Put up a really simple webpage with a contact form and see if you get traction. Send a survey to your network to gauge interest in your product/service. Momentum will carry even the most rigid perfectionist forward–the key is to just get started.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jess Fadale.

Jess Fadale is the owner and founder of Portland Yoga Collective (PYC). Opening PYC has been a long-term dream for Fadale, who has spent the last decade in sports marketing. Her professional career includes working at the New England Patriots during a Super Bowl winning season, and more recently at Hudl, a global technology company providing video analysis and coaching tools for sports teams.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sports, New England and strong female friendships are at the heart of my childhood.

I grew up in Rhode Island and after moving around the south a bit landed in Boston and most recently Portland, Maine. The opportunity to live by the ocean and mountains, crowded cities and open fields–as much as travel is core to who I am, I keep coming back to New England where I feel as though I have it all.

Throughout my childhood I played every sport there was–from lacrosse and soccer on the field, to basketball and tennis on the court, to hockey and figure skating in the rink–I love all of them. As I got older, I transitioned into coaching lacrosse, doing that from the youth up to the collegiate level for six years. And then I transitioned into a decade-long career in sports business that ranged from collegiate and pro sports to sports tech.

The common thread throughout all of the places I’ve lived and pastimes I’ve loved has been an amazing community of women that have been with me through ups and downs, cheered me on through every endeavor and relentlessly stood in my corner.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Write your own rules. Society will chart your course for you if you’re not paying attention. Put in the self-work to understand what makes you happy. If it’s to grow up, go to college, get a job and climb the corporate ladder, get married and have kids, buy a house, retire–then heck yeah, go for it! If any or all of that does not feel true to you–then pivot in a different direction. However you choose to live your life, do it intentionally.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Tara Brach’s meditation podcast and, “How I Built This,” with Guy Raz are my two go-to podcasts. They help me find the balance between getting inspiration and ideas from others, and peace and introspection from within.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

People-first: if you take care of your people, they will take care of you and the business. Leaders who empower their teams deliver great products/services/experiences. In my corporate job as a leader of a team of six, keeping my team focused and motivated was my top priority. If they were firing on all cylinders, we had a much better shot at hitting our revenue targets. Being willing to jump in the trenches with them to brainstorm, problem-solve, prep for presentations, run experiments–it created a culture of trust and empowerment that led them to do their best work, which ultimately resulted in strong revenue generation for the business.

Know your numbers: while it may make sense to outsource functions like finance if it isn’t your strong suit, knowing your numbers is mission critical for business leaders. By understanding my revenue and expenses, I can make decisions on what levers to pull–ones that will drive more revenue, ones that will lower expenses–to help inform strategic shifts. For example, understanding the highly seasonal nature of the fitness industry, I was able to build a strategy around establishing fixed income streams to help avoid the dips that come during the summer months.

Be your own hypewoman: while having a strong support system around you helps to stand up a business, there is no substitute for being your own support system. There are so many ups and downs that come with running your own business; being able to keep yourself positive, focused and level throughout turmoil will help you to keep moving forward faster. When attendance numbers are looking low for the week, rather than entertain the “I’m a failure,” thoughts, I focus on the, “you have the knowledge and ability to course correct,” thoughts and compel myself to move out of fear and into action.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is a person with a high bar for excellence. They are single-minded in their pursuit of an ideal, and won’t quit until that ideal is reached.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Striving for perfectionism in terms of stepping into the best version of yourself can be a positive thing. A former colleague of mine used to say, “how you do anything, is how you do everything.” I love those words because it reminds me to bring integrity, passion and grit to everything I do. One way I think about this is translating the energy that comes with playing a Friday night game under the lights with packed stands full of screaming fans into a Tuesday morning practice when you’re by yourself and no one is watching, cheering or pushing you. Bringing the same level of intensity and inspiration to everything you do is one way to action on perfectionism in a positive way.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The biggest con I see with perfectionism is how it causes people to choose inaction over action. Rather than telling a friend about your idea, or putting something out into the market, perfectionists may keep their idea close to the vest, refining it over and over again until it reaches a perceived level of “readiness.” The problem here is sometimes that level is never deemed reached, or perhaps a competitor who chose learning over perfection beat them to market. Perfectionism can result in missed opportunities.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

With a high bar for excellence, perfectionists can often get stuck pursuing an ideal that might always be just out of reach. This can lead to missed opportunities, unnecessary pressure, and inaction.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Define the problem you’re trying to solve or the opportunity you’re looking to uncover. When I first started my business plan I had so many ideas of different directions I could take my business; really zeroing in the opportunity of the lack of yoga studios on the Portland peninsula helped me stay focused on excellently executing that defined scope vs. haphazardly executing on many things.

Understand your minimum viable product (MVP). Once you have defined your vision, zero in on a small handful of must-dos to get your business up and running. Everyone I talked to about my new business was asking me when they could buy a t-shirt. Rather than focusing on merchandise out of the gate, I went tunnel-vision on the mission critical elements to getting my business up and running: negotiating well on a brick and mortar space, hiring talented teachers, establishing my payment processing system. Once those were in place, I let myself focus on other areas.

Stop playing the comparison game. Understand the fine line between getting inspiration from others and falling into a comparison death spiral. Spending too much time looking at other businesses in your space can dilute your unique vision. Conduct competitor research only in the strategic areas where it makes sense (ex. analysis to determine price points).

Play to your strengths. If you’re great with finance but marketing isn’t your thing, outsource your marketing activations so you can stay focused on where you add most value. There are so many platforms now where you can hire freelancers–take advantage of the skill sets of others to unblock yourself from moving forward.

Take one small, brave step. Tell a friend about your dream, and ask them to be an accountability partner by checking in on your progress periodically. Put up a really simple webpage with a contact form and see if you get traction. Send a survey to your network to gauge interest in your product/service. Momentum will carry even the most rigid perfectionist forward–the key is to just get started.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would ask that everyone dedicate even the smallest amount of time each day to sit with themselves. This may come in the form of a traditional meditation practice. It may be a walk around the block or five deep breaths in the shower. However it looks, in a world that is desperately trying to captivate our attention, I’d ask folks to turn inward. If for nothing else, for a quiet moment of peace within yourself, or perhaps to unearth something greater.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

With each year that goes by, I value the time spent with my loved ones more and more–it feels increasingly precious. So no celebrity lunch for me–sharing a meal with my parents is what would make me happiest.

How can our readers follow you online?

@portlandyogacollective

Website: https://www.portlandyogacollective.com

Social Handles: IG/ FB @portlandyogacollective

