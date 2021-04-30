Jeskya Harris of Cause Together: “Remember your Why”

Remember your Why. The journey is full of road blocks, frustrations and failures. In the midst of it all, it can be easy to burn out and forget why you started in the first place. When I hit a wall, I try to find something that reminds me of my conviction — what made me so excited and resolved to pursue the path at the beginning. Although the “why” evolves and shifts, there is usually a core feeling, a need or a desire that promoted it all. My “why” has always been helping people and learning new life skills. As long as I follow that impetus, the result may look different but I am happy with the experience.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jesyka Harris.

Jesyka is an Attorney, Fashion Model, Human Rights Advocate and Influencer based in Los Angeles, California. With her unique perspective on life, Jesyka’s social media platform and vision grew out of mentoring young women in their educational and career aspirations. Jesyka strives to create genuine content with a greater purpose and a focus on social good and, for this reason; she recently announced the launch of a new nonprofit called “Cause Together” which will provide free media and marketing resources to nonprofits.

Jesyka holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School and a dual BA in International Relations and Communications from the University of Southern California. She lives in Southern California with her 2-year-old son and loves to dance, travel and she has lived in 6 different countries.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career path has been anything but specific — and that’s my whole MO. I’ve always been told to choose one or another career and instead I chose to juggle multiple. When I was a kid, I wanted to be the next Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. AND Janet Jackson’s backup dancer. The two interests never dissipated. Even as a young person, I have always been the first person to stand up for people without a voice and try to mediate conflict. I am passionate about community service and connecting with people on a human level (I always make time for volunteering at local shelters, women’s centers and community service groups) and I also think it is important for women to be unapologetic about their multifaceted and unique talents. Following this passion led me to a career in human rights advocacy, government work and eventually becoming an attorney. I have always been lucky in that I have been pretty fearless about following my heart and walking through the different doors of opportunity. My career path hasn’t been linear by any means — and I am always straddling disparate and seemingly unconnected worlds (in particular, the fashion industry and corporate law), but social media has finally brought the two together. I get to bring advocacy and community activism into the social media space.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting thing about my experience has been the different communities I’ve become a part of on social media. When I started opening up about my personal thoughts and experiences with advocacy and social issues, people from all over the world responded and started to ask questions. More than that, I developed lifelong friendships with people I would never have crossed paths with otherwise. I’ve found so much support and inspiration from “online friends” making waves in real life. And when we eventually meet in real life at an event, the bond is even stronger. This is how my business partner and I connected and why we created Cause Together — bringing online communities together in real life and forging bonds that have a rippling impact.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Goodness, I am still making plenty mistakes. My most recent mistake was publicly launching before our platform was actually built! My partner and I had every detail of our business plan mapped out: we gathered a solid database of nonprofits, solidified partnerships with influencers and celebrities to be our test users, created media decks and promotional materials and started our demo website. But when it came to funding and actually building out the platform for users to be able to search and connect with nonprofits, we kept putting it on the back burner, because neither one of us has a strong background in fundraising. We were so excited about our idea and our vision for making it work, that we overlooked the core of our product. When we launched on social media, the response was overwhelming and we had more interest than we anticipated! But the platform wasn’t up and running, so we have had to backpedal and work on the nuts and bolts of building the site. We have continued to work on an independent level with organizations and influencers in a more customized way, but we will need to re-launch when our platform is up and running.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Now, more than ever, nonprofits need our support. Most people only know of or support nonprofits that get the most media attention, but there are millions of others who desperately need resources both financially and socially. Cause Together created an immediate resource for nonprofits by harnessing the power of social media. Through our platform we help nonprofits gain more visibility by providing marketing support that they cannot otherwise afford. We include our vetted nonprofits from around the world on our site and include their campaign initiatives. We also help influencers & talent incorporate more social good into their platforms and educate brands on amazing nonprofits & ways to support through campaigns.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

A few years ago, I worked on a pro bono case for a nonprofit that provides critical supportive services to victims of domestic violence. Getting to know this woman on a personal level and living through her experience with her opened my eyes to the cultural, socioeconomic and psychological complexities of domestic abuse. Prior to this, I had only read about the psychological profiles of abusers and victims, and while I had empathy and compassion, I didn’t have a personal connection to it.

The woman we were representing won her case and we were able to help her and her son integrate into a safe house that offered social and economic support programs. But she had changed my life as well. Armed with more personal knowledge and experience, I started getting more involved with women’s shelters and related organizations.

These are the kinds of experiences I share on my social media pages and people have started to come to me as a reliable resource for not only community service volunteer opportunities, but also for personal help! People are turning to social media for information and curricula to educate themselves about important social issues. They are also seeking out organizations to support. But social media isn’t always a safe space, and so people reach out to content creators and influencers whom they feel they can trust. This is why it is so important for nonprofits to have a connection with creators, because they can reach people in a more dynamic way.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

We hope our work inspires individuals to take personal accountability for their actions and personal responsibility for their communities. We have to examine our belief systems and the boxes that the media and politics would like to limit us to. When we encounter facts or concepts that run counter to our personal belief systems, we have a responsibility to explore those alternative perspectives, rather than seek opinions that already echo our own and make us feel comfortable. The internet algorithms have us trained to become intellectually lazy and we don’t consider other viewpoints or investigate where our information is coming from. When we talk to each other, our neighbors and people who have completely different experiences than we do, we learn to value each other in a different way. When we …. Everything will change — our media focus, our educational system, our politics, our mental and physical health, and our lives. Instead of waiting for politicians or leaders to change — WE have to be the change right now. Every individual in their own home and heart can take action. Individual action is transformative.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is synonymous with service to me — leaders provide help and guidance to whatever their (people) are in need of. And great leadership comes from shared experience. When you experience something with a group of people, you understand the needs of the community or organization in a nuanced and detailed way. Great leaders don’t just listen, they actually understand. On a personal level, I am learning how to be a better leader by raising my son. The most important thing I can do as a parent is prepare my son for the world by modeling behavior and encouraging him to participate and take personal responsibility for his actions; to give him the tools he will need to affect change both in himself and in the world. Because action is transformational, my son engages with me — he volunteers with me, protests with me and creates with me. If I want to empower him to become a change maker in his community, he has to see change and progress happening at home. And as a life-long activist and advocate, I hope my son sees how important it is to stay informed, educated, and connected. I hope he learns that re-examining our belief systems and our privileges is healthy and spiritual work. Our motto is from the artist formerly known as Prince: “Compassion is an action word with no boundaries.” I work every day to help him develop the wisdom and the courage to be able to see his Truth and to honor it, unconditionally.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. The Journey is the Success. Most exceptionally successful people will tell you that their path wasn’t linear. Oftentimes, we begin with a concept of what our career will look like but then it deviates or pivots dramatically and we end up doing something entirely brand new. Initially, I started out working for the US government on the career path of a Foreign Service Office, and fashion modeling was something I did as a side gig to help pay for school. From there, I ended up becoming a corporate attorney and a full-time model, and had many interim businesses that never really went anywhere (like professional organizing). I had all of these different interests and felt like I was bouncing from career to unrelated career with no “end point” to it all or any way to tie it all together. When I looked at a lot of my peers who had been at the same company since college, and were rising through the ranks to become CEOs and VPs, I felt behind and lost. But each and every job I have ever had comes into play and provided me with an experience that I would need unexpectedly. Now I am a part of an exciting new industry where I create my own (xxx) and I find it thrilling and meaningful. It pulls together all of my experiences and most importantly, my greater purpose.

2. Remember your Why. The journey is full of road blocks, frustrations and failures. In the midst of it all, it can be easy to burn out and forget why you started in the first place. When I hit a wall, I try to find something that reminds me of my conviction — what made me so excited and resolved to pursue the path at the beginning. Although the “why” evolves and shifts, there is usually a core feeling, a need or a desire that promoted it all. My “why” has always been helping people and learning new life skills. As long as I follow that impetus, the result may look different but I am happy with the experience.

3. Ask for Help

I’m a recovering perfectionist and am learning how to not only ask for, but also receive help. Surround yourself with a diversity of ideas and backgrounds. Not just people, but also the information you consume, watch and read. Getting a different perspective from people with different experiences will help round out your thinking process and result in a more comprehensive solution to whatever challenge you are facing or goal you are trying to achieve. Plus, when you ask for help you develop stronger relationships and more confidence in your decisions.

4. Take Care of Yourself

I no longer ascribe to the idea what we only earn our keep in this life by being radically productive. As I learn the value in slowing down and being intentionally present, it is hard to resist the old mental script that “I am not doing enough” or that I am only as good as my last success point. I’ve finally learned that when I am creatively blocked or feel like I’m forcing something too hard, it’s time to take a break. I’m learning how to be gentle with myself, how to give myself however much time I need to work on something, how to stop doing so much more for others that my mental health takes a hit (bold words for a Mom, I know). When other areas of life need attention, energy and healing, I take a nap, call my girlfriends, eat that cake and ask for time when I need it. And that is what allows me to give my best-self to the things that require my attention.

5. No One Feels Like they Have it All Figured Out

On my first day as a lawyer, my mentor told me “Never say you don’t know the answer to a question — but always let the client know you will get back to them with the right answer. Then pick up the phone and call someone who knows, or do some research and figure it out.” In Hollywood we sometimes call this “fake it ’til you make it” but it’s true. On some level, most people have imposter syndrome and feel like they are pretending to have all of the answers. I don’t bother pretending and I am pretty direct about asking a question when I don’t understand something or acknowledging where I need more information. I find that this makes people feel more engaged and establishes trust, because you are being honest and also they usually have something to offer. The result is that people feel more comfortable opening up and collaborating to find the best solution.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire a movement for common ground. I believe it is critical for our society to learn how to explore difficult topics with courage and compassion. We are so polarized that it seems impossible, but I’ve been having these conversations my entire life as a biracial WOC. We don’t have to agree on everything, but I feel that the essence of a win-win compromise has been lost. It may sound cliché, but we need to go further than just getting along in a distant sort of civilized way. We have to learn how to dig deep, get into the uncomfortable stuff and be comfortable with cognitive dissonance. It’s the only way we are going to grow together. Revolutionary change comes from connecting and empathizing with real human beings — not just facts and figures. That’s why I believe community service is so important, because we connect with the people we are trying to help and it changes us inside. We learn from shared experiences. Each one teach one.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life? No matter where you go — there YOU are. My Dad said this to me constantly growing up and it took me nearly 30 years to finally (digest) it. I tend to have “grass is greener” syndrome in my careers and in my interpersonal life. Becoming a Mom actually helped me become more grounded and develop a heightened sense of personal responsibility and resiliency. Wherever we go, we take our problems (and our strengths!) with us. So rather than running from these challenges, see them as opportunities to create a powerful solution that can then empower others. Sharing the resources to overcome a shared struggle is the most powerful gift you can give anyone.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Michelle Obama. Multifaceted, people-focused, relatable, effortlessly chic, humble, and inspiring, Michelle is the queen of advocacy by example. My favorite thing about Michelle is that she embraces all dimensions as an intellectual, a leader in her own right, but also a Mom, a fashion icon and a friend to Women. I have too many questions I want to ask her, but mostly I would just like to hug her and thank her for the change she has created in the world.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Please follow and engage with me on Instagram! @Jesyka.Harris, Cause Together Instagram: @CauseTogether

Facebook: Jesyka Harris

Blog: Limitlesslifebyjes.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank YOU for talking with me!