Jennifer Tomko of Clarity Health Solutions: “You may need to ask more questions about the client’s internal experience”

You may need to ask more questions about the client’s internal experience. Since a clinician may not be able to see the fidgeting hands or bouncing knee, it may be necessary to ask more questions about feelings, such as, “How are you feeling right now? his topic may make some people anxious. Are you experiencing any stress regarding this conversation?”

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Tomko, LCSW.

South Florida clinical psychotherapist Jennifer Tomko, LCSW owns Clarity Health Solutions in Jupiter, Fla. Since earning a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Maryland Baltimore in 2006, she has been counseling teens, adults, and senior citizens struggling with a wide variety of issues including stress, depression, trauma, grief, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, parenting, marriage, divorce, low motivation, sexuality, domestic violence, addiction, and dissociative identity disorder and is trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT). Tomko works with patients one-on-one and supervises multiple support groups, including an online support group specifically for people struggling with the stress of COVID-19.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Even as a child, I would often wonder why people behaved the way they did. I didn’t have any answers, but I would ponder the mentality of the person. I was deeply sensitive and therefore, emotionally injured often. I had very low self-esteem, but fortunately, I met the right people who appreciated me.

It wasn’t until I decided to go to college that I realized that I gravitated toward Sociology/Psychology classes. I ended up getting a degree in Sociology, only because I kept taking classes that I loved.

Finally, I was at my graduation ceremony and the Dean of Sociology was chatting with me and she asked, “So what are you going to do now?”. I responded, “What can I do with this degree?”. She suggested I get Licensed as a Social Worker and become a Psychotherapist. I was shocked and immediately enamored with the idea of becoming a therapist. I ended up getting my Masters. Suddenly, everything fell into place for me. This just made sense.

I had had therapy when I was a teen, but now I could help others and this was a life-defining moment. I had already worked on a Trauma unit at Sheppard Pratt Hospital a year prior to this conversation and I loved working there, so this instantly became the only choice for me.

Now I see my sensitivity as my superpower that I have learned to harness and use effectively. I use that superpower to help others on their paths of healthy thinking.

In my teens, I was deeply depressed. My day-to-day was filled with feelings of hopelessness, helplessness, and a lack of desire to get through each day. Since I had decided that I wouldn’t take my life, I made a pact with myself. I promised myself, “If I HAVE to go through this life, I am going to have fun.” For years, I stood by this philosophy and still do. But, now when I look back at my life’s path, I have come to realize that I took classes that interested me, BECAUSE I refused to never get depressed again. I studied abroad BECAUSE I refused to miss out on things I wanted to do. I had my children, created my business, and continue to challenge myself as a product of my having made this promise to myself.

I am an advocate for turning your challenges into something meaningful and purposeful for yourself, but only recently realized that I had learned this skill BECAUSE of my depression. It took me 30 years to finally understand the purpose of my depression. I recognize that my constant striving for more and being true to my values is what keeps me happy. I am grateful that my depression guided me to embrace things that scare me and be grateful for my challenges.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

For myself:

After I was working as a clinician for a while, I started taking my own advice and I realized, “Wow, this stuff really does work!” Now, I do my best to practice what I preach and then have a therapeutic lens when I slip up, so I can grow from the mistake.

During my training in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), I thought I had resolved much of my own baggage (we all have some), but used the experiential training to heal from past trauma that I didn’t know I had.

For my clients:

I love working with trauma because the transition from victim to survivor usually happens quickly for a motivated client. Also, during this process, the client takes on a whole new and improved identity which I find inspiring and beautiful. It’s rewarding to be a part of this process from feeling powerless to empowered.

The first time I ever worked (I was very new in the field) with a genuine Psychopath. I was working with someone who was incapable of empathy. It was a teen who knew she was different than everyone, so we were learning what psychopathy was together. I was wondering why she had no regard for other people’s feelings and wanted to understand herself more. Meeting her helped me teach other people how to protect themselves from taking on other people’s shortcomings.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves strong. The amount of work is the same.” ―Carlos Castaneda

I love this quote because it reminds me that my happiness requires effort and that I have a choice. I think of this every day. It inspires my own quote, “If I am going to make assumptions, I may as well assume the best.” For example, if I find myself assuming a particular person may be talking about me, I just assume the best in that person. I am unlikely to ever know the truth, so I may as well assume the best. This doesn’t mean I remain naive. I can protect myself while assuming the best in people. It makes me feel better, so that’s part of the effort I put into my own happiness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are dozens of people I could put on this list, but if I have to choose one, I would have to choose my husband. I used to think “happily married” was an oxymoron, but he is the perfect fit for me. He celebrates my accomplishments, he supports my ambition, and he believes in me. Despite all my mistakes and imperfections, he has never faltered from being my raving fan. He continues to let me be ME and doesn’t try to change me.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Teletherapy via phone can be helpful, but it also has limitations. Non-verbal communication is a key part of the therapeutic process, both for the client and for the clinician. Many studies indicate that NON-verbal communication makes up 93% of our total communication. This is too much information for me to miss, but some clinicians are comfortable working via phone. If the client shares something that makes them feel vulnerable, a long pause from a clinician could be misinterpreted as being judgmental, when the facial expressions would indicate silent compassion. Progress can be accomplished via phone, although it is not the preferred method by many clinicians.

In-person therapy or teletherapy via video is much better for getting a deeper understanding of each other’s messages. Therapists are also checking for self care, speech patterns and affect to determine the person’s progress or if they need additional support. In-person or video offers a better engagement and a better exchange of subtle messages delivered in microexpressions. Also, it is easier to attune to each other due to the ability to mirror each other’s expressions. For example, if my client smiles, I will likely return the smile, resulting in a shared moment that improves rapport and connection. We call this attunement.

As a way of meeting my client’s needs, I have provided each form of teletherapy and also in-person sessions. I have heard differing opinions on the efficacy of these treatments from other therapists. Overall, the most important factor of successful therapy is the relationship you have with your clinician. Personally, all of these modalities can be effective, but my preferred delivery method is in-person.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor.

A big challenge with telehealth is difficulties with getting into a shared link. Dropped calls make very intimate moments uncomfortable or cause a loss of momentum when a client is opening up and telling me a story, especially with trauma work.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Use the same platform each session to avoid frustrations related to being unable to find each other online. Switching from Facetime to Zoom depending on the client’s request often backfires. Using the same platform makes it easy to connect consistently every time, since there is consistency for both the practitioner AND the client. Some support is better than no support. If you have tried to connect with video and have become frustrated with technology, doing a telephone session is better than no therapy. You may need to ask more questions about the client’s internal experience. Since a clinician may not be able to see the fidgeting hands or bouncing knee, it may be necessary to ask more questions about feelings, such as, “How are you feeling right now? his topic may make some people anxious. Are you experiencing any stress regarding this conversation?” You may need to validate the client’s feelings more often. Attunement with your client’s experience is imperative for empathy and connection. It is helpful for the clinician to verbalize validation more often via video. Face to face there is an energy in the room that gets transferred easily and naturally. Through the screen is a bit more challenging leading to Zoom fatigue, but one way of saving the energy is to just verbalize the validation you want to provide your client. Psychoeducation is an important part of the therapeutic process. I believe in sharing as much information/education as I can for my clients to learn to better understand themselves. Ways I provide this is by screen sharing or giving assessments orally and then discussing the results with them. I have shared Maslow’s hierarchy of needs on a video session to inform my client of why he is struggling to improve at this time. This bridged the gap of communication that would come more easily in a face-to-face session.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Teletherapy has pros and cons. A huge pro is that people are more likely to attend sessions and they don’t have to take two hours (with travel) out of their day.

Also, when people have something come up at the last minute, they can often just transition to a telehealth session. This is a service to the client since they would have had to pay a late cancellation fee, but now they can attend the session with ease. It feels like an additional service to offer to our client’s.

Teletherapy also offers a layer of anonymity. There shouldn’t be, but there is a stigma in society about seeking mental help. Some people may be afraid of who might spot them at a therapist’s office and therefore not go. Even though therapists’ offices do tend to have couches and a calming, serene environment, certain clients may still feel it is too much like going to the doctor and be uncomfortable and tense up and not be as open to sharing their thoughts and feelings. If they have the freedom to choose where they do their session from, such as the comfort of their own home, it may be helpful.

Another benefit of teletherapy is it provides clients with the flexibility to do sessions from anywhere. It’s important for people to remain consistent with sessions and with their therapist of choice. People who travel a lot for business or pleasure, or who may be quarantining with family in a location other than where they normally live, can still have virtual sessions with their provider from their hometown. Snowbirds and college students are great examples of people who benefit from teletherapy.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Screen share

Being able to “admit” someone into the room when you are ready.

Being able to offer group sessions both online and a hybrid experience.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

In 2006, I founded a cutting-edge e-therapy company, Elite E-Counseling, LLC, to provide HIPAA compliant video conferencing sessions for Florida residents. I provide clients with a link to a HIPAA compliant platform to conduct a secure session. I suggest people considering teletherapy ask what platform the therapist uses.

According to The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HIPAA compliant technology vendors enter into HIPAA business associate agreements (BAAs). Although the organization does not endorse the following companies, they do provide a list of select vendors who claim to be HIPAA compliant.

Skype for Business / Microsoft Teams

Updox

VSee

Zoom for Healthcare

Doxy.me

Google G Suite Hangouts Meet

Cisco Webex Meetings / Webex Teams

Amazon Chime

GoToMeeting

Spruce Health Care Messenger

Due to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19, OCR has decided to loosen restrictions on telehealth. During this period, they are not imposing penalties on providers who are using technology platforms that are not in compliance with HIPAA regulations under the stipulation that the communication between therapist and client remains private. As part of this good faith provision, the two parties can speak on such platforms as Apple FaceTime, Facebook Messenger video chat, Google Hangouts video, Zoom, or Skype without risk of being found in noncompliance. Mental health professionals should inform patients that third-party applications can come with privacy concerns and ensure clients have taken it upon themselves to enable all privacy settings that are available. However, public-facing social media platforms such as Facebook Live, Twitch, and TikTok cannot be used for telehealth.

Although, we are nearing the end of this and we should be converting over to only HIPAA compliant platforms, out of respect for the client and for legal protection.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Psychologytoday.com has an online directory of therapists. You can search by city or zip code and select “teletherapy” from the dropdown menu. Be sure to put a zip code that is in your state. A psychotherapist can only practice in the state that they are licensed. Most states legally require the therapist to only serve people who have a primary residence in the state in which they are licensed.

NOTE: If you think that you may want in-person sessions in the future, then find someone in your area. Changing therapists can disrupt the process if you have a quality clinician.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists

If your telehealth session is taking place over the phone, then just a reliable connection is necessary. Avoid dead zones or locations where the signal is weak or goes in and out. If teletherapy is taking place over a video conference, then a smart phone, tablet, or computer are needed. Some teletherapy platforms do require downloading a specific app, while others just use a URL. Some platforms only work on specific web browsers. For example, some work on Chrome, but not Safari. Speak to your therapist’s office well ahead of your first scheduled appointment to sort out technological difficulties so it doesn’t take away time from your therapy session or cause you to miss it completely. During COVID-19, there has been some flexibility in using social apps such as Facetime or Duo, but these are not HIPAA compliant. Some HIPPA compliant platforms are doxy.me and others that your therapist would send you the link to prior to your session to ensure your privacy.

I recommend clients seek a quiet, non-distracting environment when participating in a teletherapy session. They should choose a place where they are comfortable and can completely focus on their conversation with their therapist. I realize COVID-19 and other obligations may make it challenging or impossible to meet your therapist in person for the first session, but I do highly suggest this if it is feasible. This will help you form a stronger relationship and bond with your therapist before you transition sessions to a virtual method of communication.

If a person who is a victim of domestic violence and does not feel like their home is a safe environment to talk to a therapist or doctor over the phone or internet, there are other options. If the person is afraid their abuser is tracking where they go, the victim should go to a place that is not suspicious; a place that they go to regularly. Some public libraries have private study rooms that are complementary, so you’d have complete privacy to speak to your therapist or doctor and your conversation won’t disturb anyone in the quiet zones of the library. Going to a friend’s or family member’s home, a private office or conference room in your place of work, or even sitting in your car are other options. If you are unable to get out of the situation and you need help, you can call 911 and order a pizza. You will have the opportunity to give your address and get help to you without risking your safety. Don’t assume that the 911 dispatcher will understand, but dispatchers are becoming more aware of this tactic to get help. Also, some 911 stations are now receiving texts if it is not safe for you to call. Check to see if your area accepts texts by visiting https://www.fcc.gov/files/text-911-master-psap-registryxlsx. Also, a charged phone will call 911 even if you don’t have service going to the phone. Consider hiding a charged spare phone in case of emergency.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Virtual reality therapy excites me! Anxiety is a challenge and exposure therapy is a proven way of helping alleviate anxiety. VR helps us to have that exposure in a safe environment that feels real. This also builds our confidence that we can overcome our anxiety. Our thought may be, “Well this isn’t real, but the anxiety is real, so it still offers the opportunity to overcome the fear.”

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Not at this time. I believe that there are enough people and enough modalities of treatment that eventually everyone will get the help they need.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Grow with Clarity. Rid ourselves of the pollutants (negative thoughts) that cloud our thoughts, decisions, and feelings.

This includes redefining former beliefs on forgiveness, acceptance, non-judgment, purpose, and gratitude to help us be kinder to ourselves and others. As children, we are taught the meaning of these words, but as we get older the meanings become more sophisticated. However, we are not taught the revised definitions. For example, forgiveness is NOT a get out of jail free card, it is a form of letting go of other people’s baggage so we can learn from those and protect ourselves from future vulnerabilities that person may create in us.

My other movement would be to help people laugh in therapy and even brag about being in therapy. Therapy is for people who want to GROW, so why wouldn’t we brag?!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can visit my website, clarityhealthfl.com. Please also follow me on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

https://www.facebook.com/clarityhealthfl/

https://www.instagram.com/clarityhealthfl/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/clarity-health-solutions/

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.