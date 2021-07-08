Jesper Theil Thomsen of SOUNDBOKS: “Educate your users”

Educate your users. The SOUNDBOKS is a loud speaker and that can be misused — and we could’ve taken bigger steps towards educating our users in considerate use of the product at an earlier stage.

Since 2015, Jesper Thiel Thomsen has served as Co-Founder and CEO of SOUNDBOKS, the company behind the world’s first Bluetooth Performance Speaker. Thomsen is responsible for the overall strategy and leadership of the company, spearheading a number of initiatives to help SOUNDBOKS Break Through the Noise. With inspiring leadership, Thomsen ensures the continued growth and development of the business year over year while creating an incredible place to work for employees, and an incredible product for customers.

After dedicating much of his life building SOUNDBOKS alongside his friends and co-founders, he considers the company his home and his family. Thomsen and the SOUNDBOKS leadership team have created a platform to bring one’s whole self to work with the room and safety to grow into empowered entrepreneurs. They’ve worked to create a company and culture that makes you happier five minutes after entering the office.

Prior to SOUNDBOKS, Thomsen was the Co-Founder of Copenhagen company Ældrehuset (The Elder House) — a software company that seeks to connect the elderly with their local communities online. Thomsen instills the same ambition and purpose into SOUNDBOKS — creating technologies that bring people together.

Jesper Thiel Thomsen was born and raised in Copenhagen, Denmark and still lives there today. Thomsen enjoys traveling and has lived in a number of different places including Pakistan, Los Angeles, and Palo Alto, the heart of America’s Silicon Valley.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born in Virum — a suburb of Copenhagen — in Denmark in 1995 as the third out of four siblings. I spent almost all of my childhood in Virum, except for a short period in Pakistan, where we lived from 2000–2001 due to my father’s job leading an NGO there.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not really much of an Inspirational Quote type of person, but I think it’s always worth it to ask yourself when you’re in a tough situation ‘’What’s the worst that could happen?’’ and then in most situations you find out that even if the worst happens, you’ll still have your family, your friends, food on the table — and then in the end I guess life is pretty OK and there’s nothing to truly worry about ☺

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’d probably say that the Naval Ravikant podcast on Farnam Street was somewhat lifechanging for me. That podcast was what first go me turned on to working with mindfulness, meditation and the idea that we aren’t our minds — something that has definitely fundamentally changed the way I think about many things.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

In 2011, I wanted to go to a Danish festival called Roskilde Festival for the first time. I read online that if you wanted to have the best camp, the best parties, etc. — you needed the best speaker — so I set out on a quest to build that. I researched online, taught myself ‘’engineering’’ and put together a speaker. I was satisfied with the result, but I recall bringing it to the festival where I think it only lasted for about 20 minutes, until someone poured a beer into it, it died and never really came back to life. That was my first experience with the problem that we’d eventually solve — the idea of creating the ultimate, worry-free speaker for festivals and social, music-driven experiences.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

I think it’s just starting simple and scalable and growing from there. We started out by just creating an ad on the Danish version of Craigslist — basically where you sell used stuff, and literally building the speakers by hand in my parent’s garage and then just scaled from there.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

To me, that’s an unnecessary thing. Even if someone has already created the idea that you have, they obviously haven’t executed well enough on it for you to know about it — and therefore there’s a market to take if you do it better.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

I don’t really believe in role models, to be honest — so not really!

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

I started building my first speaker in 2011, but as you read from the previous question, I wasn’t really that good at it. However, in the next few years, I teamed up with people who had expertise in areas I didn’t, and we built a ton of speakers together. Eventually, we got pretty good at it, and a friend reached out to us and asked us if we could build a speaker for her camp. We thought sure, we could use some extra cash, but if were building one, we might as well build a few — so we put up the ad on the Danish version of Craigslist. We thought we’d sell like two, maybe three if we were lucky — but in the next four weeks, we got more than 200 phone calls from people who all wanted to buy. We couldn’t build 500 as we were taking our exams, but we sold five — and seeing how happy the five people were, and how much the other 195 people wanted one, we decided that we needed to give a go at building a business from it.

The next 6 months we worked regular full-time jobs saving up money. In January 2015 we started buying home parts, and in the coming months we built a ton of prototypes. Come March 2015, we launched SOUNDBOKS.dk, a simple web shop, and marketed it through events and facebook ads. We built all the speakers by hand from stock parts in a garage north of Copenhagen, and only built 400 the first year — so it was literally humble beginnings, unscaleable processes — just as a startup should be ☺

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A year into the business, we wanted to buy a big ‘bike’ that we could mount speakers on and drive around Copenhagen and throw events. We found a Dutch company that specialized in this, and had them build this massive bike that we spent $14,000 USD on. Upon it arriving to Denmark, we find out that Denmark has different laws than Netherlands, and that in Denmark this bike is neither characterized as a bike nor a car — and therefore is completely illegal to use on roads in Denmark! Absolutely ridiculous — but at least we learned to do a bit more research before committing big expenses…. ☺

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

We made a ton of mistakes. Especially as the business started to scale, we were not in control of what was going on — and almost killed the business. I believe the tipping point was when we recognized that we needed more experience on the team, and hired our first experienced finance-person, who could help us build processes and take control of the forecasting and budgeting processes. That completely changed our business and I recommend all founders to hire a finance-person after their first significant funding round now.

What are your “Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Educate your users. The SOUNDBOKS is a loud speaker and that can be misused — and we could’ve taken bigger steps towards educating our users in considerate use of the product at an earlier stage. Festivals are not the same everywhere. The SOUNDBOKS was invented as the perfect speaker for Roskilde Festival, and when we first tried to enter the US Market we thought it’d be a festival speaker there as well — but US festivals are so different, that festivals proved to not be the major market for us in the US — and we wasted a lot of money and resources on pursuing that market.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

I think they should try to define an MVP — a minimum viable product. Remove everything that is not absolutely essential — the first versions of the SOUNDBOKS didn’t have an app — nor did it even have Bluetooth — but it solved the core problem of a loud, battery-powered durable speaker — and therefore it was good enough to bring to market!

After defining the MVP, start building and selling prototypes — upon selling them, talk to the users about if it solves their problems — and if not, iterate and build and sell more prototypes. Rinse and repeat until you have product-market-fit and then start selling for real.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

Do it on your own. It’s your company.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Definitely push the funding for as long as you can, so you can retain as much of your equity as possible. Also, know that if you take in Venture Capital, you’re basically committing to one day performing an exit — whether it’s through a sale or IPO — the investors will want return on their money.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We’ve done multiple social initiatives — from donating to children’s homes in Africa, to most recently launching a larger collaboration with Red Cross in Denmark. I also sit on the board of Children’s Rights in Denmark, an NGO using

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We recently launched a collaboration with LGBTQ+ Denmark, launching a rainbow-themed SOUNDBOKS. Most people were positive, but I was stunned to see how many people wrote ridiculous things like ‘’where’s the straight version?’’ or ‘’I’ll return my SOUNDBOKS now.’’ We let the comments stand as history tends to be the best judge. Nonetheless, the movement I’d hope to inspire is one against discrimination, prejudice and bias against all marginalized people.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to have lunch with Naval Ravikant. His perspective on life and personal development is one of the most interesting ones I’ve heard, and therefore I’d love to learn from him.

