Jeremy Ryan: “Take your time”

Jeremy Ryan (Jeremy Pholwattana) is a 2x Grammy Balloted American Songwriter and Music Producer. His 20 plus years of experience in the industry has lead him to collaborations with some of the biggest names such as James Brown, Hollywood Records (Disney), and the NBA. Jeremy has written soundtracks for multiple Featured Films and was in consideration for an Oscar for “Best Song” for the 93rd Academy Awards. His ventures include his label Sound Records, his music production company Sound Entertainment, and his most recent partnership with Deanna Brown Thomas of the James Brown Family, a movie production company, Brown Light Productions. Jeremy also inspires to teach the next generation of upcoming artists through the Jeremy Ryan Music “School of Sound” which he has founded.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in West Virginia, raised on a mountain, down the hollar with chicken coops and spring water. Eventually, I made it to the city and discovered that the fast-pace-life was more my speed.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I saw an interview on television when I was eighteen years old. It was Lou Pearlman from TransContinental Records in Florida. At the time, I was living in New Jersey and when I saw that interview, I told myself that I was going to go to Florida and find him and his team one day. Chance had it that two months later, I moved to Florida. Within the first two weeks of me landing in Orlando, I met Robert Jaquez, who was ‘Nsync’ and Britney Spears’ choreographer. He then introduced me to Donna Wright, founder of Diva Records, former wife of Johnny Wright, of Wright Stuff Management. They both founded ‘New Kids on The Block’ and ‘Backstreet Boys’, and eventually signed me to a boy group which led me to Joey Fatone’s Christmas party where I met Lou Pearlman. That is how my music career began.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was given the opportunity to throw an album release party for a girl group that went by the name ‘Innosense’, which at the time was the opening act for ‘Nsync’ in the late 90s. Their manager was Justin Timberlake’s mom, Miss Lynn. What was interesting to me was that they agreed to have it at a TGI Fridays banquet room that was connected to a Holiday Inn on Kirkman Road right outside of Universal Studios Orlando. I would’ve chosen House Of Blues!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on producing a feature film under my newest venture ‘Brown Light Productions’. We have attached some pretty big names to this script and I can’t wait to share more when we are ready.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

There absolutely should be diversity in the media. What our children watch on the television today, and what our children see happening in the world today is going to have an impact on their lives. For instance, if our younger generation who aspire to be in film can see lead characters on the big screen that look like them, they will be able to relate to them more and have a strong belief that one day they can fulfill their dreams too. The most important lesson we can teach is equality.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t buy cheap gear, never sign your first contract without a lawyer reading it, learn the business, always show up on time, and not every song you write needs to be yours because you always want to do what’s best for the song.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take your time. Always keep a positive attitude. Remember why you got into this business in the first place. If you let the industry take over your love for the game, then your clock is going to run out. Give yourself the chance to win in overtime. It’s not an easy industry to be in, but if you strive to be great and believe in yourself, then all should be good.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be ‘Homes for the Homeless’. I would ask people to join this movement to help create a job that could sustain itself and forever cycle and generate money for housing and food for the homeless, as wind turbines give us energy. This is a huge problem that is nowhere near to being solved.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There were a lot of people that came in and out of my life that helped me get to where I am today. It would be unfair to tell just one story, so I’ll just say this, “Always accept good advice when you get it and remember critique is not a bad thing.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Make humility your friend. There’s no way to get good at something than to be bad at it at first.” This taught me that no one is perfect and to never give up.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Paul McCartney, I just want to hear some cool stories. HMU Paul!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on my social media handles on Instagram. @djconnectofficial @soundentertainmentllc and @brownlightproductions On Twitter. @jeremyryanjp You can also find me on JeremyRyanOfficial.com

