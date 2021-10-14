Jenny Joslin of High Herstory: “Even on your busiest days, make time for yourself”

Even on your busiest days, make time for yourself — just ten minutes can make a huge difference! I make sure that I wake up early to take a few minutes to strength train or walk every day, no matter how busy I am. Not only does this boost your mood and improve cognitive functioning but carving out that time to strengthen your body will make you feel like you’ve done something for you.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenny Joslin.

Jenny Joslin is the co-founder of High Herstory, a media brand creating space for women & femmes to explore responsible cannabis consumption. In addition to an audience of driven, informed women on Instagram and their website, High Herstory brings to life meaningful, stigma-changing visuals at the intersection of weed and women’s history via a TV series. Season One is available to millions of homes via distribution network Social Club TV (available on Apple TV, Amazon, Roku, PlutoTV, etc) and in hundreds of cannabis dispensaries nationwide via Enlighten TV.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve discovered that working in the cannabis industry is an extension of my creative journey and a continuation of my childhood growing up around the alternative health community. My parents, who were a psychologist and social worker, taught energy healing techniques based on Chinese medicine pressure points. I spent my childhood summers traveling to alternative health conferences around the country. Those experiences shaped my views on the limitations of western medicine and, at a young age, familiarized me with the healing process of those with trauma, PTSD, phobias, and depression.

As an adult, working as an actress and producer in New York City, I noticed that my friends and I were using cannabis as a stress management tool and for creativity. Instead of the narrative I’d learned from the D.A.R.E. program, I knew people in and out of the cannabis industry who regularly consumed cannabis and were successful, driven, creative individuals. I also met people with incredible personal stories around cannabis’s healing benefit: veterans, survivors, and patients with immune disorders, to name a few. My experiences around cannabis juxtaposed with what I saw reflected in the media — which has propagated a stereotype of stoner laziness into society for the last century. This realization left me with a desire to create content around cannabis that actually reflected the people I knew in real life, particularly those whose experience as female-identifying hasn’t traditionally been considered inside of “stoner culture”.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Some people in New York City were apprehensive when we began making and producing content around cannabis in 2017. People asked if I was concerned about my reputation to come out as an advocate of cannabis. People inquired if I was worried about being arrested. I have to mention my privilege as a white person when I say that though I did want to be very intentional about how I showed up on the internet around weed, I did not feel like I had to hide my identity. The world has caught up a lot in cultural acceptance, but cannabis is still a federally illegal substance, and the drug war is still ruining the lives of primarily Black and Brown people in this country. The more I learned about the cannabis industry and how it intersects with social justice, climate change, the leadership of women, and alternative health, I realized I didn’t care what people thought. I could really believe in this industry beyond the “trendy” aspect of weed. However, it’s interesting that some of the same people who criticized me for cannabis now ask for my product recommendations.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are many lessons to gain when you shoot an entire season of a TV series where women consume cannabis. We learned when shooting episodes of High Herstory that even very experienced cannabis users can get too high, too fast — and not everyone is used to getting blazed in front of a camera! Going forward, we will always have CBD (non-psychoactive cannabis) available on set to bring people back down to earth and create smoking shots.

Our team also survived a gas leak that we didn’t smell because we worked long hours without going outside. It wasn’t until the fire department busted into the room because a neighbor had reported the smell of gas that we knew anything was amiss. A lesson to take healthy breaks, always!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mentor has taught me so much about nurturing myself. I tend to over-worry and can sometimes sweat the small stuff. She’s been able to guide me towards patience and tenderness towards myself and others. By ensuring you’re well taken care of, you will be a better leader.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I’d like to take an example from the cannabis industry, which does have a leading number of women in leadership positions but still has a long way to go to achieve true equity. According to the National Cannabis Industry Association’s white paper, Building New Foundations in the Cannabis Industry: Creating Gender Parity through Ownership, Leadership, Boards, Pay Equality, Branding, and Capital which takes a hard look at gender parity in the U.S. cannabis industry, the percentage of women in senior-level executive positions at cannabis companies had vacillated from 36% in 2015 to 27% in 2017 and back up to 37% as of June 2019.

However, 92% of CEOs in the cannabis space are male and people of color do not own or have significant representation in executive positions.

According to NCIA, the “dude bro network” is very much alive in the industry, and I think very much at play in the larger narrative of women in C-Suite and founder positions. People in power are more likely to want to work with, promote and see one as capable if they look like, act like, or come from the same background as them.

Toxic work environments can also be at play. As we’ve unfortunately seen so often in the news, most recently with the Governor of New York, power structures exist that silence victims from coming forward. This maintains the status quo of inappropriate behavior from a powerful leader known about and simply tolerated.

Sometimes other women can be drawn into maintaining these systems to have a position of power. Women can even be pitted against each other in these cultures or seen as the token female fighting to stay in control. They can also be drawn to over-work or overcompensate by going above and beyond what their male peers are achieving to feel secure in their jobs.

Many men will leave their companies feeling confident of finding their own work, but some women can sometimes struggle to feel secure enough to make the leap or even test it out.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

One important thing you can do is simply exist. We can’t be what we can’t see. There are so many examples of influential women noting another’s visibility as her motivation to take a leap of faith and overcome challenges.

As a society, we can learn from examples of flawed systems. Beyond just canceling a person, we must take a look at the structure that allowed it to exist. We must ask ourselves, how am I inherently biased? How can I examine my work and my own company to truly listen and grow stronger from hiring and working with those with a vast array of perspectives. Often working environments thrive on collaboration, communicated boundaries, and teams feeling included and safe is where the best work happens.

I think therapy or a life coach is a valuable thing for a founder to invest in. Reflecting on the struggles of running a company with someone who can help guide you emotionally and practically can ensure you aren’t taking out stress on your partners and employees.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We need the voices of women included in leadership positions. We can’t be the kind of society akin to NASA asking Sally Ride if 100 tampons will be enough for the week.

Not to generalize, but many women have an innate problem-solving ability that is rooted in practicality. Look at mothers: they can multi-task, think on their feet, and deal with high-stress environments every day. The more female-owned companies that become successful, the more women will be hired for leadership positions. Women know what other women want, which means more innovation for all of female-kind and, therefore, all of human-kind.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s a myth that being your own boss is easy. It often means working strange hours that no one else is working, spending hours figuring out new skills and when no one else is there to fix something, you have to learn how to do it.

I think people think it’s glamorous to own a company or that once you “make it,” you won’t have problems. That’s not true; there is always something new to learn and new dynamics to balance no matter your level of success. The way to sustain it is to enjoy learning and expanding despite the difficulty. Think of it as a game, and don’t take yourself too seriously!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

People who want to take weekends entirely off, who are not self-motivated, who don’t want to wear many hats, and aren’t willing to roll up their sleeve on holiday to fix a problem, should probably not become founders.

For example, I recently spent months redesigning and relaunching our www.highherstory.com site myself when our old site became glitchy. We didn’t have a budget for a web developer after Covid took a hit at our business, so I spent many hours learning to do it myself. Do I recommend that everyone do this? No, but it worked for us for the time being. I do not have a design background, but I am good with figuring new things out and had the patience to learn.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Even on your busiest days, make time for yourself — just ten minutes can make a huge difference! I make sure that I wake up early to take a few minutes to strength train or walk every day, no matter how busy I am. Not only does this boost your mood and improve cognitive functioning but carving out that time to strengthen your body will make you feel like you’ve done something for you.

2. Write down your wins. Whether daily or weekly, the practice of writing down things you’ve accomplished, no matter how big or small, can have a considerable impact. Looking back at all the bricks you’ve laid over the years can show you how much you’ve grown on days when you feel like you aren’t progressing fast enough.

3. Give yourself little gifts throughout the day: making yourself a beautiful lunch the night before, using color therapy in the form of a bright outfit that lifts your mood. I love to have CBD sparkling water on my lunch break. For me, CBD does help with stress management — and don’t worry, it won’t get you high.

4. Say no to needy people “picking your brain” or taking up your time unnecessarily unless it is on your terms. Learning to say no to things that don’t serve you earns you respect from yourself (most importantly) and other people. Offering advice, mentorship, and helping others is a beautiful thing, but it’s so much better when it comes from a place of abundance. You can’t help others until your well is full.

5. Go to therapy or get a coach if you can. Having a trusted person to run things by and air out emotions will help you be a better boss, partner, and creative thinker.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I grew up in a tiny, conservative Texas town, and I remember my parent’s work ridiculed as “weird” and the D.A.R.E program there vilifying cannabis. For me, being a cannabis advocate is a very healing thing for the world — giving people a learning space to let go of shame around their healing and reconsider the narrative around this plant. Learning to be conscious of cannabis consumption is also an important part of our work. It’s so much more than being high, it’s about weed as an instrument to step more authentically and deeply into your own brilliance and well-being.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could help add momentum to a movement, it would be to legalize cannabis nationally in a way that would give ownership, equity and opportunities to communities who have been impacted by the war on drugs and women. This is already in motion by some truly intelligent people but I would love to see more cannabis companies giving back to the world. I hope our company can help guide companies and audiences to use cannabis and its financial and healing potential for good.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Seth Rogan, Chelsea Handler, Awkwafina and Oprah Winfrey are all people I would love to sit down with and discuss collaborations that intersect with cannabis and media. If you can make it happen I would be forever grateful.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!