Jesca Wilfredy: I use social media to bring positive change to young women in my country

Social media has become a big part of our daily lives especially our personal life but also business in general.

The use of social media has grown exponentially in many parts of the world, and is used in a variety of ways including informing various events, bringing people together and also keeping the world close to the palms of your hands.

Jesca Wilfredy is one of the young Tanzanian women entrepreneurs and socialite who use social media to bring about positive change in their society. Given the rapid increase in the use of social media in her country, Jesca has seen this as an opportunity for young women to learn to use social media for the benefit of the community around them.

While everyone uses social media in their own way, Jesca said social media helps her reach out to young girls and educate them a variety of things including life, business and how to be self-independent at a young age.

When asked about her plans, she said “My biggest dream is to see young girls gain different skills and knowledge that will enable them to be self-independent in life and be at the forefront of development in the country”.

Jesca is a Tanzanian entrepreneur and owner of a women’s and men’s clothing store called Black Chagga Fashion, She gained more popularity through social media on encouraging and influencing young women in women’s empowerment and self-development in the country.

She added that being a young female entrepreneur and socialite has its own challenges, because many do not believe that at a young age as a female you cannot bring development to the community around you, which for her was vice verse. She believes that you can be anything you want to be and you can do anything beyond your limits at any age.

