Jerry Vanleeuwen: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

A MOTIVATING JOURNEY FROM PARAMEDIC TO REAL ESTATE: JERRY VANLEEUWEN

Jerry Vanleeuwen is one of the leading names in the real estate industry in Ontario, Canada. He does well in his business because of his passion for real estate. Moreover, Jerry wishes to create better opportunities for people in his work domain and desires to see them shine. His dedication and sincerity towards work will surely lead him to greater heights of success and prosperity.

Van’s journey and entry into the real estate industry

Jerry Vanleeuwen worked as an advanced care paramedic for nine years. However, he always felt that something was missing in his life. Hence, Vanleeuwen chose real estate as his new profession and his path for personal development. He began building a growth-oriented team with a focus on always being the best version of themselves. Jerry Vanleeuwen strives to help people realize their untapped potential so that they can rise to a higher level of goal achievement . At present, he is the founder of the Vanleeuwen Real estate Advisors. The team believes in delivering phenomenal experience to their clients They render their services in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, and surrounding areas.

Vanleeuwen describing how he established a name through his work

Jerry always focused on providing a consistent customer experience. It helped him to establish a leading name in the real estate industry. Moreover, he is also restructuring the KWYP Canada organization. ‘We’re always looking for ways to level up our service.’ adds Jerry Vanleeuwen.

Mistakes that proved to be beneficial in Jerry’s career path

‘If you have a clear definition of your motivation and why you are doing what you do, success is inevitable.’ says Jerry Vanleeuwen. He admits that he was keen on building his career too fast and never thought about his passion or interests. However, he learned that one has to slow down and build a strong foundation before focusing on the profession.

One thing that Vanleeuwen did correctly to achieve success

Jerry Vanleeuwen believes that everything begins from within and starts from one’s core and foundation. Therefore, he always invested himself in continuous life learning. Vanleeuwen always took out time for self Growth

A piece of advice by Jerry Vanleeuwen

Grow constantly, grow as much as you can every chance you get. One attracts who one is. Be cautious in your choices of who surrounds you, as you become the sum of the 5 people around you.

Vanleeuwen states that attending Tony Robbins Business Mastery was a life-altering moment for him. He realized that if one comes from a place of contribution, the universe will always contribute to them in return.

Vanleeuwen states that he is the president of Keller Williams Young Professional Canada. He is also the top listing agent. Jerry is a real estate investor, and his real estate team is among the top 100 real estate teams in North America.

