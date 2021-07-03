Jenny Goldfarb of Unreal Deli: “Be Sensitive”

Be Sensitive — if you use your sensitivity to feel what’s broken in the world and create a business idea to fix it, you’re already 10 steps ahead of the game. That sensitivity translates both in what your business brings to the world and how you treat the people around you.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenny Goldfarb.

Jenny Goldfarb, aka Mrs. Goldfarb, is the Founder & CEO of Unreal Deli. With 100 years of family deli history, Mrs. G created Unreal Corn’d Beef, the premiere offering from Unreal, as an answer to the nostalgic flavors she missed most after becoming vegan. What started in her tiny kitchen quickly took her to Shark Tank, where she scored more than double the cash she asked for from Mark Cuban — almost unheard of on the show — and is now available in thousands of grocery stores, sub shops, deli counters, and cool sandwich chains nationwide!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was raised as a “Bagels and Seinfeld Jew” in NYC where my great-grandfather Morris started a successful deli business. After growing up on the Standard American Diet (SAD), in my early 30s I learned about the plight of animals on factory farms, which led me to adopt a plant-based diet. Having over a hundred years of family deli history, it left me with a deeply nostalgic craving for those flavors I grew up but could no longer enjoy after giving up animal products. I created Unreal Corn’d Beef, after much trial and error in my kitchen, as an answer to those cravings.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My “Aha Moment” was when my in-laws thought I was a crazy hippie for turning our family vegan…but they still thought my corned beef was better than the real thing!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My dad was an entrepreneur when I was growing up so I use him as a sounding board for almost everything.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We make the only premium plant-based deli meat. As the burger world has proven, people want to eat increasingly plant-forward foods. They just need to be given extremely delicious options and then the case is clear.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My main goal is to shut down slaughterhouses, the deli sandwiches come next. We also take our good karma of eating plants into giving back, hiring women, helping the earth in more ways than one.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be Scrappy — when I started this business I did every little component, including having a scrappiness to call anyone, ask the dumbest questions, and gather the info needed to get to the next level. Be Happy — happiness is literally contagious. Joy makes you work faster. People want to buy you, not the thing, so create that great energy and the world will want to work with you. Be Compassionate/Curious — for those that are interested in the plant-based space — feel compassion for your fellow animals, earth, health and you will reap the benefits of this exploding industry — as the rest of the world wakes up to these truths.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Honestly, I can’t think of anything.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The hard times happen still. At the beginning, I had to learn how to take my recipe from a home kitchen to a commercial kitchen — this literally took months of figuring out how to make up for the differences in the air that flows around an oven. Things you never would otherwise think about could hold a business up for months!

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

The big picture always, holding onto this dream of becoming the leading supplier of plant based deli in the country, and the world. It still fuels me to this day, to be able to see the good that’s just around the corner.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

This is the crux of being a great entrepreneur — seeing the good in *everything*. This way when a deal doesn’t come along, when a setback arises, you address it without getting emotional. Keep your emotions tied to the good — seeing the good in others (your team), in finding the good in campaigns, and in good and bad news to be able to learn from it.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I definitely say to take the ball as far down the field as you can. Do it all yourself in the earliest of days, then you know how to grow and what’s needed to fund that growth. The VC’s don’t want to talk to you until you’ve brought the ball down the field anyway.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Stay Lean — don’t grow faster than you need to. The leaner you are, the more flexible you can be as you grow.

Focus on the Customer — care about the customer experience more than anything. Get feedback and keep making it better.

Be Sensitive — if you use your sensitivity to feel what’s broken in the world and create a business idea to fix it, you’re already 10 steps ahead of the game. That sensitivity translates both in what your business brings to the world and how you treat the people around you.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Common mistakes are to spend so much time in development making it “perfect” that it takes way too long to get out there. Make it messy, get out there! Don’t wait for perfection, find those customers!

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I take a 20-minute walk every day at about 2pm. That resets my whole day. The best balance though is by celebrating Shabbat, which basically means it’s all systems go M-F, but on Friday evening and Saturday I totally unplug. Starting Sunday I’ll get in a few hours and then hit it hard Monday AM!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am helping create a movement — it’s that you can eat a delicious sandwich and you don’t have to kill an animal to do so!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m already partners with Mark Cuban, so I think our smart celebrity cart is full. That being said, I’d never turn down a NY Deli with Jerry Seinfeld over some Unreal sandwiches!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

On our Instagram @unrealdeli and my personal IG @mrs.goldfarb

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!