Jerry Sargeant: “Winners Never Quit, and Quitters Never Win”

Winners Never Quit, and Quitters Never Win. Personally, my work ethic is second to none. I have never known any other option, but go again or keep going.

As a part of my series about “How To Learn To Finally Love Yourself,” I had the pleasure to interview Jerry Sargeant. Jerry is an internationally recognized healer, author, motivational speaker, and the Founder of Star Magic Healing.

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory about what brought you to this specific career path.

I had no plan of being a healer. Fifteen years ago, I would have laughed at the thought of healing. I didn’t believe in anything remotely esoteric. I was a criminal for many years, but the Universe had a different plan. I traveled in a taxi with my ex-wife and children early one morning to Bucharest airport in Romania. I was asleep and woke up to a huge bang. The taxi was swaying side to side, and there were glass and wind. I thought to myself; we are in a bad accident. We will either hit the oncoming traffic, or the car will flip. But then all of a sudden, we stopped and there no other cars on the road. I looked in the back, and our daughter Aalayah was under the driver’s seat (no seat-belts in the taxi), and Laura and Josh had their mouths full of glass. There was blood running down my face, but I wasn’t cut, and there was a hole in the windscreen.

After making sure the family was OK, I got out of the taxi, looked up the road, and saw two women lying about 30 meters away. About 150 meters back, there was a lump in the street. It looked like a dead body. What had happened is three ladies were crossing the road early one morning. The first came through the windscreen, hit me in the face while I was asleep, got sucked back out of the car, and died. The second lady had her ankles cut off, and the third one was physically OK.

I walked past the two ladies. There was nothing I could do, and a man had walked out from a nearby factory and was on the phone. I assumed calling the emergency services. I was fixated on this body. I walked towards it, and when I got within 10 meters, I saw this energy hovering over the top of it. It was the lady’s soul. I was shaking my head, but it wouldn’t go. I got closer, and it disappeared into the ether. I looked down at the body, and it was like someone had taken an old car to the scrap heap. The soul had just gone on its merry way as it had no use for this vehicle anymore. I got to witness what happens after death first-hand. What is inside the body doesn’t die. Its energy and transitions. I remember looking up to the heavens and saying thank you. I felt like a whisky and a cigarette, but I don’t smoke and don’t like whisky.

Shortly after, these things started happening to me. The first thing was my wife had a headache one day, and I knew I could help. I went over to her. She was lying on the bed. I saw the headache inside her head. It was green energy. I reached in and pulled it out. She got up off the ground like she didn’t have a headache. I thought that was a little strange. Over the next five years, I was taken on a journey. I was taken in a spacecraft one day and met some blue Extra-Terrestrials that downloaded some geometric healing codes into me. I spent time in ancient mystery schools, had encounters with angels, and many healing experiences. Remember, I used to be a criminal. I didn’t use to believe any of this stuff, but you see the world differently when you start experiencing these things.

The Universe kept kicking up the arse until I said OK, I would follow this path. People came into my life that needed healing, and I tried the methods that the ET’s and Egyptians showed me. It’s worked and kept on doing so; in 2016, Star Magic was born.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

I am/ we are (the Star Magic Team and me) always working on new projects. At present, we are designing our first healing community project with a team of architects. We are also launching our new Star Magic App with many tools to help each human to connect with their inner power. That power lies in their heart chakra, and the magnetic frequency of love is this source of energy and power. Everything we do is about assisting humanity in connecting with the magic that lies within them. Again, this magic is love. When someone reconnects with their heart, deep elements of truth and wisdom rise, and that human being changes. They fall in love with themselves, maybe for the first time, and once they do, the world around them falls in love with them also. Self-love should be our primary focus.

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self-acceptance?

As a child, I was fostered and adopted. I had had terrible relationships with the first few women in my life. My adopted mother beat me, and my first schoolteacher pulled my pants down when I was five years old and smacked my bum in front of a class of 30 kids. These experiences, along with others, made it hard to love me. I never accepted myself. It was after my 16-year marriage ended that I genuinely went within and healed this part of me. I had to undergo some deep journeying to rediscover who Jerry was and what made Jerry happy. Once I did, I fell in love with myself again, and my life went into overdrive. As I mentioned before, once you love yourself, the Universe loves you right back.

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

It’s all energy. When a man or woman loves themselves deeply from within, the mirror’s external reflection is one of magic and beauty. There are men and women born like models who hate themselves and men and women born with crooked faces. Beauty comes from within. It’s not external. The problem is that society, the Mainstream Media, Hollywood, the television all promote the perfect image of beauty in supermodels, film, and pop stars, and I have worked with many. I can tell you this, very few of them are truly happy. We are conditioned to want to please others, be like others, and strive to live a life like others. If self-love is an inside job, how can this model of reality serve our best interests? It can’t. We must love ourselves and do what makes us, as individuals, happy.

As cheesy as it might sound to truly understand and “love yourself,” can you share with our readers a few reasons why it’s so important?

It certainly isn’t cheesy. Self-love must be everyone’s primary focus. If you don’t love yourself, you will be chasing life, trying to fill an unfillable void. This void will keep you hungry, desperate for more. YOU will think you need to be like your favorite musician and create a false lifestyle around this. That will bring you more pain and more suffering. But the second you decide to focus on yourself and give you time for you and love you and hold you and nurture you, your entire energy field will transform. You will become a magnet of divinity. You will start to bring into your reality all of the things that make your heart sing, and that is when you jump aboard a jet with a first-class ticket to heaven. And, as you ride on that jet, you realize that you are completely still and that life is incredible right here, right now, in the present moment.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

People stay in boring, mundane relationships because they do not value themselves. They also do not know themselves. When you love yourself and know who you are, deep within, you don’t settle anything less than the best. Maybe the best is being alone to develop that self-love before embarking on the pursuit of a honeymoon relationship. Perhaps understanding your values and making yourself happy is paramount before wandering these Earthly planes seeking your true love. Unless you are fully committed to self-love, then true love from an external source will be temporary and unfulfilling.

When I talk about self-love and understanding, I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Often, self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but also for our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of when you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

People stay in boring, mundane relationships because they do not value themselves. They also do not know themselves. When you love yourself and know who you are, deep within, you don’t settle for anything less than the best. Maybe the best is being alone to develop that self-love before embarking on the pursuit of a honeymoon relationship. Perhaps understanding your values and making you formidably happy is of paramount importance before wandering these Earthly planes seeking our true love. Unless you are fully committed to self-love, then true love from an external source will be temporary and unfulfilling love. To love oneself is to be still inside one’s body and let the body do what it is designed to do, and that is regenerate and let the heart do what it’s supposed to do, and that is your life compass and guide this magical vessel through life.

So many don’t know how to be alone or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

Being alone is being all one. We will never truly be happy unless we can be happy with ourselves, alone, in our own company. No other person, object, or situation can truly fulfill us. It’s an inside job.

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

When you love yourself truly, thoroughly, and wholly, you don’t need anyone else. You see, most people get into relationships to fill a void, something missing from within. Those relationships are toxic. The magic blossoms in a relationship when two individuals need nothing from each other. They want to love, explore, care for, laugh, and have fun with their partner. If their partner needs some downtime, that’s cool because each party is not dependent on each other’s company for happiness. When they are alone, they feel amazing, and when they are together, they feel equally amazing nut their inner state remains the same.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

We don’t need to do anything. We need to BE. We are mirrors. Exuberant love. Don’t try and change anyone or force your ideas on anyone. Be love, and your vibration will naturally trigger a shift in others. Be a walking beacon of love, and you will ignite that divine spark in others, easily. It’s all energy!

What are five strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love yourself that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

Five strategies are unnecessary. Let’s keep it simple. I spend the first hours (from 5 AM to 12 PM) of every day on my own, doing what Jerry loves. Creating, meditating, doing breath-work, exercising, and communicating with no-one. The phone is off, and it’s just me. This amplifies my vibration and sets me up for the perfect day. My vibration then flows through everything I do, and everyone whom I come into contact with and life is magical. I make every decision based on what’s best for me. I never people-please. I have been down that road, and it’s unhealthy.

Dedicating the first seven hours to me every day gives me the opportunity to accomplish my goals, be healthy, elevate my vibration, and do what pleases me, not others. It allows me to stay on track and not get pulled off course. This is self-love. It’s not selfish, as some would think. Putting yourself first is the best gift you can give to yourself.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one, and how does it resonate with you?

I don’t listen to podcasts on intimacy and self-love. I have all of the tools inside of me. Ten years ago, I read an incredible book. It’s called “A Journey of The Heart.” It’s a fantastic read. The journey of the heart is a journey for the courageous, the warrior, the disciplined. It will teach you more than any podcast or other resource. Your heart has all of the answered. You have to be brave enough to dive in, and the book A Journey of The Heart is a great tool to guide your inwards.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

I would create a world where everyone knew they were equal. Everyone knew that they were Sovereign, A world where everyone cared, and the planet’s resources were shared equally between all women, men, and children. We have such a bountiful Planet, and there is enough to go around. I would create a movement where human beings could step fully into their authentic power and shine their lights. A movement that encouraged each individual to express their uniqueness with confidence.

I feel that I am on this path, and Star Magic is a major catalyst to create this Global Transformation. When I started Star Magic, I was told by these blue ETs that took me in a spacecraft that I had to train people to work in healing centers that I would be building around the planet. They would be fully sustainable communities and provide a platform for people of all ages to come together, heal, expand their consciousness, and create living communities that acre and share and have love as their philosophy. At the time, I thought, yeah right, OK… Maybe. But I didn’t know it would happen. Now, four years after starting Star Magic, we have trained thousands of people, ready to live and heal in these communities, and have purchased our first two pieces of land in Madeira, Portugal, and Transylvania in Romania. We are in the process of drawing up plans with architects. We are in full motion, and it’s going to change humanity and bring us together as a global family!

Everyone can start their conscious communities. We have to unite and take action, which involves stepping outside of our comfort zones and breaking the mold. It comes down to a simple choice. Do I want to live a life of freedom? Or life in shackles and chains?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by?

There are many, but the one that sticks with me is simple. Winners Never Quit, and Quitters Never Win. Personally, my work ethic is second to none. I have never known any other option, but go again or keep going.

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

Sixteen years ago, I was involved in a business venture, and it went wrong. I lost everything. I was out on the street with my ex-wife and two kids. It’s not a pretty place to be, but when you only know how to keep going, you find the way. There is always a path. If you are determined, you will create that path, and you will forever mine the gold from every situation.