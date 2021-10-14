Jenny Lucas & Katie Williams of Navy Hill: “Collaborate with other Female Founders”

Collaborate with other Female Founders. We have been lucky enough to connect with many others through the female alumnae/Retold at UVA and the Women’s Cocktail Collective. There have been so many females that have been so generous with their time and sharing their knowledge — we try to pay it forward when folks knock on our door, as well.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenny Lucas and Katie Williams, co-founders of Navy Hill premium mixers.

Jenny Lucas and Katie Williams, friends from the University of Virginia, co-founded Navy Hill, a line of premium mixers born out of the desire for a refreshing low-calorie, low sugar cocktail. Navy Hill is small-batch, made and bottled in the USA, and contains added electrolytes — a first in the category! Navy Hill can be purchased at navyhill.com, on Amazon, or in a wide array of grocers and retailers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Our story began over cocktails — of course! We were having drinks on the rooftop bar of the Quirk Hotel in downtown Richmond, VA, ordering vodka half club soda half tonics. The bartender said, “You want a sonic” and in that moment Navy Hill was born. Neither of us had beverage experience, but we understood the opportunity and took a leap of faith. Starting our own company is something neither of us planned on, but we could not imagine it any other way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

For one of the first trade shows we attended, our husbands came with us to pour samples so we could focus on the meetings and talking to buyers. We were blown away with how many buyers came up to the booth, beelined past us immediately to our husbands, assuming Navy Hill was their company. It was crazy that folks assumed that our company was founded by men and not women. Our husbands just replied, “You to need to talk to Katie and Jenny, we are just the bartenders!”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We have made plenty of mistakes! Right before we were about to go to print on our first batch of labels, bottle caps, etc., we received a cease and desist letter. The brand name we had selected was trademarked by another company. Our lawyer, who we thought had triple checked during the trademark application process, had dropped the ball. The story ended well because we love our name, especially because it has local meaning (Richmond is the city of seven hills), but we certainly panicked!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our first call was to a college friend, Maggie Jones Patton, the amazing founder of Bitsy’s Brainfood. Her guidance and complete candor about navigating the food and beverage industry has been instrumental in where we are today.

We also give thanks to Allison Evanow, founder of Square One Organic Spirits, who brought us into The Women’s Cocktail Collective, a group of all female founders in the spirits industry. It has been fantastic to collaborate with other female founders in this often male-dominated field.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

We think some of it has to do with the classic struggle of women having to balance a larger share of the responsibilities at home. As we know, starting a business requires an insane amount of time, energy and focus. You truly have to be able to give it your all and be willing to make sacrifices. If a woman has young children and is trying to start a business, she needs a really strong support system to make it all work. At a startup you don’t clock in and clock out — it’s constant which can be overwhelming and potentially a deterrent if she has more than her fair share of family responsibilities on her plate.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Supporting women-owned businesses would be number one on our list. Encourage retailers to purchase goods from a specific percentage of female businesses, or individuals can purchase WBENC certified products whenever they are available. Some examples would be buying from websites such as colleen.com which features only female owned brands, or when shopping on Thrive Market, they have an amazing feature that lets you sort by female-founded products.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are the ultimate multi-taskers and can juggle a million things at once. As a founder, you are constantly putting out fires and wearing many different hats. Women have a unique and natural ability to handle this type of environment.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

In our industry there is a misconception that you need to have decades of experience in consumer goods in order to found and successfully run a brand. In our case, we had never worked in CPG, but with enough determination, we were able to create a product, from idea conception to seeing it live on the shelves to being featured on The Today Show. If you have a killer idea and the drive to see it through, anything is possible.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Anyone can be a founder, but we do think it requires a level of risk taking and uncertainty that some people may feel is out of their comfort zone. There is clearly the financial uncertainty without the safety net of a traditional salary/benefits compensation or even compensation levels from past jobs. Even beyond that, there is uncertainty in terms of professional experience. Every day, we are challenged to find solutions to problems that we did not anticipate and often do not have the experience upon which to rely in finding the right solutions. We have to wear a lot of different hats and some of those hats are more fun than others. Founding a company requires someone who is willing to embrace all of those different roles and responsibilities with equal levels of enthusiasm and an eagerness for learning.

As a founder, it can also be hard to “shut off” at the end of the day. It can be round-the-clock when it’s your company, your baby.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

It was a challenge for us to narrow it down to five, so below are eight things you need to thrive and succeed as a woman founder. (Our top five are bolded.)

Guts. Folks have ideas every day, but you have to be willing to take the leap and go for it. It was terrifying starting a business with so many unknowns, but you’ll never know if your idea has legs unless you take that leap. Ask Questions. We have had hundreds of meetings and phone calls along the way. Conversations with other fellow founders — especially female ones — have been invaluable to us. Being able to connect about their experiences, whether it be about pitching to a particular retailer or working with a specific broker or distributor, has been crucial to our path. People are amazing and often willing to help if you just ask. Collaborate with other Female Founders. We have been lucky enough to connect with many others through the female alumnae/Retold at UVA and the Women’s Cocktail Collective. There have been so many females that have been so generous with their time and sharing their knowledge — we try to pay it forward when folks knock on our door, as well. Celebrate the Wins. This is something we are constantly working on, but so important! When there is so much going on and always another hurdle to conquer, it’s hard to take a minute to toast to the victories we’ve had. Show Yourself Grace. We don’t know everything about the food and beverage industry, and there will be mistakes and hiccups along the way. It’s how you recover and pivot that matters. Trust Your Instincts. We have had several times along the way where our guts told us “this isn’t working.” Sure enough, we were right. Be persistent. Everything takes time and you might not get a yes on the first try. Keep trying and you will eventually get there. You have to want it. To succeed as a founder, it cannot be a part-time job. You have to be all in all of the time. Work towards your ultimate goal (or goals) and make sure you and your co-founders are aligned on what that is.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

One small way we have used our success is through interviewing and highlighting female bartenders, who are often underrepresented in this male-dominate field.

We have also tried to give back where we can through mentoring and speaking to aspiring entrepreneur classes at University of Richmond, VCU, University of Virginia, and University of Georgia, as well as high schools in Richmond.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It may sound very simple, but try to do one thing — small or big — to help someone else, every single day. It can be as small as taking the time to message someone how much you admire what they are doing and how they are kicking butt, or taking the time to speak with another entrepreneur that is just getting started and needs guidance. Something that can be seemingly small can be just the spring in someone’s step that they needed.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are too many to name! A few that inspire us –

Sarah Blakely. Her drive, enthusiasm and incredible success with Spanx are inspirational. We would love to pick her brain!

Reese Witherspoon. She is the ultimate boss lady and we love everything she has done to elevate female-founded businesses and female voices.

Amy Griffin with G9 Ventures. What she is doing for female-owned businesses is so powerful.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.