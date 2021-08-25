Jenny Okolo of SASA (She Aspires Skills Academy): “Remember what makes you happy!”

Remember what makes you happy! You can spend all this time chasing the dream and putting in all these hours but burnout can drain you and make it hard to remember what you used to enjoy.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenny Okolo.

Jenny Okolo is a therapist and the founder of She Aspires Skills Academy — a brand centered around a digital platform that asks young women to write and interact on a series of real-world issues that affect them. Passionate about women empowerment, Jenny has made it her mission to educate, encourage other women, as explored through social activism, podcasting as 1/3 of award-nominated ‘She’s In A Pod’, and numerous other public speaking engagements across Europe.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Germany and grew up in Belgium for about 8 years before moving to the UK. I guess that’s probably where my curiosity, sense of adventure and tenacity comes from. When I was young, I was incredibly shy and quiet but I always longed to do completely the contrary of things like speaking on stage and going on adventures.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As I began to explore my interests I met with likeminded people who wanted to work on their personal development. About 5 years ago, my friend told me about a program that she’d heard of which allowed you to work on public speaking, travel to the United Nations in Geneva and rub shoulders with some of the most influential people. I had a split second of self doubt as I thought, why would they pick ME out of 20 people in the UK? Anyways, like I said, that faded and I applied. I got in, and from there on I was inspired to continue pursue my journey in healthcare, but also strive to get involved in other passions.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mum has always been my biggest encouragement. She’s always told me to be myself and that there are no limits to what I can do. That for me is much more valuable than anything materialistic.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

During the time I was applying for multiple jobs as you do, I remember getting quite a few interviews but once I got there I realized within 10 minutes of it starting that I couldn’t remember which one that job was for! My take away was to re-evaluate my organisation skills and keep a record of absolutely anything!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Right now it’s, ‘Life is for living’ because a lot of the time we get so sucked into the ‘grind’ or chasing success that we forget that other parts of life is still happening such as family, friends, travelling, random experiences etc. It helps me remember to live life to the fullest as much as I can.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

By the time people read this my planner, The Working Woman will be out! It aims to inspire and support personal growth and development within the day-to-day routines of the working environment, helping to guide and boost the attitudes that will work with you to achieve your goals. You can check it out on www.wearesasa.com

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you! I’d like to think I’m still learning and figuring my way around this business world but I would say:

Being kind to everyone — You should be kind regardless, but in business it’s very easy to weed out the rude people regardless of how good your business is. Always be willing to learn — Compared to how much I knew at the beginning and now I think it’s played a huge part in my progression. Learning never ends, especially in business as society continues to change. Network! — Put yourself out there and make those connections. It’s true, you just never know who can take you to the next level and it all starts with a simple conversation.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Well apart from having first hand experience in this area, working in mental health and speaking to some of my colleagues with demanding jobs has shown me how burnout can come about from various experiences. I talk about this topic a lot on my socials and I’m an advocate for avoiding burning as much as possible.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout I suppose in simple terms is essentially like filling a glass with water to the brim and trying to sprint from one end of the room to another, instead of filling the glass up a bit lower but still enough to quench your thirst and instead of springing, maybe considering a light jog or walking. It might take a tad bit longer but you’ll still end up with the same outcome.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Balance!

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout being a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress can definitely lead to long-term impacts if not addressed. Impacts include, physical symptoms, like headaches and stomachaches or intestinal issues and mental health symptoms such as exhaustion, lack of motivation etc. Society inadvertently tells us know that working 60+ hours a week is the only way to be successful which is how the negative effects of that kind of mindset comes about.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Stressful job, high expectations from others and yourself, lack of social support and imbalance.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Recognizing the signs of burnout and finding the source is the first step. It will help to explore the contributing factors or sources of stress in your life . Try accepting that doing it all isn’t realistic and identify immediate changes you can make Talk to people you trust. Burnout can become so overwhelming that determining how to address it still seems exhausting. Talking to a loved one can help you feel supported and less alone. Friends, family members, and partners can help you brainstorm possible solutions. Setting boundaries and limits on the time you give to others can help you manage stress while recovering from burnout. Remember what makes you happy! You can spend all this time chasing the dream and putting in all these hours but burnout can drain you and make it hard to remember what you used to enjoy.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Reach out and offer to help. However, sometimes venting is all that is needed so it’s key to give them that safe space and just listen before trying to come up with solutions.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers should seek the feedback of their employees to understand what’s creating the stress. Burnout can result from various factors such as an unmanageable workload, no support, an inflexible schedule, lack of expectations and role clarity, unrealistic deadlines, micromanaging and unfair treatment, and more!

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Create a mental health strategy and actively promote to employees

Actively work to mitigate an overwhelming workload. The pandemic has shown lesser working days in the office has had a positive impact on employee wellbeing.

Revisit workplace policies to create more flexibility for employees

Seek out Employee Assistance Program (EAP) details and share with employees so they know what they are entitled to.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the mistakes I’ve seen is people thinking that this means it’s the end of whatever they are doing when actually all that needs to happen is for people to just pause, reflect, and re-start.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would encourage everyone to share at least two moments in the year where they have faced a hurdle. I think it would make people feel less alone and feeling like everyone’s life is smooth sailing.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh I would choose Jessica Alba because I admire what she has done with The Honest Company, building it from a problem she saw to where it is now. I would definitely bring out my massive notepad and listen to her talk all day.

