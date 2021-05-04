Jeremy Britton of BostonCoin: “Do what you love and outsource the rest”

Think of your book like a baby, raise it well and send it out to the world with little expectation of a return. If it needs a push, be prepared to help it, using any means you have. Sometimes it may take months or even years to see the end results, but if you have added enough value, it will always flow back to you eventually.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy Britton.

A serial entrepreneur, Jeremy Britton started his first business at age 19 and went on to create over a dozen startups in the next few years. He has assisted business owners and investors to create hundreds of millions of dollars, and his charity work has assisted around a quarter of a million people.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

When I grew up, my parents were employees, and all of my school teachers were employees. Nobody ever told me that it was possible to live a life free from the 9–5 grind by becoming an entrepreneur or investor. I had to learn my own lessons and find my own mentors. Once I did this, I could work to create a dream life for myself, not for my boss.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

Meeting my first mentor was a big step in changing my mindset around what was possible. As a teenage kid, I did not know that you could make money in so many different ways, and enjoy freedom whilst doing it. Quitting university to become an intern changed my life, and I have gone on to study at the feet of many millionaire mentors since then. All of them were different, and I was able to choose my learning. The education system is called “school” for a reason: like a school of fish all swimming the same way. Once you discover you’re in an aquarium, you have the freedom to find your own river or ocean and create your own destiny.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

My first book was written after many years in the financial advice industry. Many people did not have the basic skills to save and invest (as it was not taught in schools), and I wanted to share the things I knew. I wrote my first book so that people could access some basic knowledge and craft their own skills, so that they did not need to pay a financial adviser.

My second book was written after selling one of my small startups for six figures. The book aims to rewire the mind around what is possible and send you on your way towards an amazing life. My third book was all about health, meditation and spirituality, as, after a stress-related heart attack and six-figure divorce, I learned a lot about the importance of having a balanced life.

I am currently working on my first novel, and a book about cryptocurrency.

Thank you for all of that. Lets now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

My first book was aimed squarely at people who wanted to easily become great investors, without having to use a financial adviser. Most people know how to go shopping: comparing similar brands of product and knowing where to find bargains. Once you realise this is a transferable skill, you can use it to compare different investments, buy for a good price and sell or diversify once you are ready. Like chess, it is simple to learn the technique, and you can use it as a hobby or become a master if you wish.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The main motivation has to be the desire to help others. It’s possible to create modest money by selling a mediocre product or service, but if you focus on adding massive value, you can accumulate massive success.

Authors also need a lot of determination, as there are many roadblocks or detours along the way. If you are focused on helping as many people with your specific solution, it will provide the perseverance which will be required to get to where you are going.

It’s a cliché to say “think outside the box”; I believe we need to ACT outside the box. Do things which others are not doing. My books were rejected by many publishers and bookstores, so I had to take matters into my own hands and persist with the offer, using any means I could think up; some methods were cheeky or unorthodox, but I did whatever I could to get my books into the hands of readers, even if stockists said no.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book?

I never intended to make a fortune from writing my book. I just wanted to give the gift of decades of knowledge which someone could absorb in a single day. It was only later when readers demanded live events and personalized service that I launched a business off the back of the book. I actually made a lot more from the new business than I did from the book, by a factor of around 10 000:1

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming an author and promoting a book? Can you explain to other leaders why they should invest resources and energy into this? Can you share a few examples of how writing a book in particular and thought leadership in general can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

Writing a book is a labor of love. Like a baby, incubate it, raise it, introduce it to the world and make it the gift which you give to the world. If people like your child (or your book), they will naturally want to spend time with whoever created it. A published book is also a passport which gives you access to speaking on stages, on radio, TV and other areas where you can share your insights and ideas with huge audiences. I have spoken before crowds, from a few thousand in live events to several million on radio and TV. Those things would not have occurred unless I had a book to hand out to producers.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I wish I had known not to do everything myself. I am great at speaking, but not typing, and it took several years for me to type up my first book, create the artwork, make a cover design and apply for ISBN etc. The second book was dictated, with someone else typing, cover art outsourced and work was completed within a few weeks. Treat your book like a small business: focus on what you do best and outsource the rest.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

Engaging experts should be done within your existing budget, and not on the promise that XYZ person will help you sell a million copies. If they fail, you still pay. There are many ways to promote your book, so start small, be creative, and enlist the assistance of others who will take a percentage not an upfront fee. Each book, like each business, should be able to fund its own way.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Give massive value with no expectation of returns. Sometimes the value flow comes back from an area where you did not anticipate. I made a little money from book sales yet made a small fortune from demand for the back end business and live events. Do what you love and outsource the rest (within your budget). Persist, persist, persist. Perseverance overcomes resistance. Find a way, or make one. When publishers rejected my book, I self-published. When distributors refused to stock the book, I visited every bookstore within a 3-hour drive of my house, and dropped off a pile of books to each store. I continued to send press releases advising that my book was great, and available at all of those bookstores. Eventually, the bookstores had to call me to order more. Think of your book like a baby, raise it well and send it out to the world with little expectation of a return. If it needs a push, be prepared to help it, using any means you have. Sometimes it may take months or even years to see the end results, but if you have added enough value, it will always flow back to you eventually.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’m a big fan of Richard Branson: he does not have as much cash as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos or Warren Buffett, but Richard seems to enjoy his life a lot more. What’s the point of being in the Top Ten Rich List if you work 60+hrs/week and have the face of a funeral director? I measure wealth by the width of your smile, so I would love to have breakfast with Richard Branson, Tim Ferriss, Nik Halik, Roger Hamilton or Tony Robbins.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My social media handle is @24hourwealth or @24hourwealthcoach on most channels. I have a few blogs for business and personal, as well as business and personal Youtube channels.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.