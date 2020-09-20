Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jeremias Rodriguez: “If you can’t reach your goal one way, remember there’s always another way.”



After returning to work after a serious health incident, I decided it was time to take care of myself. My co-worker helped me download the app and cheered me on every day. I completely changed the way I eat. Because of my health scare, I cut out all fried food, sweets, and carbs. I began preparing all my meals at home and bringing my lunch to work every day. I lost some weight and that motivated me to be more active. I began by walking 45 minutes every day. Eventually, I was able to start adding in some running. I have relied heavily on eating right and the Thrive ZP App to get me where I am today.

  • Now that I prepare my meals and snacks, I’ve saved so much money! 
  • Without fail, I walk at least 45 mins everyday.
  • After starting the Challenge, my mom started eating healthy with me and is now eligible to get knee surgery. 

My mother was inspired by my success and my ability to turn my health around. She has now joined me in making Better Choices. She is addressing several of her own health problems, including lowering her blood pressure. We have become so much closer. That’s what motivates me the most about the Thrive ZP Challenge — the fact that we can help each other so much by simply helping ourselves. Since starting my Thrive ZP journey, four of my co-workers are now using the Thrive ZP App. I can see that there are no limits to what any person can do, at any point in their lives.

– Jeremias Rodriguez, Supercenter #2302; Isabella, P.R.; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner


Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Michelle Moore, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

