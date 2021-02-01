Jerry Mitchell Jr. – Every journey starts with a single step

“Make the most of yourself for that is all there is of you.”

Former track and field champion, Jesse Owens, said that the battles that count aren’t the ones for gold medals but those within ourselves- the inevitable and invisible ones, that is where to focus on! He was the epitome of Black excellence, reminding all of us that discrimination can be countered with hard work and success. These are affirmations that Jerry Mitchell Jr. acknowledges, an African American entrepreneur who has perfected the art of executing.

Jerry Mitchell Jr., otherwise known as The Jet King by his accomplices, is the founder and president of Jet King International. It is an aviation company that offers elite services to a diverse clientele base, actively organizing luxury travel experiences for interested individuals. Over the years, he has interacted with prominent personalities from the sports and entertainment industries, people who have consistently expanded the network of his business. The main thing that stands out with Jet King International is royalty, the prime factor that makes customers come back every time!

The Jet King is a powerful name that Jerry Mitchell Jr.has learned to use as a means of marketing his establishment. He ventured into the aviation industry five years ago and strived to learn the dynamics of operations fostered by major airline organizations. One of the things that stood out was the limited number of Black entrepreneurs in the realm. He knew that there were systemic challenges that would counter his efforts to start a business. Instead of fathoming about the impossibilities, he decided to target a unique market segment; high-class customers who did not like any inconvenience. Jerry Mitchell Jr. was surprised that most of them did not judge him because of his appearance but by what he could deliver.

Aside from setting a unique pricing structure coupled with exquisite customer care services, he envisioned treating all his clients as kings. The best way to do this was to move beyond their expectations, giving that extra something whenever any engagement was confirmed. Eventually, he earned The Jet King name majorly because he moved beyond the limitations of being a Black entrepreneur and realizing loopholes in the airline business industry.

The Jet King knows too well that he is not obligated to win. However, he has the responsibility to keep trying his best every single day to maintain the reputation of his business and his name. The Jet King astounds power that cannot be revoked!