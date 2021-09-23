Jeremy Schatz of Virtus Law Group: “Be a razor blade not a Swiss Army Knife”

Be a razor blade not a Swiss Army Knife — While a Swiss Army Knife is good at doing a lot of tasks, its pieces will rarely be as good as their full-size counterparts. But a razor blade is one of the best at doing a single task. This is analogous to trying to have a legal practice that tries to take anything that comes in. While you may become proficient at many areas you will rarely be as good as the person who only practices in that area.

The legal field is known to be extremely competitive. Lawyers are often smart, ambitious, and highly educated. That being said, what does it take to stand out and become a “Top Lawyer” in your specific field of law? In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law”, we are talking to top lawyers who share what it takes to excel and stand out in your industry.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy Schatz.

Jeremy Schatz is a native of Birmingham, Alabama. He focuses on federal employment, labor, and civil rights law along with personal injury claims. When he’s not practicing law, he’s teaching it as an adjunct professor of Federal Civil Procedure and Federal Pleading and Practice at Birmingham School of law.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

I had no idea what I wanted to do. It was just by coincidence that I got into the legal field. I was in between jobs and a firm needed part-time help. After working for a few months I began to enjoy the law and decided to go to law school from there.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

We are almost exclusively a plaintiff’s firm that focuses on Labor, Employment, and Personal Injury.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Organization, Consistency, Communication.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

I think everyone needs a little luck to be successful. That’s not to say that hard work isn’t more important but sometimes it takes some luck to get over the hump. For instance, occasionally it’s not your ability as an attorney that lands you that big case but your ad being in the right place at the right time or meeting someone by chance at dinner.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

I think no matter what school you attend; it simply gives you a key to open a door. Once that door is opened it’s up to you to do something with it.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

Read more. Reading is the key to a lot of success.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

That’s an easy one, my family and my clients.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Figuring out a viable marketing plan in the era of Covid.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

To keep growing sustainably.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

I wish I could

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

We are mostly in the office, but I think Covid has forced the legal field to change its traditional office model. That’s not to say there wont always be physical offices but I think the days of the massive office building are coming to an end. The cost just outweighs the benefits.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change shortly? Can you explain what you mean?

I can only speak from my experience but before Covid, video conference technology was underutilized. Now we use it all the time to communicate with clients, have remote meetings, and even take depositions.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think the old ways of networking have the success they may have had 20 years ago. That’s not to say they’re still not a place for them. However, with how easy it is for clients to find lawyers these days we rely more on our efforts on marketing.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

Hire someone, it takes a special set of skills that most lawyers don’t have.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Never Stop Learning

The law is constantly changing and adapting. Once you think you know everything it will pass you by if you’re not careful.

2. Carry your own bag and get your own coffee

No lawyer can be successful without their staff. Too often lawyers try to treat associates and other staff members as if they are their personal assistants. There’s no need for this. If you treat them with respect and as valuable team members it will do nothing but improve the success of the firm.

3. Communicate

2/3 of the problems I see within the legal field are from a lack of communication with staff or clients. It doesn’t take much to check to see how a client is doing or give them an update on their case. It’s especially not difficult for firms to communicate internally about case matters.

4. Have Empathy for your clients

You must understand they aren’t just a case number or a name on a file. Client’s rarely come to us when they are having a good day. If you don’t have empathy, you’ll never be able to represent clients to the best of your ability.

5. Be a razor blade not a Swiss Army Knife

While a Swiss Army Knife is good at doing a lot of tasks, its pieces will rarely be as good as their full-size counterparts. But a razor blade is one of the best at doing a single task. This is analogous to trying to have a legal practice that tries to take anything that comes in. While you may become proficient at many areas you will rarely be as good as the person who only practices in that area.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!