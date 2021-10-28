Contributor Log In
Jerry Vanleeuwen: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

Grow constantly, grow as much as you can every chance you get.  One attracts who one is. Be cautious in your choices of who surrounds you, as you become the sum of the 5 people around you.

A MOTIVATING JOURNEY FROM PARAMEDIC TO  REAL ESTATE: JERRY VANLEEUWEN

Jerry Vanleeuwen is one of the leading names in the real estate industry  in Ontario, Canada. He does  well in his business because of his passion for real estate. Moreover, Jerry wishes to create better  opportunities for people in his work domain and desires to see them  shine. His dedication and sincerity towards work will surely lead him to  greater heights of success and prosperity.  

Van’s journey and entry into the real estate industry  

Jerry Vanleeuwen worked as an advanced care paramedic for nine  years. However, he always felt that something was missing in his life.  Hence, Vanleeuwen chose real estate as his new profession and his path  for personal development. He began building a growth-oriented team with a focus on always being the best version of themselves. Jerry Vanleeuwen  strives to help people realize their untapped potential so that they can  rise to a higher level of goal achievement . At present, he is the founder of the Vanleeuwen Real estate Advisors. The team believes in delivering  phenomenal experience to their clients  They render their services in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, and surrounding areas. 

Vanleeuwen describing how he established a name through his  work  

Jerry always focused on providing a consistent customer experience. It  helped him to establish a leading name in the real estate industry.  Moreover, he is also restructuring the KWYP Canada organization.  ‘We’re always looking for ways to level up our service.’ adds Jerry Vanleeuwen.  

Mistakes that proved to be beneficial in Jerry’s career path  

‘If you have a clear definition of your motivation and why you are doing  what you do, success is inevitable.’ says Jerry Vanleeuwen. He admits  that he was keen on building his career too fast and never thought  about his passion or interests. However, he learned that one has to slow  down and build a strong foundation before focusing on the profession. 

One thing that Vanleeuwen did correctly to achieve success  

Jerry Vanleeuwen believes that everything begins from within and starts  from one’s core and foundation. Therefore, he always invested himself  in continuous life learning. Vanleeuwen always took out time for self Growth 

A piece of advice by Jerry Vanleeuwen  

Grow constantly, grow as much as you can every chance you get.  One attracts who one is. Be cautious in your choices of who surrounds you, as you become the sum of the 5 people around you.

