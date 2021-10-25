Jennifer Weedon Palazzo: “Maintain a Routine”

Maintain a Routine- End family arguments and negotiations by setting a regular schedule for weekdays after school and a more flexible schedule for weekends. Give kids blocks of time for free time, home work, music practice, chores, reading, shower/bath time, etc.

School is really not easy these days. Many students have been out of school for a long time because of the pandemic, and the continued disruptions and anxieties are still breaking the flow of normal learning. What can parents do to help their children thrive and excel in school, particularly during these challenging and anxiety-provoking times?

Jennifer Weedon Palazzo is Mama-in-Charge of MomCave (“An edgy alternative to mom bloggers!” — Forbes) an award-winning comedy channel and community for moms. By sharing authentic and hilarious material, MomCave has built a community of over 85,000 moms who take the challenges of parenthood with a dash of humor. Being chosen for YouTube’s Women in Comedy Initiative, nominated for awards like Best Comedy Duo, Best Live Series, and Best Hosted Series has “almost made up for all the times our kids threw up on us.” An actor, video editor, writer, and former shoe model, Jennifer splits her time between The Berkshires and New York City and lives with her husband, Evan, bandleader of The Hot Sardines, and two rambunctious children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us a bit about your “backstory”?

My primary area of study has been theater/acting. But I took a few years to study secondary school education as well. Though I didn’t ultimately become a public school teacher, the lessons I learned have helped me as a parent.

For most of my adult life, I’ve worked as an actor, model, and video producer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Going into my college years, I had very specific plans and goals. I’ve learned that they were TOO specific. One can never predict all of the curveballs life will throw you. If you set goals with too much detail, you will be disappointed when the future doesn’t turn out to be how you visualized it. You may miss out and not appreciate the different (and often better!) circumstances and opportunities life presents you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Failure is success in progress.” — Albert Einstein.” I struggle with letting my moods get me down when I feel like I’ve failed. I use this quote to remind me that failure precedes success. You are a successful leader.

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I credit a lot of my success to being honest about what I know and what I don’t know. If I don’t know something, I ask for help, research how to do it, and JUST DO IT.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

MomCave has developed from a YouTube channel for moms into a thriving community across many platforms. (including our mailing list and now TikTok.) We are always looking for contributing writers and video creators to work with us, so don’t be afraid to get in touch!

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority about how to help children succeed in school?

I wouldn’t pose as an “authority,” but I do have two children who do very well in school. I was a top student with a traditional public school education but my husband’s side of the family is very involved with Waldorf education. Waldorf (or “Steiner”) education was completely new and foreign to me when I married into this family, but I’ve become a convert. Both of our children attend a Waldorf school.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. Can you help articulate the main challenges that students face today that make it difficult to succeed in school?

A divide between parents and teachers make it difficult for kids to succeed. Ideally, the parents and teachers should support each other and be on the same “team.” A push for more academics, earlier, is not helpful. Kids need to learn many things and be KIDS before they learn to read in pre-K!

Can you suggest a few reforms that you think schools should make to help students to thrive and excel?

Less technology! Have kids create their own textbooks with illustrations. Facilitate better parent\teacher communication.

Here is our primary question. Can you please share your “5 Things Parents Can Do To Help Their Children Thrive and Excel In School?” Please share a story or example for each.

1. Maintain a Routine- End family arguments and negotiations by setting a regular schedule for weekdays after school and a more flexible schedule for weekends. Give kids blocks of time for free time, home work, music practice, chores, reading, shower/bath time, etc.

2. Enforce Bedtime-School-aged children need 10–11 hours of sleep per night. They are still growing and developing. No child I know says they WANT to go to bed on time. But parents need to enforce a set bedtime. It’s tough on days with sports, school activities, etc, but make it a goal to have them get that 10–11 hours most nights.

3. Model Reading and Work Ethic-Do as I say, not as I do doesn’t work. Kids model what they see. Parents and even older siblings need to let younger kids “catch” them reading for fun. Show children that you have a good work ethic and take pride in a job well done.

4. Get Involved-Get to know your kids’ teachers. Ideally, kids see their parents and teachers as a unified team. Teachers are more likely to give your child individualized attention if you take the time to get to know them and give them respect as educators. Get involved at your child’s school in whatever way you are able to make time for… even if it’s just being the “paper plate lady” for class events.

5. Incorporate Learning into Home Life-Tie in subjects your kids are learning in school with the family home routine. For instance, if your kids study Spanish, play Spanish music at home for them to hear and learn new vocabulary. For kids studying, for instance, The Revolutionary War, take them on a trip to Historic Philadelphia where you can visit the historic sites and even interact with the actors playing historic characters.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

Teacher need to be paid in a way that demonstrates how much we value them. It’s a shame that teachers are paid less than other careers that aren’t making a direct impact on our collective future. There are some excellent, talented, brilliant, caring people that don’t become teachers because it is not lucrative. This may be controversial, but I’m not a huge fan of the Teacher’s Union making it next to impossible to dismiss teachers that aren’t performing well.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Oh, my. That’s such a tough question! I’d love to meet a woman who has been successful in business while raising a family. I find Sheryl Sandberg fascinating, for one.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

