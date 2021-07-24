Jeremy Petty of Scarlettabbott: “If I could, I’d just repeat the word ‘listen’ five times”

If I could, I’d just repeat the word ‘listen’ five times. Listening to our people has always been vital, but right now, it truly is more crucial than ever. We have a fine balance to strike between what our people want following an exhausting, life-changing year, and what our businesses need and expect of their people going forward. Fantastic cultures could be made or broken from the actions that leaders choose to take in the coming months.

As a part of my series about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy Petty, managing director of employee engagement consultancy scarlettabbott, knows more than many about the importance of practicing what you preach.

Overseeing the consultancy’s mission to create better worlds of work for major organizations around the globe, Jeremy keeps a keen eye on how this is being achieved closer to home.

Creating a fantastic workplace experience is paramount for Jeremy, as he knows it’s the fundamental cornerstone in helping his team feel, be and do their best. Following a challenging year juggling the business demands of Covid on the consultancy with the pastoral care of its people, Jeremy is looking forward to building on the lessons he’s learned as the consultancy continues to grow.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Like a lot of people in our industry, I fell into internal communications. But I’d always worked in the wider comms industry, from advertising and sales, through to events and business development.

I’ve been fortunate to work in roles both in-house and on the consultancy side, which have given me a deep understanding of the industry; what clients want, how agencies operate and what good looks like when it comes to bridging the two.

I joined scarlettabbott in 2013, having met our co-founder Rachel a number of times over the years. We were very much on the same wavelength about what we wanted to achieve in the employee engagement space. My role has evolved over the years and it’s been a privilege to move into a leadership space, working not just on the client experience, but also the consultancy experience as a whole.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

For me, I think it’s been seeing the rapid growth we’ve experienced in the last year. As for every business leader, 2020 was filled with uncertainty and challenges. It was hard to see a week into the future, let alone envisage growth. I think it’s a true testament to how much organizations have realized they need to double down on their employee engagement efforts — and how vital it is to create a fantastic workplace experience.

We’ve been able to diversify hugely and offer highly specialized consultancy that goes well beyond the standard expectations of internal communications. Again, that’s testament to our clients’ willingness to be bold and brave in their ambitions.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

There are two pieces of work we’re focused on which I’m very excited about. Externally, we’re developing our culture and insights proposition. As businesses emerge from the events of the past 18 months, it’s vital they understand how their people are feeling, what they need to thrive at work and how to make their new ways of working as collaborative and productive as possible.

This takes some serious listening. Our team of behavioural scientists, cultural anthropologists and strategic communications consultants have been watching the events of the past year very closely and have been developing practical tools, grounded in solid academic theory, that will help businesses move forward into the next phase of working.

Internally, we’ve been looking at our own employee value proposition (EVP). As a team that advises major organizations how to create better world of work for their people, we absolutely must practice what we preach.

We’re currently doing a lot of work, from listening groups to surveys, to find out what drives our people and where we can offer support to help everyone get the most out of their experience with us. We’ve been extremely fortunate to experience significant growth during the past year and we know that, with this, comes a challenge to maintain our culture, particularly in a hybrid working environment.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

It’s such a big, wide-ranging question. There are many factors at play and no single defined answer. From my own experience, what’s fundamental is employee experience and connection — what does it mean to work somewhere? How does that feel day-to-day? From the welcome you receive on your very first day, to the kit you’re given to perform your job, to the relationship you have with your line manager, to the scope for progression, there’s so much that can influence your time spent in a workplace and your perception of a company.

Beyond that, I believe we are searching for greater meaning and purpose in our work and for companies that align with our own personal values.

What seems to be shifting, particularly since the pandemic, is people’s sense of autonomy and agency when it comes to their careers. We’re living in a hyper-connected time where we now review our jobs on Glassdoor like we review our meals on TripAdvisor. A glossy corporate presence can’t paper over the cracks of a poor employee experience and people are increasingly willing to call out brands and companies who don’t live up to their promises.

Authenticity — matching the internal experience to the external perception — has never been so important.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

So many ways. Attrition, reputation and the bottom line. Every step of the employee lifecycle, from the first interview to your final day, has an impact on how an employee will ultimately perform and thrive in their role.

If the experience doesn’t match up to the promise, disengagement will follow and of course, begin to impact on motivation, morale and performance of the team.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

If I could, I’d just repeat the word ‘listen’ five times. Listening to our people has always been vital, but right now, it truly is more crucial than ever. We have a fine balance to strike between what our people want following an exhausting, life-changing year, and what our businesses need and expect of their people going forward. Fantastic cultures could be made or broken from the actions that leaders choose to take in the coming months.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in work culture?

I think the question is ‘what can we do in society to make a change?’

From a workplace perspective, we’ve experienced ten years of change in 12 months, thanks to Covid. Necessity helped us test out long held theories and it’s been a steep learning curve. From personal experience, it’s been interesting to have that change thrust upon us and to watch fears about collaboration and productivity dissolve. But I think having a strong purpose and culture is what kept us on track.

While there’s huge interest in maintaining remote working, I also see the flip side, a lack of boundaries and an increase in loneliness. I don’t think this is the end of the office, but again, we have to listen to what people need to thrive. It’s a huge challenge for a business of 50, let alone 50,000.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

I try to build trust in my team. I’m a big believer in trying to delegate things to people who have stronger specialist skills than you. That’s something you have to have a lot of confidence to do — but it should be embraced, not feared.

My job is to listen and to create an environment for every member of the team to excel — and then to get out of their way. I think that’s where a lot of leaders do go wrong. They think they must be constantly, loudly visible. Of course, being present and accessible is important, but it’s more about how you show up for your team.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been fortunate over the years to have reported to some incredibly supportive people.

In a previous in-house role when quite young, one conversation always sticks in my mind. I went to my boss to ask: “Could I take these days for my holiday?” His response was, “I don’t know, can you?” It was a great lesson in taking responsibility and owning it. It was such a smart way to reframe the question, empower me and give me autonomy.

Agency-side, my previous managing director was a tough, but smart, entrepreneur. She taught me the numbers of running a business effectively. She was challenging to work for, but I learned a huge amount. She also taught me ‘delegate and check — don’t just delegate’!

How have you used your success to bring good to the world?

I try to adopt a ‘pass it on’ mentality. As a leader in the business, I know how important it is for me to lead by example, and to cultivate an environment where people can be their best. By doing that, the knock-on effect is that our team put that into the work they do and the relationships they have with clients, colleagues and their communities. Huge, positive change really can start at a local level and we can all make that happen by being a good colleague and friend.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have two quotes that have hugely influenced my personal and professional life.

The first is, ‘excellence is the next five minutes’ by Tom Peters. I love it because it makes the concept of achieving greatness tangible, not an unattainable standard. The quote is about realizing it’s not so much about the big goal you’re striving towards, it’s all the small micro decisions and actions you take every day that make the difference: a great conversation, well-written correspondence, managing expectations clearly. Everything we set our hand to we have within our power to make the best experience it can be. That’s very empowering when you understand the autonomy and control you have, and how the actions you take contribute to the bigger picture.

The second quote is one I heard at a corporate event years ago. The speaker, Nigel Riser, said ‘be in the room’. It’s so simple, but it has always stuck. I, like most of us, am guilty of not switching off, being glued to my phone, or trying to deal with multiple tasks and demands at any one time. And it’s inevitable that when you’re running at that pace, the people in your life just aren’t getting quality time and meaningful interactions with you. Remembering to ‘be in the room’ makes me put the phone down to concentrate wholly on helping my boys with their homework, or spend time talking with family, or really listening to what friends or colleagues are telling me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

For me, the best kind of movement would be centred around empathy and compassion. And this is societal, not just in business. The world right now frustrates me. It’s so binary and polarized. There’s no room for nuance and complexity and out of that divide comes anger and intolerance.

As a society, we must find more time to listen, understand other points of view and realize that we can have conflicting views and still be friends; it’s ok to disagree. Sometimes it feels like we’re fighting for common sense, and it can be the same in business and in leadership.

My mum always used to say, ‘you have two ears and one mouth for a reason’. Listening truly is the most important skill you can have in business and in life, and it’s what we’re all going to need in this new world of work.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!