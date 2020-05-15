Jenny Deveau of Dynasty Electrik: “Why you should learn to say no to opportunities that are not in alignment with your higher purpose”

Learn to say no to opportunities that are not in alignment with your higher purpose, so you can allow space for those experiences that are. If it doesn’t feel right, trust there’s something better around the corner.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenny Deveau. She creates transformational experiences through sound and crystal healing, for private clients and events. Along with her partner Seth Misterka, she performs sound baths as Dynasty Electrik, using traditional sound healing instruments including crystal singing bowls, gongs, and chimes combined with electronic tones, theremin, voice and nature sounds, to transport the listener to a state of deep meditation and relaxation. She was initiated into the practice of Svaha Yoga, a Shamanic energy technique, by Master Energy Medicine Practitioner, Lisa Ishwari Murphy and has a Master’s Degree in the Psychology of Communication from New York University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Jenny! What is your “backstory”?

Once I completed my Master’s degree at NYU, I left the West Village and found myself in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, during a very exciting time of creative expansion. It was there I began practicing yoga and writing music. I met Seth in 2001. We immediately began creating music together and running an underground performance space for visionaries, musicians and artists. After a decade of performing in the Brooklyn underground music scene, touring and writing music for television and film, we were introduced to Lisa Ishwari Murphy, a sound healer with whom we studied, and began incorporating the instruments and intentions of sound healing into our work. In 2015, we embarked on a cross-country journey from Brooklyn to the West Coast, with extended stays in the mountains of North Carolina and beaches of Baja California, Mexico. When we finally landed in Los Angeles, we began sharing our new music for yoga classes and our sound bath was born. In 2017, we helped create Mystic Journey Crystals & Yoga in Venice, where we began a Friday night residency, performing sound baths for a packed room every week. The diverse and eclectic audience of all ages often includes celebrities, executives, yogis, artists, among others seeking rest and relief from the stress of city life.

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

Nutrition — What you put in your body affects your body. Choose organic whole foods whenever possible. Find out which foods are better suited for your system and which ones aren’t. Meditation — Spend some time each day in meditation, whether that be seated in silence, walking in nature, enjoying a sound bath, etc… This helps to slow down the mental and emotional chatter, to raise awareness of intuitive insights and inspiration, so you can create your desired reality. Slow down — Enjoy each moment. Fully experience life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

This year, I began doing more private healing sessions. In January, I started working with a client who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I wasn’t aware of it at the time, but in the fall of last year, he was given 7 months to live. The energy sessions were immediately quite fascinating. His receptivity to healing and my belief that cancer would not persist created some kind of healing portal, where we were both active participants in the process. In the beginning, I was prepared to do an hour of sound healing following a discussion of how he was feeling mentally, emotionally and physically. Our discussions repeatedly evolved into an eye gazing mediations wherein the room would become multidimensional, and time was no longer relevant. The best way I can describe it is a portal opened through which he was receiving information, sometimes through words that would come to me and sometimes through visions. In this space, we both became more aware of energetic fields. It felt as though the solid particles in his physical body would spread out, creating more space. I believe the sound vibrations were able to more easily penetrate his diseased cells in this state.

Each week my client seemed more and more radiant. Two months ago, he arrived at the session revealing that all his upcoming operations were canceled because there was no longer any trace of cancer. It was a deeply profound experience to be a part of this miracle. Perhaps we are all beginning to understand our capacity to create miracles; to be active participants in our own healing journeys and to co-create healing conditions with others.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In 2011, we signed a 50/50 record deal. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but we never should have given up publishing rights to some of our material. It’s wonderful to have representation and financial backing, but creative works are a part of your life’s journey. Unless you are writing for a specific project with ample compensation, do not give up rights to your material. Presently, we are 100% owners of all of our music & meditations.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As humans, we are energetic bodies made of vibration. Sound is also vibration and thus has the ability to enter all the layers of our being including the physical, mental, and energetic. Sound can balance and harmonize these layers to create the optimal conditions for health and wellbeing.

A sound bath is an immersive meditative experience where sound and music are used to clear, balance, and harmonize a person’s energetic fields. The frequencies of singing bowls, gongs and chimes can calm the thoughts and emotions, and thus prevent and heal disease in the physical body. A sound bath can be an incredibly relaxing and restorative experience, as well as an inner journey of awareness, clarity, and self-realization. Additionally, sound healing can effectively be used in conjunction with medical procedures, helping to create a receptive and optimal state for healing. I’d like to see more vibrational healing in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, assisted living spaces.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I met Lisa Ishwari Murphy in 2012. My partner and I were signed to an NYC record label at the time, touring and recording electro & rock music. One of the artists we met, asked us if we would be available for a recording project, involving mantras and sound healing instruments. At the time, we had a gong and a Tibetan singing bowl, but we’re very interested in further exploration. We arrived at Lisa’s wooden yurt in Fairhaven, MA, to discover a circular room filled with massive planetary gongs, crystal and Tibetan singing bowls of all shapes and sizes, a variety of crystals, Native American flutes, drums and rain sticks, sage, incense, palo santo and an adornment of statues from a multitude of spiritual backgrounds.

Our first task was to record a cacophony of instruments, in seemingly no particular order or structure, for a piece called Rhythmic Entrainment. We were given various instruments at different moments and asked to play them, guided by our intuition. The power of vibration was palpable as the sound ceremony commenced and the wind blew through the seaside wooden yurt. Soon after, we discovered this was the music that would be used in Lisa’s private energy sessions. Her clients consisted of people diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer, multiple sclerosis, rare diseases, severe emotional trauma, among other imbalances. All of these clients had one thing in common- they were symptom-free, or mostly symptom-free after working with Lisa for a period of time. It was clear that sound healing and energy medicine were very powerful healing modalities.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If everyone became a vegetarian, there would be a dramatic shift in health and environmental wellness. Eating meat is linked to a number of diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and obesity. Eating a predominantly plant-based diet helps to increase energy levels, circulation, and emotional well-being, to name a few benefits. Many environmental protection advocates believe that going vegan is the number one thing you can do as an individual to help reduce climate change, possibly reducing your carbon footprint by up to 75%.

What are your “3 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Learn to balance your yin side, your feminine receptive energy, your ability to allow, to be in the flow. I’ve always had an ambitious spirit, but I’ve realized, things come to you, and the right things, when you establish a balance between doing and not doing. Learn to say no to opportunities that are not in alignment with your higher purpose, so you can allow space for those experiences that are. If it doesn’t feel right, trust there’s something better around the corner. Take your time negotiating. Make sure you’re getting what you need in order to do the job effectively.

Do you have a “girl-crush” in this industry? If you could take one person to brunch, who would it be? (Let another “woman in wellness” know that you respect her as a teacher and guide! )

I have a deep respect for Deva Premal, the famed singer of ancient mantras, who travels the world bringing these powerful vibrations into the mainstream. Her modern interpretation of Tibetan and Sanskrit mantras is profoundly moving. I practice regularly, and I’m in the process of recording a series on mantras with my own musical interpretations. It will be completed later this year.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Environmental change is the most important issue of our time. Now more than ever, it’s crucial to protect the world’s ecosystems if we want to continue living on this planet as we know it. According to Sir David Attenborough, “What we do in the next 20 years will determine the future for all life on Earth.” Making sustainable choices is also crucial. I’ve been refusing plastic bags at the check-out for over 20 years. We are waking up to the fact that consumption does not equal happiness. It seems that balancing our mental, emotional and physical well-being can lead us to make choices that leave us feeling fulfilled and simultaneously preserve the environment in which we live. It’s all about awareness and it’s all interconnected.

