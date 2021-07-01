Jeremy Thiesen of World From Scratch: “Make taking care of yourself a priority! ”

Make taking care of yourself a priority! — Remember that you are dedicating your life to your company and there are plenty of costs that come with that. But giving up your physical and mental health isn’t a good choice. In the short term it may seem like the best way to hit that deadline or land that customer.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” we are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy Thiesen.

Jeremy Thiesen is working on creating a world where everyone can follow their dreams through his non-profit, World From Scratch. World From Scratch is using technology to reduce the cost of living to the point that the phrase, “work for a living”, has no meaning. The first thing that he is focused on is creating homes that generate their own power, grow their own food, purify their own water and have no utility bills.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

8 years ago, I was in a personal development course when they posed a very interesting question.

“Pretend you are a blank slate: you have no obligations, you don’t own anything, you have no skills, no friends or family, and no limits. What would you do in the world?”

I really didn’t have any idea what I would do at the time. But I let that idea sit in the back of my mind. And then one day, I was driving on the highway 36 headed into Boulder, Colorado and it hit me. What if we lived in a world where everyone could follow their dreams? What if we kept our childlike wonder in the world and pursued the dreams we had without fear? What would that world look like, what would we all do?

Some people could fully focus on just creating amazing families, others traveling the world or becoming masters in their craft. Some might pursue careers that only few have opportunities to try, like working on world peace. We could all pursue our creative side more and not worry about money when pursuing acting, writing or an art career. What if we could freely pursue that dream without worry? And to me, that world sounded incredible, it sounds like a place that I want to live in and that I want my future children to live in.

And at that moment, driving along the highway, I thought to myself, “what if I dedicated my life to that goal?” That would be a live worth living and working for. At that moment, I decided to do so with no other plan other than dedicating myself to the idea.

My next step was to start asking people why they don’t follow their dreams. I just went out on the street and started asking people three questions.

What do you do now? If you could do anything, what would it be? Why are those two not the same thing?

The answers I got were varied, but mostly boiled down to a few reasons.

I have to pay my bills/have financial obligations. What will my friends and family think of me? (Social Anxiety) What if I fail? (Fear of failure) What if I succeed and I become someone I don’t want to be? (Fear of Success)

I knew from there that we had to solve #1 first. And I had no idea how to solve it. Fast forward a few years of talking with people about it, working on startups, etc. And then I did an exercise to help. I wrote about what that future would look like. And key to that story that I wrote was homes that took care of us.

And I understood that if we had those homes, we could have a world where people could be taken care of and not have to work for a living, instead they could pursue their own interests. Maybe that means working, but having the freedom to leave their job whenever they want, maybe it means early retirement, maybe it means spending time with their family, but they could do it!

I had the next steps mapped out, but I was still working with my current startup, Walkthrough. We were doing virtual reality in real estate and things were taking off, so I had to hold off. The hope was to turn the money I would make from Walkthrough into the first houses for World From Scratch. And luckily, a couple years later, we had grown around the country and I had the opportunity to sell a large portion of my equity. And I did.

After I sold my portion of Walkthrough, it was time to really pursue this idea. My co-founder, David, and I went and decided to build a prototype house on our own. Learn how homes are built and why they are so expensive. We ended up building a small home under $25k with a greenhouse that semi-autonomously grows its own food, currently lettuce and tomatoes.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Ha! Well, I suppose that must be when I fired myself from my own company. We had just failed to close a round of fundraising and we had to lose a significant number of people. And when I looked through what everyone was doing, we had people performing incredibly all around. And I had luckily recently gotten down with automating all the things that people usually needed help from me with. And so, I was dispensable. I fired myself to help save the company. I went and did some freelancing to make money and make ends meet for myself until we had turned some things around and I came back a few months later.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The biggest lesson I learned that profoundly changed my career happened early on. I learned that my boss at the time, Tom, was making decisions based on his best guess. He did not know the answer and it profoundly changed my career. I learned that no one really knew that what they were doing, they were making the best decision with what information they had and learning from it on the way.

I took that to heart. It helped me take off when I still worked in corporate because it enabled me to ask questions to the leaders of the company on why they were doing things a certain way or show them how they could do something better. Instantly, people loved me because I was just helping them do their own job better. And then it helped again in entrepreneurship. All these successful people were just figuring it out as they went, and I could do the same thing. Just keep learning and trying, and you’ll find your way!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to so many people. Friends, family and even strangers have helped me get to where I am today and I am incredibly grateful to them. As for a particular person, I would say the most influential and supportive person in my career is my dad.

When I was young, my dream was to work at McDonalds. He immediately responded with, “how about being the manager?”. He has helped me think big and push me to really make a life for myself. But at the same time, he is incredibly supportive. When I needed money to make one of my businesses succeed, I called him up and asked if he could help. He immediately said yes, and I entered into a loan with him. After a couple of years, if I didn’t pay him back, there would be interest payments and he would be paid back in full. This may seem harsh to some, but for me it is both incredibly supportive while keeping me grounded. I better make something of everything I have offered to me!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I would have to say the writing that has influenced my life the most was BJ Fogg’s blog. https://www.bjfogg.com/

There was a year when I decided to write a blog called “Achievement Science”. And every week I would learn about and read psychology studies on how people can achieve their goals. I was able to create an entire rubric around how to achieve a goal from how difficult to set your goals (very difficult if you are a beginner, moderately easy if you are an expert) to how to deal with the day to day to make sure they happen. And the most profound research for me came from BJ Fogg outlining how human action works. From there on out, I’ve been able to construct a better life day after day by making new habits and destroying old ones.

If you can master habit change, you can master your life. Habits will change your physical body, your mental state, how you act in the world and how you perceive the world. Invest in them! I’ve been able to lose over 40lbs in 6 months and keep it off for years, I’ve been able to change the way I approach my friends and family to create better relationships, I’ve changed how I approach business, and created a system that makes me able to achieve 90% of the goals I set for myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones that do.”

This quote has inspired me over and over again to really go for it, risk it all so that I can hopefully really change the world.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

I’m from the software industry, so when I built our first prototype house, I was shocked. The construction industry is extremely different from software, other than the obvious fact that one builds virtual products while the other is building large physical homes! That is everything from how companies learn from each other, how we work together, and how we push the industry forward.

The first surprise I had was around cost. I was shocked. It started from day 1 of our build. Our architect had drawn out our building plans, and we had to contact a contractor in order to dig out land and pour the concrete. I sent our plans to a few people around town and got a bunch of quotes back, all around $9000 for a small foundation. And my mind was blown, why is this so expensive? Is this the only way? I ended up having to do my own research and talk to a range of people to find that this wasn’t the only option. I told my architect about a pier foundation instead of a slab foundation, and he just said, “yeah, you could do that…”. It is an entirely normal foundation, and yet we could hire someone to do it for $900 instead of $9000 and it still covered all of our foundation needs. We ended up doing it ourselves for just a couple hundred dollars total. A 30x savings. And this wasn’t the only time. It was then that we learned that our architect was disconnected from affordable building. He just drew the plans and gave it to the builder. The builder just follows the plan, no one is questioning the process.

The next thing that I’ve learned came much later. Since then, I’ve talked to several architects and learned that they don’t iterate on ideas. It’s not necessarily their fault, but it’s something I can’t understand coming from software. In software, you build on the top of other’s work constantly. Software engineers freely share their solutions to any problem and just give their knowledge away. We all build on top of those ideas and we constantly grow with each other, iterating and changing the infrastructure of how we get things done or the templates we start with all the time. The same doesn’t happen in building. There isn’t the same shared knowledge to constantly be pushing and using the next best practice. Instead, it can be using the same techniques from decades ago because that is just “what I normally do”.

Finally, a big lesson from a builder. From the outside, I always thought about the construction industry as a commodity market. Cheaper labor prices and building materials and low margins. But I was interviewing some builders, and they said that it doesn’t work like that at all. It used to be that a new home build was calculated by taking the building materials and doubling it. However, when you start to get into a market that is in high demand, Denver for example, builders just multiply some more. Taking the materials and tripling, quadrupling, quintupling, whatever they think the buyer will pay instead of doing a pure cost-plus fixed price model.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

At World From Scratch, we aspire to help, not compete with all the other builders. What we want to do is push the housing industry forward. And we can do so by getting together and working with experts around the world to share their knowledge, iterate on the way we build houses, and be open about how much buildings cost. And we all do that through an online community.

Imagine that the house you move into next is not the first version of this design, but the hundredth. Every little facet of it has been perfected. The windows are in the exact perfect locations, the layout is perfect, somehow the sun warms up the house to the perfect temperature in the winter and the house lets summer breezes cool you when it’s too hot out, each material used is the perfect choice. The way you get that level of greatness is not by building a design just once, but by building out the house documenting how it could’ve been built better/faster/cheaper, getting feedback from the owner on what could be better and then trying again and again and again. And at the same time, we can share the exact price and labor it takes to build it so you know what price you should be able to get for it. By working together and creating transparency we can get everyone’s input on how to build it better, we can iterate on the homes and drive down the price through transparency.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

It was passing our last inspection on building our prototype house. That was such a big moment for me. I literally got into building a house with zero experience, we took it step by step and learned how to do each component from laying foundation to roofing to adding flooring and electric. And then we got the stamp of approval that we did it up to code, we were successful builders and we had done it with under $25k and beating out everyone’s expectations.

But I can’t wait to make that dream happen for others and give them the freedom to pursue whatever the hope for in their lives.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

Start working together! Iterate on home designs together and push each other forward. Push back on the architect’s decisions and be open with your work so that we can all push the industry together.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

1. Join me at World From Scratch and let’s work on iterating housing together. Expert or not, I’m proof that you don’t have to know about building to help.

2. Start to share and look at how your house could be built better, cheaper, faster. Share that with other people.

3. If you know anyone that is responsible for building a lot of homes. Architects, Builders, Developers. Talk to them about how they are iterating on their processes and designs. Talk to them about how they could price themselves differently and still stay successful.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

Personally, I think the way to really solve this problem is by us just starting to work together. All of the technology exists to create homes that can take care of us. Their is a big swell of interest in having a Universal Basic Income. To me, that is a dangerous proposition long term, its hard to manage that type of financial obligation forever. Look at social security, over time our population changed and now there are some big potential problems. Instead, what if we looked at moving funding into long term technology that can take care of people in the long run. From housing to better utilities, etc. We can then have what I call, “Universal Basic Utility”, where everyone has the foundation to live without a paycheck.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. You can and should sell anything and everything before you build the first version.

A lot of people I’ve talked to over the years think that you have to have a product before you build it, but that just isn’t true. Think about it, are you sold on the idea before you build the product? Of course you are, so why can’t you sell to anyone else. When you go and buy a product or even sign up for a trial, have you used it before? No. So, the product doesn’t actually have to exist to get sign ups or even pre-sells.

At Walkthrough, we pre-sold over $5000 dollars of service before we did anything. At a previous company, Insights Web Analytics, I had 800 sign ups with just a landing page. Unfortunately, when building my first company and first failure, I didn’t know that.

2. Learn to ask for help.

It’s actually really surprising how many people want to help. From future customers to experts around the world. Sending an email to someone that could help you with a specific and short ask can build a lot of relationships. We asked photographers to help figure out to shoot photography to help build the photography arm of Walkthrough. I’ve asked architects from around the world to help with the designs of the World From Scratch house. Learn to reach out and ask for help, all the answers are out there and more people than you’d imagine are thrilled to help you!

3. Learn to say no to customers and yourself.

Once you get started delivering something people like, everyone is going to want you to solve all their problems and you’ll want to! But that quickly leads to spreading yourself too thin. The same is going to happen when you want to try a million new things. Focus in and figure out what is going to make a real difference for your business and say no to everything else.

4. Figure out why you are building your company and find others who are in it for the same reasons.

There was a point in Walkthrough’s history where we were in danger of not hitting fundraising and would have to lose a substantial amount of the team. We took it to a vote, do we go for the big opportunity and risk it all or take a safer path and make enough to get by. Every employee got a vote. And everyone voted for going for the big opportunity. The whole team was in it together to make a big difference in the world and we were all ready to risk it. It was an incredible feeling and the only way you can really make a difference.

5. Make taking care of yourself a priority!

Remember that you are dedicating your life to your company and there are plenty of costs that come with that. But giving up your physical and mental health isn’t a good choice. In the short term it may seem like the best way to hit that deadline or land that customer. But it will take its toll, you’ll have less energy to put into the business and you’ll be less productive long term. Building a company is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. And to run a marathon, you have to take care of your body and mind.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My dream is to create a world where everyone can follow their dreams. And I think that will bring a profound amount of good to the world. The movement that I would love to see everyone get behind is to help create something that gives everyone in the world the foundation to be able to live without needing to go to work. Give people true freedom to pursue their dreams and the world will be a magical place to live!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The first person who comes to mind is Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity. The sheer number of homes Habitat builds every year is incredible. It would be incredible to be able to talk with them not only about how they have been able to gather so many people to help volunteer, 1.4 million in 2019, but also what problems they have that we could come together and help them with. Selfishly, I hope to be able to start providing homes with automated greenhouses in food deserts, and make housing even more affordable so each donation is worth more, but honestly, the first question I’d ask would be, “How could we help Habitat build even more affordable housing? What problem/price/etc. affects you most, and if I worked with a team around the globe to help solve that problem, how could we help incorporate our solution into Habitat’s process?”

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can hear a lot more at WorldFromScratch.org. I publish a monthly update to anyone who is interested as well as publicly publishing any of our work and designs.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success!