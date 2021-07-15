Jennifer Urezzio of Soul Language: “Learn You Are Safe Being Vulnerable”

Allow The Love In — There is a tendency when we are heartbroken to close ourselves off and hibernate. A new dog-walking friend in the neighborhood came over a week after the accident. She looked at me and said, “I know this is going to sound strange, but I wanted to let you know you are my friend because of you, not because we had the dogs in common.” I was taken aback by the comment because it was like she was reading my mind.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Urezzio. Jennifer is the founder of Soul Language, a paradigm that puts tangibility to Soul and supports individuals aligning their voice and their vision.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Westchester, NY as a child of two bankers. My parents divorced when I was 12 and it did create some trauma in my life.

I spent my life seeking out ways to learn, create and experience more of who I AM. As a child, I was always reading and spent a lot of time in my imagination.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I’ve paid my dues

Time after time

I’ve done my sentence

But committed no crime

And bad mistakes

I’ve made a few

I’ve had my share of sand

Kicked in my face

But I’ve come through”

We Are The Champions — Queen

I have the nature of a warrior and this quote speaks to the resilience of that energy. For me, life lessons are skill-builders, and the quote says that mistakes are going to happen and that’s ok — you will make it.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I think the three qualities I possess that support my ability to accomplish things are: courage, commitment, and generosity.

When you are creating something new, like developing a whole new paradigm of connection, it’s important that you can tap into unlimited resources of courage and commitment to keep moving forward and manifest your vision. At the beginning, when the rent was due and clients weren’t showing up, I thought about giving it all up and going back to corporate America. Still, there was something inside of me keeping me on course.

It took me a long time to be generous with myself. I would often over-service clients and people in my life. So much so that at the end of the day there was nothing left and I would be crying at my desk.

The moment I decided I was important and that being self-aware of my needs, wants and desires was different than being selfish, my success tripled.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

There are three major losses in my life, and two of them have happened in the past year. The death of my father from cancer 10 years ago, the devastating fire at my mother’s house a year ago, and the loss of my beloved Blue Heeler, Roxy, less than a month ago. Roxy suddenly jumped out of the car, ran into the street, and got hit by a car. It was over in 30 seconds.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

In all three events, the scariest part of it all was this feeling of total powerlessness. And with all three, it felt as if a part of my heart just wasn’t there anymore, and I didn’t have a strategy to get it back.

Each experience is so unbelievable and shocking — I just couldn’t believe what happened. It may be cliché to say that I felt I was in a nightmare, but that was truly the feeling. I thought that at any moment, okay, I’m going to wake up and be released from the dream.

How did you react in the short term?

With the two deaths, I walked around for a day or two like a zombie — and there was a lot of crying. With Roxy, my boyfriend had never seen me like that, and I had to give myself permission to fall apart and not worry about anyone else. I think that was the hardest part — the allowing myself to fall apart. With the house fire, there was so much to do at first that I didn’t feel the impact until months later when it showed up as depression.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

One of the things I did right away was seek support from professionals. I also re-discovered that part of me that has never been hurt and kept tuning into that. One of the things I felt was very important was just to ask in each moment what I wanted and needed, and I listened to that.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Acceptance was the key here. When I kept wanting it to be different, or running through the “what ifs” in my head, it was turning the pain into suffering. What I mean about that is, I wasn’t allowing the pain to be felt, and it just extended all the trauma and heartbreak.

Along with acceptance, it is a daily practice to find the energy inside of you that knows all is well.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I have a practice of using the Divine Intelligence of my body to do the heavy lifting, so I kept repeating my mantra of: Divine Intelligence I am safe, I am loved, and I am supported.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I’m part of a woman entrepreneur networking group. A couple of days after the accident with Roxy, I posted about the experience and my grief around it. The response was immediate. In fact, an amazing healer in Hawaii got on the phone with me late on a Sunday night to conduct some energetic work because my body was reliving the trauma over and over again. She provided some sound therapy, and my body for the first time in days felt like my own again, and I was able to get some much-needed sleep.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

In all these experiences there was/is an opportunity to be closer to the ones we love. To make a choice about how we decide to show up and be. I also learned on a deeper level what’s important to me.

I spent time reflecting. I decided to take more time off to connect with those I love, and I decided not to take everything so personally.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

As I mentioned, one of the first things I did was to seek out professional support. I also found that part of me that has never been hurt and kept tuning into that. One of the things, I found important was to sit and be in nature. I felt it was important to see the beauty that was available to me.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Give Yourself Permission to Fall Apart — After my loss, I remember everything hurting. There was a huge amount of pain in my lower back and when I gave myself permission to fall apart, there was instant relief in my body. It’s Okay Not To Know What You Need — I remember friends and family asking how they could support me and I couldn’t come up with any options because the help I wanted wasn’t possible. I kept thinking of what they could conceivably assist me with… It’s Time To Receive — Roxy passed in such a public way. I was so grateful for the neighbors, friends and family who sent me cards and flowers. My boyfriend remarked how much we were loved and he was right. This is a time to open up your receiving because you won’t be able to be or do it all. Learn You Are Safe Being Vulnerable — I’m a strong, independent woman and I had to accept that it was acceptable not to know everything. Since I had just built a website around Roxy the Dog, I remember having to tell a client what happened when she asked where Roxy was. This was my opportunity to know that showing a vulnerability still made me an expert . . . and potentially, even a better one. Allow The Love In — There is a tendency when we are heartbroken to close ourselves off and hibernate. A new dog-walking friend in the neighborhood came over a week after the accident. She looked at me and said, “I know this is going to sound strange, but I wanted to let you know you are my friend because of you, not because we had the dogs in common.” I was taken aback by the comment because it was like she was reading my mind.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A friend of mine once said that the biggest moment of prayer and intention is the Super Bowl. Think about it, people praying for one of two outcomes. I would like to inspire a Super Bowl moment — where people are focusing all their power and will on knowing they are enough.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet Bono from U2, and Miranda Hart. Simply because I believe they are both connected to their wholeness and completeness, and are geniuses. Both of these individuals are completely humble and seem to always want the best for humanity.

I have this YouTube show called Stories of the Divine, and I’d really like to hear from both of them those moments where they knew that the Divine was supporting them.

I would also like to understand what motivates Bono, and know that Miranda (because she has already done this via her show) would have me laughing so hard.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have a Facebook group called Spiritual Renegades, where I post tools, tips and LIVES, plus it’s filled with really cool, highly creative people.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!