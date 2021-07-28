Jens Gamperl of Sourceability: “Closely behind that is persistence and commitment”

Closely behind that is persistence and commitment. I’ve mentioned my own hardships and challenges several times and I’ve learned that you must embrace those setbacks. I lost my job and it would have been easy to try to find something else closer to what we’d called home for seven years in California, but I believed there was real opportunity to do something new and it led me some 3,000 miles away, from West Coast to East Coat, and to this new challenge that I believe will leave a mark on this industry that I’ve spent so long in. You always hear about the importance of learning lessons away from your failures and that is true but somewhat abstract. I look at those moments as inflection points and opportunities to reevaluate your path and enact specific change, as well.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive.

Jens Gamperl is the Chief Executive Officer for Sourceability LLC, a hybrid distributor and technology company for electronic components. Jens is an established technology entrepreneur with 30+ years in the electronic components industry, he has established global companies in both Europe and the United States. Experienced speaker with global keynote and talks. Prior to founding Sourceability, Jens has held various management positions at global business including Tech Data, CE Global Sourcing, and Advanced MP. He also founded Easy Training, an e-learning solution for sales associates in Europe in 1999. Jens founded Sourceability in 2015 as a global technology company specializing in the distribution of electronic components. Sourceability develops technology which allows their customers to operate in and navigate the electronic component market, providing them with the best opportunity to find success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was raised in Germany with a humble family background. My mother was a tailor and my father was a school teacher and principal. Obviously, with my father’s background, education was always extremely important growing up and, as my parents’ only child, there was a lot of pressure put on me to succeed in school growing up — so much so, in fact, that I decided when I graduated high school that I wasn’t going to pursue college. Actually, the first time I visited a college campus was just a couple of years ago when my son was applying to schools.

The decision not to continue on the traditional educational track did not mean I didn’t want to keep learning, which is actually a lifelong passion of mine. Rather, I was eager to get into a new environment that provided a different experience than the classroom. This was back in 1983 and the IT industry was rapidly growing in Germany at the time, so instead of continuing schooling, I began an apprenticeship.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

I’ve been in IT in one capacity or another dating back to that first apprenticeship, so I’d long had relationships in the IT industry that extended to American suppliers and colleagues. Beyond those work ties to the U.S., however, my family and I have often come to America for vacations and to explore various cities and elements of the culture.

But I’ll always remember the moment in 2007 that the U.S. shifted to a place that could actually become home. I had joined the organization I was with at the time the year prior with the goal of growing their revenue channels and boosting sales in Europe, which had been a success. Then, one Friday night, I got a call from my boss asking if I could come to the U.S. — like, I said, I’ve always enjoyed traveling to the States, so I said “of course, how long?”

“Maybe forever,” he said. It was a bit of a jarring moment, but I also knew the opportunity that I had in front of me and said yes immediately. I was on a plane just a couple of days later and spent about a month in the U.S. getting my feet under me before I flew back to Germany to figure out the logistics of relocation and begin the process of applying for a visa.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

Since I was coming over with the help of my then employer, I definitely had a simplified experience. We worked through a firm that the company contracted and was familiar with these sorts of immigration proceedings, and that certainly helped smooth things along.

Also, remember the timing: this was 2007, so in the midst of going through this process, the housing crash occurred and we spiraled into the largest economic crisis since the Great Depression. I’m sure this limited the number of people applying for visas and, as a result, my family and I received our Green Cards within about six to nine months. The whole process — from the biometrics to the interviews — was rather seamless and seemed to be very well organized, but we did have those two advantages.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

Absolutely — the immigration process itself was better than we could have hoped for, but we were still moving thousands of miles away to a place with a different culture and different language. It’s a big shift for a family and my wife, Elisabeth, really made it possible. She knew that I always felt some degree of attachment to the U.S. and she more than supported the idea of making it our new home from the day I got that call in 2007. She found our new home in California, organized the move, found a school for our son — which had to include ESL classes — and found housing for our daughter who stayed in Germany to finish her final year of high school. It wasn’t a simple process, but she did everything to make it work for our family.

So how are things going today?

Today, things are great. I’m a U.S. citizen and my business, Sourceability, is thriving.

But my road in America has not been easy, and I really feel that I’ve had a full experience here as a businessman and entrepreneur. I’ve mentioned that I came here as part of an established company in 2007 and I continued in my role there as the Global Vice President of Sales and Purchasing until 2014 when I was let go.

It was a shocking moment. I felt like I’d been successful in accomplishing my goals and had put the organization in a place to succeed, then one day after returning from Brazil I was out of a job. I had my years of experience and relationships in the industry, though, and I thought that there was a path towards changing the world of electronic components purchasing to which I had dedicated so much of my life. So, again, I found myself moving thousands of miles away and starting a new work adventure — this time from California, which we’d called home for eight years, to Florida, where I had a chance to start a business that would be my own.

Today, Sourceability is the leader in efforts to digitalize electronic components purchasing and procurement, and our centerpiece, Sourcengine, is the industry’s leading ecommerce marketplace, so, the decision to embark on this journey can seem obvious with hindsight. But at the time, it was anything but. My first business went bankrupt in 1997 just as my son was turning one year old. It took a lot to fight back from that, so we knew the risk of striking out on our own. To some degree, I think it is the American spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that inspired me to pursue this path.

I feel that this has been my American Dream experience: if you see an opportunity, you take it even if you have to leave certain things behind because, if you are motivated and committed and passionate, you will find success and can go back to those things you really miss. I’ve had that experience in this country as Sourceability has grown from a tiny start-up to a 300 million dollars business in just these first six years.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I know what it’s like when not on the sunny side of life. As with many young entrepreneurs, my financials were very tied up in that first failed business back in Germany. We had two small children and were relying on our friends to help us put food on the table and pay our rent. I’ll never forget what that experience was like and as the head of a company, I take it as my personal responsibility to make sure our employees don’t feel the same crunch. We provide great benefits, including healthcare and 401k with matching — things that allow or staff and their families to take care of themselves comfortably and build wealth to protect themselves from adverse economic hardships.

I also try to give back by supporting a number of charitable organizations, both financially and with volunteer hours. There are big organizations like Feeding America, UNICEF and the ASPCA, but also smaller ones that are very personal to me and my family. We’ve financially supported an orphan shelter in Uganda for years, for example, and it’s one of my goals to visit in person in the coming years.

Also, as strange as it may sound for someone in the tech business, I have a dream of starting an animal shelter combined with expert veterinary care for animals of all species and growing the organization into something expansive and sustainable for years into the future. If I one day retire, I’d like to make that my big project that leaves a long-lasting mark.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

Overall, I had a great experience with the process. I always felt welcome in every immigration office I stepped into and it genuinely felt like the people working there were excited about helping others become their fellow American citizens.

As I said before, however, I certainly had a leg up as I was transferred here by my employer and had the support of legal firms with expertise in immigration. Most cannot afford the same type of support, and that creates inequity in the process. People should have the same access whether they have legal representation or not, and that is my largest criticism of the current system. I do not know that I have a solution to this issue, but I think about the great leaders that want to make this country their home may not have the means to make that a reality and I think that this is the area we must address most.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

The most important thing is to have a dream. It’s easy to imagine success in terms of the lifestyle that it will provide or what you think it will mean for you in terms of happiness, but that is far too vague. You must be able to identify what that dream is so you can lay out a path and envision specifically what it looks like when you achieve certain milestones on the path to that greater goal. When I started Sourceability, I had many years working in the electronics components space, so I knew the points that the business needed to hit to become a real, sustainable organization. I could take pride in building up to that point and now we’ve extended beyond that to our ultimate goal of changing the way that business is done in our industry via digitalization.

Closely behind that is persistence and commitment. I’ve mentioned my own hardships and challenges several times and I’ve learned that you must embrace those setbacks. I lost my job and it would have been easy to try to find something else closer to what we’d called home for seven years in California, but I believed there was real opportunity to do something new and it led me some 3,000 miles away, from West Coast to East Coat, and to this new challenge that I believe will leave a mark on this industry that I’ve spent so long in. You always hear about the importance of learning lessons away from your failures and that is true but somewhat abstract. I look at those moments as inflection points and opportunities to reevaluate your path and enact specific change, as well.

The final piece is hard work. It’s obvious, but it is the piece of this equation that makes everything else work and it can’t be overstated. Entrepreneurship and innovation are full of long, stressful days that make success all the more rewarding, but the work does not stop and you must be willing to embrace that at your core, making sacrifices and forgoing some short-term joys for long-term fulfillment. In the end, my experience living by these tenets has manifested an extremely rewarding American journey.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

The young generations in this country have a chance to really do some special things. They seem to have a real vision for what they want their country and their world to look like and I think they have not just the drive but the tools to make it a reality in a way that I’m not sure past generations have had.

I also think that the U.S. is very appealing from a corporate perspective for those companies that want to be world leaders. Look at some of the biggest new corporations in the world and they’re founded and based in the U.S. because this is a country that values and incentivizes growth and innovation. What’s more, all of these young, leading organizations are so multicultural — their talent comes from everywhere around the world and every background, so they’re able to gain perspectives from all angles to make themselves better. This very meritocratic American ideal of taking the best regardless of circumstance is what drives businesses to succeed at the highest levels and will allow U.S. companies to continue to lead.

The one area that somewhat dampers my enthusiasm is the accessibility of education. Between the cost of schooling and educational resources growing up — especially for those who are immigrating to this country and may need to learn the language — to college, I again think about those who potential great leaders who we as a country and a society are missing out on because of their lack of access. Prioritizing the optimization of our educational system is the gap we most need to fill.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many people in the world who inspire me for so many reasons. I’d love to sit down with business leaders like Warren Buffett who has had such extreme success but stayed so humble or Elon Musk, who has also come to this country as an immigrant and had such great success that now he’s able to explore interplanetary immigration. I also think about Arnold Schwarzenegger, coming from the same part of the world as I did and transforming himself so many times — from bodybuilder to actor to politician — to manifest the American Dream that he envisioned for himself. Then, of course, I’d love to speak with someone like Amal Clooney to get a better understanding of how I can help make the world a better place, which is something that I’d like to really focus on in the years to come.

Perhaps it goes back to that idea of apprenticeship, but there are so many amazing people who have accomplished the things I strive for, and I’d relish the opportunity to learn from any of them.

