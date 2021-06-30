Jerry Dimanche, Tanaka Tava, Lendl Charles & Emanuel Scott of Videloo: “Execution is everything”

…execution is everything. No matter how many times you speak it, if there’s no action behind your intentions, it’s basically wishful thinking. Successful leaders understand that by acting in “the now”, the future is within their grips, and time waits on no one. We must direct our energy into motion or else the vehicle comes to halt.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jerry Dimanche, Tanaka Tava, Lendl Charles & Emanuel Scott.

Jerry Dimanche, Tanaka Tava, Lendl Charles, and Emanuel “Manny” Scott are the executive leadership team of the soon-to-launch social network, Videloo. This entrepreneurial and innovative team of young Black professionals united to create a new concept in social media that aims to bring people together at events and businesses in a way that will foster a greater sense of community. Using their youth to their advantage, this community and equity focused team aim to leverage Videloo as a means of uniting communities through a network that welcomes all.

Jerry Dimanche (CEO), Tanaka Tava (CIO), Lendl Charles (CFO), and Emanuel Scott (CMO), the executive leadership team of Videloo, a new Black-owned and led social media platform launching in August 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Emanuel Scott [ES]- I was born in Tampa, raised in Spring Hill Florida by four wonderful women who helped guide me to where I am currently. In an environment like Spring Hill growing up was “okay”. Through my earlier stages of life, I had to learn how to do things on my own quickly, after my grandfather passed away. At a young age I became the man of the house. With that amount of pressure on my shoulders, it pushed me to achieve accomplishments I never dreamed of. In my free time when I am not working on Videloo, I enjoy playing Apex with my best friends.

Jerry Dimanche [JD]-Well of course! Been a Floridian all my life. Born in Fort Lauderdale raised in Lakeland, Florida by two amazing Haitian parents. I’m a first-generation Haitian American who grew up in the projects on the northside of town. I was always looking to solve a mystery, so I ended up reading novels such as Goosebumps to help fill my curiosities.

Tanaka Tava [TT] — I am first-generation Zimbabwean American. My two loving parents Emmanuel Tava and Tendayi Matopodzi came to the United States in 1997 and I was born in Fort Worth Texas two years after that. I was an enthusiastic child with a wild imagination and curiosity to connect with people and ideas. My dad and aunt are entrepreneurs starting Tax Metro and Abby’s Place, a credit to them for establishing that entrepreneurial spirit. Lastly, I was always involved with technology, playing the Legend of Zelda on Nintendo and using the internet to find out cool facts.

Lendl Charles [LC]- I am a Haitian American, born in Haiti and moved to America when I was only 2 years old. Living in a Haitian household and being the oldest, I had most of the pressure. According to my parents, my career choices were Doctor, Lawyer, or Engineer. I know they wanted the best for me, but I was none of those things! I am an entrepreneur. In middle school, I started out by selling snacks from my locker because my mom couldn’t buy me the clothes I wanted. I studied bookkeeping and business law in college, and quickly found my passion in life.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

[JD] Reading has always been my go-to for adventure and stress relief. I actually enjoy self-help books. After reading Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, I finally understood the meaning of having a definitive plan. At that time, I was procrastinating on writing my first memoir entitled When Faced with Adversity. After applying those steps in his book, I became the first published author in my family, and a good one I may add. That was one of the greatest things I’ve ever completed, and it yearned in me for a long time. The echoes of its release can still be felt today. I acted at the right time, believed in what I was focused on, and removed all that was irrelevant in my sight that did not resonate with where I was going. I recently just finished re-reading Think and Grow Rich for the 12th time.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

[TT]: A quote that I live by is from Bob McKenzie, he said “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take!”. This quote is important, because if you do not take the risk to go after your dreams or what matters to you — you never know what’s going to be on the other side of that opportunity. One story would be applying to my dream school, the University of Southern California. Admittedly, it was a difficult school to get into and I was a bit worried that I would not get in, however I felt that I was qualified based on my past experiences and took the bold chance to apply to the school. I am glad to announce that I was accepted into the Master’s Cohort this fall.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

[LC] A leader is a visionary who is able to see the bigger picture but knows to focus on the small steps. They see the full potential of their followers and strive to get them there. Delegating work based on the strength of the people to get the best possible outcome. A leader needs to be a role model, they’re able to inspire and connect with people in all circumstances.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

[ES] As a leader what I do before an important meeting is first imagine all possible outcomes. I like to imagine the good and bad so that I am prepared for whatever the outcome may be. A moment that I can vividly remember where I applied this tactic was when the Videloo team had a scheduled meeting to speak with Grammy winner Jerry Wonda. A few days before the meeting I would take time to myself to imagine how I would speak, look, and act towards Mr. Wonda. I would imagine how I would greet him and how I would say goodbye. In regard to talking business, I also would imagine that he would either love the idea or be uninterested. I love to play endless scenarios in my head so that I am not completely off guard to whatever the conclusion of an important meeting may be.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

[TT] We are at a very important crossroads in history, one of the greatest times to be alive, but also a time where reform, healing and justice needs to prevail. With the ability for anyone in the world to search anything online, on their phone or tablet, the information age has provided people the opportunity to look back into the past to see the history of oppression and discrimination throughout the globe. The challenge that was once present has always been there for oppressed groups, but due to the technology now there is access for people to voice their concerns, voice their opinions and express themselves to a large audience. If one was to look back into the history of the United States, one can see people of color being discriminated against during World War II, Civil Rights Movements and The Worker’s Right Movements. Due to the lack of conversation, acknowledgement and humility to understand, this is what led us to this point today; a process for people to revisit past experiences and see current events that are occurring.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

[JD] I started a program called Black Starz, which is a mentorship program geared toward helping Black men in the community learn how to build successful businesses. I started off by teaching the young men how to develop business plans for the industry that were focused on topics like fashion, music, and even landscaping. I worked with them to help them to secure funding. The program allowed Black men that didn’t have the resources or capital to build a business gain the information required to do so. It was very satisfying to see them all flourish.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

[ES] Well the first reason is expansion. When your executive team is diverse it allows you to tap into other areas that you alone might not be able to. You have to remember that each member in your group has their own attribute. One member will know the ins and outs of a specific topic while the others are unfamiliar with it. This is where expansion is created. Diverse team members are able to teach a topic or present a viewpoint in a new way that the entire team can utilize that information to its full capability. Another reason is culture. Videloo’s executive leadership members may all be Black, but we are all far different in our own right. The cultures that we all share in our business contrast with one another, which helps the team get over small and large barriers when making a decision. The last reason is research, when you have a diverse executive team there are many areas that members can research that they are familiar with. For example, I am from down South and another Videloo executive is from up North. In regard to collecting data for the North based upon the business, it would be more beneficial for him to do research for those areas rather than me, since he is more familiar with the nuances of the region.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are all influential business leaders. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take to Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

[JD] Great question, I love this! It’s a team effort most of all and these steps take a considerable amount of skill. Leaders must first have a defined vision and be able to precisely communicate the future. A plan to help facilitate, direct, and lead others to the prosperity of the society. It involves the cooperation of all. Think about this: When we dream, we dream with other people in them. If you had a dream without people, it most likely was a horrible dream.

[TT] A leader should practice humility and have the ability to listen to those they manage. As a leader, it is vital to understand which skill set you have and which you don’t. Be humble enough to know your strengths and weaknesses. When you acknowledge your weaknesses, then you have an opportunity to build and empower a team to complement one another. When we were in the building phase of expanding the Videloo team, the executive team knew we had to recruit Esrael Yohannes, a talented photographer & videographer to capture the vital moments of the company’s growth and brand identity. Then, we recruited Jhada Hutchinson, an engaged community champion who has exceptional creativity and ideation skills to relate to the Videloo community. We recruited Darius Sherman, a highly motivated cyber security, product manager and programming expert to protect and establish code, because he had a skill set our leadership team didn’t have. We recruited Alina Gavrilov, an empathetic engineer that puts the hearts of user experience first to ensure safety, equitable measures and bonding for Videloo. These team members bring new ideas and expertise to the table, and as leaders, we have to be willing to listen to what they share.

[ES] From the time Videloo was just an idea to now, we as staff have met at least once a week to discuss important tasks and updates. As leaders we know how important it is to be consistent. Consistency is what keeps everything going. For example, Tanaka Tava is the part of the team who receives and relays all Videloo business information and must relay it all to the team. If Tanaka were to slack off at his job, we as a team would crumble since information was not delivered or received at a reasonable time. Due to Tanaka’s diligence, he is able to keep a balance to help Videloo move forward.

[LC] The next step is setting up the environment. The working environment needs to be a safe space where people feel comfortable. It’s important to learn and understand how people like to work to create an ideal atmosphere so everyone can be as efficient as possible. At Videloo, we host team meetings every week. We set this fun creative environment because we have such a diverse team, our ideas are unique, and this gives us a better angle on any situation.

[JD] Lastly, execution is everything. No matter how many times you speak it, if there’s no action behind your intentions, it’s basically wishful thinking. Successful leaders understand that by acting in “the now”, the future is within their grips, and time waits on no one. We must direct our energy into motion or else the vehicle comes to halt.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

[LC] I am very optimistic about the future. The best things in the world came from trials and tribulations, I believe Covid-19 will make the world twice as strong as before. Videloo is a step towards the right direction, helping people get a glance of the outside world before stepping into it. This is one of the many great things to come from the pandemic. After the housing market crash in 2008 we had a number of new businesses like Airbnb and Uber. I can’t wait to see how the world will bounce back from this rough time.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

[ES] Someone who I would want to have lunch with is definitely Will Smith. The energy he brings to the table is unmatched in my opinion. Someone like himself who is able to draw in huge crowds because of his talent is remarkable. I would love to have a one-on-one conversation with him to grab a few pointers.

[TT] Someone I would like to sit down and meet with is Viola Davis, one of my favorite actresses. She is a force to be reckoned with and I hope to collaborate with her on a project one day!

