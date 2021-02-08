Jerome Myers: “You will be uncomfortable”

It is not about how great you are, but how great the customer is. No matter how great you think you are, never stop trying to impress your client/customer. Wow them.

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jerome Myers.

Jerome Myers is the preeminent authority of dream realization. A believer that dreams can — and should — be real, Jerome left corporate America when he realized that his role offered financial gain, but little significance. He is the founder and head coach of Myers Methods and has been featured in Business Insider and numerous podcasts. After building a highly profitable division of a Fortune 550 company, Jerome decided to leave the rat race to get away from what seemed to be the endless slew of layoffs. He has developed a system for exiting corporate America and creating a life of impact. Today, he and his company help other apex performers find their calling and live every day on purpose by harnessing the power of his model for a Centered Life, what he calls “the Red Pill”. Jerome and his firms can guide any individual from a monotonous, uninspiring existence to a life of fulfillment and impact.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had the fortune of getting good grades, getting accepted into a good school, getting a good job and everything else we are taught we are supposed to do as children. I got the hunch that something was wrong a few years in. Simply put, I was materially successful but incredibly unhappy. I was convinced that there had to be more. After I was asked to terminate a large number of my teammates TWICE, I knew that I had to make a change.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I got turned away from 10 banks when I decided to leave corporate America and start investing in real estate full time. Simply put, I had the knowledge but not the experience to handle that type of investment. That rejection actually turned out to be a blessing, though: I realized how much I DIDN’T know and met a business partner because of it.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I’m a dad and my kids are everything to me. Just knowing that they’re watching pushes me.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Really well! Myers Methods is growing, and I am really happy about that. I am very open about the mistakes I’ve made when I first started out and I believe that if nothing else, you learn quickly what not to do. To all the new entrepreneurs: challenges are part of the territory. Do not give up, learn all you can, and stick to it!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first started, we purchased a property that needed a lot of work. When we started working through the initial repairs, the owners did not say anything about the family of raccoons that had moved into the attic of one of the units! We quickly learned that we must do our own research and walkthroughs — sometimes key details are left out.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

So much of what I do is about teaching. I believe that we have a responsibility to make our communities a better place, but we cannot have that conversation without talking about ownership. It is not just my responsibility to be an investor or develop real estate: I have to teach other people how to do this as well.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Focus on establishing a morning routine and healthy coping habits to help you handle stress. Make exercise a part of your life. And read! Never stop studying your craft.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Everything I have learned about hard work, commitment, and dedication I have learned from my dad. My dad is a Vietnam War veteran and worked for US postal service until he retired. His willingness to sacrifice and always prioritize his family humbles me still.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am extremely proud of the education part of my business. For me, teaching people how to make better investment choices is bigger than their income and money: we are changing the meaning of wealth and ownership and what that looks like. That’s huge for me.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

There are a few things that I think are critical for all entrepreneurs to remember. Here’s my list:

It is not about how great you are, but how great the customer is. No matter how great you think you are, never stop trying to impress your client/customer. Wow them. You will be rejected. Everyone is not going to get your “great idea”. That’s OK — they don’t have to. Keep going anyway. You will be uncomfortable. Get comfortable with discomfort. You, and your business, will go through a lot of change and you will grow, whether you want to or not. No matter what you see on Instagram, starting and maintaining a business is really hard. I cannot stress this enough. Starting and maintaining a business is going to challenge you in ways I can’t even explain here. Success is not a straight line, so be ready to have some days and weeks that will require a lot from you. Your friends probably will not support you. This is difficult, but I have to say it: you will probably lose people along the way as you begin to grow and change. I’m not saying you’re a bad person, or that you’re hanging around bad people, but I am saying that the time that you had before to spend with them you probably won’t have anymore. The things you talked about will change as will the things that you like to do. Unfortunately, everyone will not be able to, or want to, grow with you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start a mentoring program to teach middle and high school students’ financial literacy. Basic concepts on how to manage money have always been missing from most school curricula, and often young people believe that there is only one path to financial success: a job. But that’s not true! Participants would receive workshops and hands on training from experts and would exit the program at 18 with real skills they can use immediately and teach others.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Sure — you can find me on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jeromemyers_coaching-love-clarity-activity-6739513903669092352-NLtq and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jerome.myers.104. I’m also on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/myersmethods/.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!