Jenny Lilly of Sellout Life: “You may not get all the support you’re expecting”

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series, called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life, “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenny Lilly of Sellout Life.

Sellout Life is a new apparel brand that offers a rock-inspired collection of t-shirts that embody the edgy spirit of women who rock. After feeling like an outcast from a very young age, Jenny Lilly, founder of Sellout Life, found that music brought her back to life and gave her a purpose.

Growing up in the suburbs of Baltimore, Lilly grew up listening to punk rock and traveling to nearby cities to follow her favorite bands such as Social Distortion and Rancid. Lilly has a heavy background in science, having worked as specializing in scientific communications and getting her Masters Degree in BioTechnology from Johns Hopkins. She decided to create Sellout Life to translate the community and ethos from her years growing up into a brand to share with the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up the middle child of three girls in the suburbs in between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. We lived in one of the first “planned communities,” a town called Columbia, Maryland, built by urban planner James Rouse (Ed Norton’s grandfather!). The town was full of neighborhood shopping and recreational centers, bike paths connecting all the little neighborhoods, community events, and all designed to bring diverse communities together as one. I was a tomboy as a child, obsessed with the Baltimore Orioles, collecting baseball cards, and waking up at 4AM to hunt for earthworms in the yard before going fishing with my dad. I watched my dad build his own business and found so much excitement in “helping” him create the logo and name when I was all of 11 years old. In my early teens I discovered a passion for arts and music, specifically in the 90s grunge and punk rock scenes. I played guitar in high school bands that practiced all the time but never actually played shows. My whole childhood I felt I was always searching for a place to belong. The music community gave me that in part, which is why I clung so dearly to that world once I was introduced to it. This experience was part of the drive behind Sellout Life — wanting to create something that represented that spirit, sense of community, and myself. Building something where I did belong, where I could express myself, my passions, my personality, and feel safe. And my hope is to create that sense of community of belonging for anyone experiencing those same feelings. To me, Sellout Life isn’t about clothes, it’s about expressing yourself and feeling comfortable in that space — comfortable to say “This is who I am and it’s exactly who I should be. I can create a world I belong in.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You should never have to chase what’s meant for you. This isn’t about not working hard or overcoming obstacles and challenges. It’s about recognizing when there are inconsistencies with what you truly want, mind, body and spirit, versus what you think you should have, or what other people and society may want you to be. There’s no achievement or success without work. Otherwise, it’s just a gift. But the idea of chasing a dream doesn’t sit well with me — at least not anymore. Chasing is running after something that is trying to get away, and if that’s the situation you’re in, where an idea, a position, a place, something you want, constantly feels like it’s running from you, I think that’s a sign that maybe things aren’t in alignment and to take that opportunity to reevaluate what you really want, how you want your life to be, and where your love, energy, and time should be invested. Once you’ve found something that is meant for you, you’re not chasing a dream, you’re bringing it to life. And once you’re in that space, everything feels different. It took a long time for me to get this, but once I did, it resonated so beautifully and with so much comfort. I realized how many ventures, people, and ideas I had devoted my love and energy to that felt like a constant chase, something out of reach, and living like that screws with your spirit, your self-confidence, your relationships, the way you interact with your world. You grow resentful, constantly asking why things aren’t working out when you’re putting all of your energy into it, feeling like you’re just not good enough. Stop finding things to chase and start looking for things you can manifest, grow, and nurture.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resilience: Being able to sit with uncomfortableness and failure and not letting it deter you from where you feel you should be going. I’ve suffered with chronic illnesses from the time I was young and had to push through painful times if I wanted to see friends, get an education, hold down a job, or go on vacations. But I think this helped me build a tolerance for getting through the most uncomfortable situations and coming out with a desire to keep moving forward — with the knowledge you will most surely feel discomfort, pain, or failure again, but accepting that, and moving forward anyway.

Rebellion: I’ve always wanted to walk my own path — I was not an easy child to raise! I had issues with authority and would find ways to circumvent it or flat out reject being told to do something I didn’t want to do. While when misdirected, this can surely get you into trouble (and believe me, I would get myself into some trouble!), it can absolutely be used for good. I wouldn’t be where I am today without it. The rebellious nature that still runs through me makes me question traditional pathways and reject an idea that something can’t be mine just because society hasn’t put me in the box where it belongs. I graduated high school early at 16 years old, moved to Spain in the middle of my career in medical technology to teach English, got married in Las Vegas after a 3-day engagement, bounced around to different cities and places — I shut out the voices of those who called me crazy and took risks when they were calling me.

Wanderlust: I have an insatiable desire to see and experience new things. While I have to reign this in at times so I don’t get too far away from myself and my focus, it is what drives me to explore. And, exploration fuels creativity and innovation. My life is full of zig zags, no straight lines anywhere. It’s the zig zags that teach me about myself, what I want more or less of, what I’m good at and what I’m not good at, and finding what truly fulfills me. And learning those things about yourself is a success in its own — it helps you design the life you want.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I switched majors so many times in college I can’t remember them all — psychology, emergency medicine, philosophy. An introductory genetics class I took as an elective sparked a passion for the biological world and I went on to concentrate in nuclear medicine technology. I then got my masters in biotechnology with a concentration in enterprise. I worked as a nuclear medicine technologist, working with patients in hospitals and outpatient centers, which was one of the most rewarding professional experiences in my career thus far. I then went on to work on the industry side, in applications training and communications in nuclear medicine and radiology. I loved finding ways to engage with people and make ideas and opportunities grow, and began a focus in scientific communications. Following that passion where it led me, I had the opportunity to lead external and internal communications in institutions dedicated to biomedical research, neuroscience, genetics, and data science.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

There was no specific transformational moment for me. For me, Sellout Life has always been a part of me and my identity, just in different forms throughout my life. It’s my side of creative expression, connecting with my community, a safe space for passionate people to thrive and express themselves. And I don’t have to forego the identity of myself in my scientific communications career to grow this part of myself. I had resistance to stepping into my vision and dream because it seemed so far removed from my current career trajectory and space, but it was really when I gave in to that resistance that Sellout Life could come to life for me. It was accepting this was already a part of me that had been waiting to come out, rather than a laborious and daunting process of building a new identity.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The pandemic truly made me go “all-in.” I saw this in a lot of entrepreneurs and dreamers. I had been working on Sellout Life’s concept, developing shirt designs, ideas of where I wanted it to go, for years, but always accompanied by a hesitancy to make any real sacrifices or investments into bringing it to life. It was scary to imagine this safe little dream in your head exposed and being responsible for keeping it alive. The pandemic forced us to pause and sit with such uncomfortable, scary, and painful feelings. Many of us reflected on where we were, where our joy was coming from, the uncertainty of where we would be tomorrow, in six months, in five years. Everything became fragile and we sought out comfort in the people and passions that made us feel alive and blessed. We wanted to thrive. This time really made me dig deep and get real with myself. If not now, when? I told myself, either I was doing this now, or putting it to bed. Maybe Sellout Life will last a few months, maybe a year, or maybe I could give it life to grow into the brand and concept I’d been pining over for years. But I couldn’t ignore the possibility of it being all that I wanted it to be anymore.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

We’re introducing a product that explores the timeliness of rock and roll and how it intersects with fashion, inspiring women to find their inner rock star. Our goal is to give women a platform, encourage individuality, educate on the greats, and give way to the future. Through this, we also work with and promote charities we’re passionate about, ranging from pet adoptions to mental health awareness.

Examples:

Pupstarz: Our journey with our precious pup, Joey Ramone, began in 2020 at PupStarz Rescue — a non-profit, 501(c)3, no-kill, volunteer-run animal rescue organization. Sellout Life proudly remains committed to supporting this amazing cause and now you can help us give back, too: For every Joey’s Band Tee sold, Sellout Life will donate 5 dollars to PupStarz Rescue!

It Gets Better Project: We’ve also partnered with the It Gets Better Project to donate 20% of our sales site-wide in honor of September’s Suicide Prevention Month. The It Gets Better Project is a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe. Growing up isn’t easy, especially when you are trying to affirm and assert your sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Additionally, we are working on partnering with mental health advocates and influencers for the cause.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

This is so important — and something that was really difficult for me (and still is!). I realized through this journey that I have a huge problem with asking for help. I want to do everything on my own, and would judge myself or believe it made me seem incompetent or weak if I needed to get support, expertise, or advice from anyone else. I needed to work on those feelings and recognize that the most successful people aren’t the ones that can do it all, they’re the ones who have realized that they can’t.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I feel I’ve lived most of my life outside of my comfort zone, so while it’s never a comfortable experience, it’s not a new one. When starting off, I had total imposter syndrome and fears of rejection. Like, “Who am I to be doing this? Why would the world want this from me?” You have to have conversations with those parts of you and recognize that no one is comfortable when doing something risky like starting a business, let alone in a field you’ve never worked in before. You see people who have succeeded and they seem the part, it seems to make sense because they’re already there. You weren’t watching their growing pains or hearing their stories of imposter syndrome or fear of failure when they started off. I’d been harboring this dream of creating Sellout Life for years, but I would never talk about it to friends or family because it was so far outside of the box from where I felt I belonged. But I was keeping myself in that box by keeping my dream quiet and being scared to bring it to life. To move myself out of that box, I had to start talking to people. Telling people what I wanted and what I was working on rather than doing it in secret. Some people thought it sounded absurd — but you have to start somewhere. Start telling the story, start playing the part and it becomes you and who you are more and more each time you identify with it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The ‘Oh my god, what have I done?’ phase that you go through on a regular basis: when I first launched I had a meltdown fueled by anxiety and fear. My brand was now out there for everyone to see and judge. I was flooded with thoughts of potential failure and wondering if I’d made a huge mistake letting the world into my safe little space. I had to recognize that building a business makes you vulnerable and yes, is full of risk. It’s going to bring up feelings of uncertainty and make you question yourself on a regular basis. I needed to learn this was normal, and not let those feelings take over. You may not get all the support you’re expecting. Friends and connections you may have been counting on or expecting to jump in on your excitement and help to spread the word, promote, or give you support in other ways, won’t always be there once you’re ready for them. You’ll undoubtedly be let down at times, but you’ll find some unexpected cheerleaders and support in places you hadn’t thought to look if you keep looking forward and don’t get offended by the disappointment you may experience. Don’t surround yourself in an echo chamber of cheerleaders. It’s hard not to want to do this — cheerleaders are important to inspire you and keep you motivated. But you need to keep people close who will scrutinize and ask questions. People who see things differently than you do and who will give you honest advice and make you step back and see your vision and plans from all perspectives. This can help you fine tune your approaches and consider important business decisions in lights you may not have access to on your own or in a group of passionate, ride or die supporters. Find yourself the devil’s advocates and learn to be OK with hearing uncomfortable advice or perspectives. They may not always affect your decisions, but it’s important to learn how to process, evaluate, and consider these perspectives — especially when you’re starting something new. You will lose motivation. Disappointments and setbacks, growth being slower than you’d expected or hoped, tasks that seem daunting, so many things will appear in your day-to-day that will quell that fire inside you where you pull your inspiration and drive from. It’s important to take note of what things excite you about your brand or business and find ways to return to them when you experience these setbacks. It’s also important not to take this loss of motivation at these times as a sign that you’re necessarily off track. It’s OK to have bad days, days when you have to put your work away and give yourself time to recharge and reinspire yourself. It’s dangerous to approach your challenges in a mindset of apathy or disappointment, so give yourself permission to take a break and find a way to reinvigorate yourself before stepping back into your strategy or approach. You will 100% have to change that plan you made. And it’s hard not to view that as a failure and beat yourself up about it. But being agile and being able to pivot and change strategy midstream is a crucial part of the process. You need to have a plan, but don’t be afraid to change it. You may learn the places you thought you needed to invest in aren’t working and you need to reconsider based on the feedback you’re getting from sales and growth, you may have planned on marketing to a niche you’re finding unresponsive and you need to pull back and identify a new one, maybe you chose the wrong demographic or marketing strategy at first, but your experiences are the tools you need to course correct.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Normalizing talking about mental health conditions, seeking treatment for them, and ensuring there are resources available for everyone to recognize and treat these conditions, just as importantly as any other health condition.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow our Instagram @selloutlifeofficial and visit our website at selloutlife.com.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!