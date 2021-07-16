Jenny Sanchez Of Santuario Retreats: “A social life”

A social life. Bring back those friends I just said I wasn’t taking advice from! Getting away from talking about, thinking about, and felling about work is a MUST for staying the course through all the highs and lows. Being an entrepreneur means your work is always with you, which isn’t a good thing in my opinion. Having an active and enjoyable social life is key to me getting out of my head and my work. It makes me better at what I do and gives me some well-earned laugh lines!

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenny Sanchez.

Jenny has been a devout student and teacher of all thing’s wellness for the past twenty-three years. She opened her first yoga studio in 2011 and went on to open two more studios throughout the Miami area. Consistently voted the #1 studio and instructor in Miami several years in row, she has had the pleasure of guiding the thousands of people that have walked through her doors towards better health and wellness. Jenny has taken the journey to wellness one step further and way down south to Patagonia, Argentina where she leads several retreats a year guiding a bunch of eager adventure seekers through a week of wellness and wine. You can get all the details at santuarioretreat.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks so much for having me! My mother was an aerobics instructor, so I literally grew up in the wellness industry. In need of teachers, she had me certified and teaching everything under the sun by the time I was 18! I always knew I wanted to work for myself, and I was basically raised by the wellness industry, so it was only natural that I when I branched out on my own it would be in wellness.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I’d love to! I had been traveling to Patagonia for many years and it took that many years to really find the local gems of the area. Google hasn’t quite made it down there yet! I was hiking, yogaing and meditating while enjoying being on the adventure that Patagonia is, and I wanted to share it. It such a spectacular place to discover and do a bit of personal growth while you’re at it. Being there takes you way outside of your comfort zone (plus me nudging you a bit) and that’s the best place for shifts and amazing experiences to happen!

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I always knew I would work for myself. Always. It never even occurred to me that I would graduate high school or college and get a job. But when you first start out it’s messy! The beginning is typically not your most graceful entrepreneurial moments! I think we all refine and redefine what it means to be an entrepreneur as our journey unfolds. I believe it’s both something you come into this life with and it’s something you develop as you go.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My parents for sure. They always encouraged me to go out there and get what I wanted. They pushed me to explore ideas that I had, and really nurtured the untraditional paths that I always seemed to take. I’m not sure that they weren’t secretly stressed about it, but they never let it show.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

This may seem a bit cliché, but I have never tried to be something I am not, and I won’t teach anything that I don’t practice myself. I am open about my struggles, honest about my personal self-care routine (including all the ice cream and wine) and I believe I offer a realistic, down to earth approach to wellness. I think that’s what makes people feel comfortable with me. Yoga, meditation, and personal growth are intimate processes and when you feel like you are on the journey with someone who is right there with you, it’s comfortable.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Having a lot of guts! When I was 12, I got my first job painting kids names on party favors. Tom, my boss, told me when he hired me that in six months if all was going well, he would give me a raise. Six months and not a day later I walked into his office, told him I felt as if things had been going really well, and asked for my raise. I was 12. I’ll never forget him saying to me “Jenny, you’ve got a lot of guts kid. You’re going to go far”. He was right, the guts helped a lot. I don’t overthink things. Sometimes I could probably have benefitted from thinking it through a bit more! I tend to have an idea, make a decision, and just go for it. I think that is my greatest asset for overcoming fear. I don’t give myself enough time to talk myself out of doing it. I’ve never been one to let fear stop me. Even when I am scared crapless, I have never let that stop me from charging ahead anyway. This is essential if you are going to be successful in life. We all experience fear, even the fiercest among us! But taking a deep breath and going for it anyway is what ultimately leads to living your best life.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Yes I can! Expanding with more locations to grow my business. It wasn’t bad advice, but it wasn’t the right advice for what I wanted for my life and my business. I took it, and I spend the rest of the time wishing I never had. Peopleare ALWAYS giving you advice whether you ask for it or not. The key is to hone your listening skills and applying the advice that’s right for you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Making practicing what they are preaching mandatory and giving them the time, space, and encouragement to do it. Being a wellness leader requires giving away A LOT of your energy. If you don’t have time or space to replenish that energy, burnout is inevitable.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Be authentic and practice what you preach. I’m going to go ahead and assume this is the most common answer to that question, but it’s absolutely true. Like I said earlier, I know that’s what has made my business successful. There is so much out there, and people resonate with different voices. It is super important to share YOUR voice and practices to attract and keep your community together. Another big one here is to continue to grow your own personal practices so you have more to offer others. Never stop learning and studying. Never assume you know anything!

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I think it has always been important, but now more than ever with an overwhelming number of options and info out there, people want to make a connection that feels comfortable and real. They want an experience that’s empowering and uplifting which can only come from the heart.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

They think they need to have all the answers. It took me a long time to understand that I could ask for answers when I didn’t have them myself and that not having them didn’t mean that I wasn’t qualified. Not only does this take the pressure off a bit, but it keeps you learning, growing, and connecting with other people who share the same passions.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

When you build something from the ground up and it starts to take on a life of its own, its emotional. There was a birth and now there is life. There’s an energy that’s part of you that becomes part of it and vice versa. You root for it the same way you would your child, friend or loved one, and you feel it’s highs and lows more intensely because of that. Being an entrepreneur is exciting, terrifying, lonely, and full simultaneously, so it’s only natural that the highs and lows can be dramatic. I’ve never had a “regular job” so I’m not too sure how those highs and lows feel, but I can tell you that when you are the running the ship there are thing going on in your world that the crew doesn’t necessarily know about. The pressure is heavier, and the stakes are higher.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I think I’m pretty lucky that the results of my business enhance people’s sense of wellbeing and that alone gives off a daily high which is pretty hard to beat! But I remember feeling particularly awesome at the end of my first retreat. It went so smoothly and was such an incredible time that I basically floated home from Patagonia!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Same experience except it was on the way to host my first retreat! Haha…that’s entrepreneurship for you right there! I was on the plane having a wonderful conversation with the woman next to me when I was suddenly hit with an overwhelming feeling of dread, doubt, fear, panic, and despair, you know, the real good stuff. Why would I have chosen a destination so far away? I mean Patagonia! Seriously! I couldn’t have started with Key West? What made me think I could pull this off? I had my very first panic attack right there on the plane! It might not have been my lowest moment per say, but it certainly was one of the most intense moments of doubt I have ever had.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I think having the ability to bounce back and stay the course comes with the territory of being an entrepreneur. It’s part of what defines an entrepreneur. Now bouncing back with grace is a skill that comes with time and practice. And I’ve had a lot of both!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Ok! Here are my top five things for riding the emotional highs and lows of being an entrepreneur (and a human☺).

#1. My sneakers. Walking is the number one thing that I do to get ideas of how to extend the highs and come up with creative solutions when things are low. I’m outside, away from it all, breathing fresh air and renewing my energy. Keeping my energy fresh isn’t just to get me through the lows but it gives me the extra juice to celebrate the highs as well!

#2. Meditation. Oh so predictable from a meditation teacher right?! Here’s the thing, a rollercoaster ride is only fun for a short time, stay on it too long and you just end up nauseous. The highs and lows of running a business, or life for that matter, are inevitable, but they don’t have to be so emotional. Meditation puts space between me and the experiences I am having so I can live on more even emotional grounds. It’s amazing to celebrate successes and it’s in the lows that we do our best growing. Meditation keeps me from defining myself by either experience.

#3. “This too shall pass”. I don’t know if it’s a mantra, affirmation or both but it’s a life saver for sure! I apply it to both the highs and the lows, making the highs even sweeter and the lows less bitter.

#4. A confidante that’s also out there taking risks. Of course it’s comforting to have your friends there to lean on when things are low, but if they aren’t also out there busting their booties on their own, taking advice from them might not be the best way to go. Experience is our best teacher, so for me it’s necessary to be able to confide and trust in someone that is doing the same thing (in some form or another) as I am.

#5. A social life. Bring back those friends I just said I wasn’t taking advice from! Getting away from talking about, thinking about, and felling about work is a MUST for staying the course through all the highs and lows. Being an entrepreneur means your work is always with you, which isn’t a good thing in my opinion. Having an active and enjoyable social life is key to me getting out of my head and my work. It makes me better at what I do and gives me some well-earned laugh lines!

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

The dictionary defines resilience asthe capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness. I would add to that- with a good attitude. I think resilient people don’t let tough experiences dim their shine for too long. They are flexible, they adapt, they are open, and they do it backed with positive energy. It’s easy to let life run you over and stay down, it takes a resilient person to get back up and stay engaged in the journey.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I lost both my parents at a pretty young age; my mom lost a quick battle to cancer and my dad lost an extremely slow battle to dementia. You bounce back because you must, life keeps going, but it wasn’t until about a year after I lost my dad that I realized what really makes a person resilient is the ability to bounce back with a good attitude. To continue to be excited and curious about life. That’s the work of a truly strong person.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I would say yes in most situations. We all have things that trigger us in a way that we find it hard to stay positive. But for me, feeling like I am doing this life thing right means staying in a constant state of growth. That means making “mistakes” and redirecting my route from there. That mindset makes it hard to be negative for too long because I always feel like no matter what, I am moving closer to what I want. It doesn’t always happen the way I would like it to (like most things!), but I know it is happening.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Because it’s contagious! You know how there are some people that just standing closer to them feels good. And we all know people who have the opposite effect. Good vibes and positive attitudes are contagious. Especially when dealing with a challenging situation. There’s nothing more encouraging than having a leader who’s honest about the negative situation but who chooses to deal with it with a positive attitude. It’s impossible not to feel a bit more uplifted yourself.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I have a favorite but I’m not sure it can be labeled as an inspirational quote: “Don’t take life too seriously, it’s not like you’re going to get out alive”

Not quite what you had in mind? Just hear me out…

When I am preparing to do something that scares me this statement is my go-to cheerleader. It not only sparks creativity and lightheartedness, but it strips away all fear and makes me want to jump in headfirst, wetting my pants laughing, into the pool of life. And you know why? Because it’s true. I don’t have to try to believe it. No one is getting out alive. No matter what kind of fancy bunker in Montana you’re in the process of building. So why not go for it while I’m here? What’s the point in settling for mediocracy and playing it safe when there is the possibility of adventure, joy, and amazingness? What do I really have to lose? I’m not talking about being careless, throwing caution to the wind and living irresponsibly. But the fact that this statement is true keeps me motivated to continue to consciously decide what I want and have the audacity to explore life and discover all that I have to offer it.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Instagram: @thesantuarioretreat

Facebook: facebook.com/thesantuarioretreat/

Santuarioretreat.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!