Jennifer Sedgwick of Mosser Companies: “The saying that the customer is always right is not always true”

As part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Sedgwick of Mosser.

As Chief Financial Officer of Mosser Companies, Jennifer is responsible for all financial activities for Mosser Companies and Mosser Capital. Jennifer is a CPA whose experience includes public accounting, business management / process improvement consulting and decades of experience as a real estate investment and development company CFO. She did her undergraduate education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and then her MBA at Santa Clara University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My father worked in commercial real estate development most of my life, so in many ways I was brought into the industry through osmosis. From a less abstract standpoint, I took a position with a tax, audit, and consulting firm after receiving my MBA. I wore a number of different hats there, before becoming an auditor working primarily on real estate and constructions clients.



As many public accountants do, I made the leap to private industry with a commercial real estate investment and development firm. I was with the company for 12 years in a role that grew into the CFO position. I was inspired to join Mosser because I wanted to be part of what we call “The Mosser Magic.” Mosser, which focuses on California’s major gateway cities, is masterful at acquiring poorly managed, undercapitalized, rent-stabilized buildings in highly diverse neighborhoods at a discount and introducing the highest-quality management standards.



Unlike our competitors, Mosser caters to existing residents and newcomers looking for high quality affordable units diverse and inclusive neighborhoods. The company also has an active stance on giving back developing and beautifying public spaces, where residents in our communities can connect. It means my work is more than financial — it is also about the people we serve, the relationships we build, and the environments we help shape that respect the past and delivers a future with significant value for residents, investors, and the communities we work in.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I have had funny, sad, exciting, and challenging experiences along the way — which have left me confident in knowing I can find success in nearly any new challenge, though I also acknowledge that navigating any business through a pandemic is particularly hard work.



After leaving my first CFO role, I thought I might never do real estate again, and took a position in consulting. It shined a light on the fact real estate is where I belong. I believe detours in our careers are important for various reasons, in my case it brought me to Mosser, where I feel at home and have become part of something bigger that has impact on the future of affordable housing in California.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My focus is on the accounting / finance side of Mosser’s business, and I have been focused on process improvement, automation and helping the company harness the power of the data it collects to fuel our proprietary business intelligence that gives us a competitive edge and allows management to make excellent real-time decisions.

I am collaborating with an amazing team of professionals who are making these initiatives a reality. All of this is done to deliver authentic and rewarding experiences for our residents and translates into high value for our investors.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

First, Mosser has a 60-year history delivering workforce housing options for residents in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. There are few companies who have the depth and breadth of expertise — the street credibility — that Mosser has. It is also a 100% women and minority-owned family business.

Our CEO, Neveo Mosser, grew up in the company founded by his father, has worked in nearly all departments and all levels of the company, which gave him an astounding level of knowledge about everything we do — from our company mission and high-level goals to the minutia of every one of our 90 buildings. It is no joke. He can describe sconces in the lobby of a building as if this is all he is managing.

In addition, the long and institutional knowledge of our buildings and our vertically-integrated management of all aspects of property ownership/ investment sets us apart from most of our competition. We are mission-oriented to create diverse thriving communities. The real estate Mosser owns and manages is more than just properties — it is also the place Mosser calls home.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Betty Ford has a famous quote, “You can make it, but it’s easier if you don’t have to do it alone.” This resonates with me.

Some of the people who have been extremely influential and helpful in my career, include a friend of my parents’. She is one of the coolest women I know. I wanted to be just like her. She ran a successful parenting magazine, while married and raising two great kids. She made it seem like “having it all” was possible.

Another woman, a partner and founder of the accounting firm I worked for after graduate school, put me forward for the CFO role in real estate, even though it would mean losing me as an employee. She was a career sponsor for me, like an on-the-job guardian who was a great advocate for me in growing and taking on a bigger role.

However, by far the most influential and helpful person along the way has been my father. Not only is he my biggest fan, but his level of optimism and faith in real estate (and me!) is inspiring. My father’s influence on my career played a pretty weighty role. He led me by example, to be the kind of person and professional I am today. It is no surprise I am where I am with Mosser today — my roots and support system brought me to this company.

Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a woman-dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I would not have said that real estate is a woman-dominated industry―the only sector I can think of where that may be true, would be in residential real estate sales.



Commercial or multi-family real estate investment and development is very male dominated, and to a certain extent a bit fraternity-like. I would expect the 80/20 split in senior positions comes from the fact that the workforce was designed by and for men — and women came later to fit into a masculine framework and play by the rules set by and for men.



For this reason, and likely others, women are not as drawn to this industry as men. Women simply need to keep pushing forth with their own strengths and agendas and find the kind of company that will support them. At Mosser, with the backing of 100% women and minority family-ownership, diversity, equity, and inclusion are built into the company’s DNA. We are working to change the 80–20 paradigm and foster a culture that elevates the voices of women.

What 3 things can be done by a) individuals b) companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

1) Actively recruiting females for leadership-track positions right out of school.

2) Having other, like-minded women mentoring woman from early in their careers can be incredibly powerful.

3) A greater social/network of woman in real-estate to build a camaraderie in the same way men have done.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Although there are exceptions, many woman executives are at a disadvantage because they may not have the support at home the way many men do, so it can be particularly challenging to manage a big job and home at the same time.

Certainly, there are exceptions, but I have witnessed this challenge for women — and the fact my male counterparts have always had stay-at-home partners. This double duty continues to be a structural issue that challenges women everywhere. We must create cultures that promote work life balance for all employees.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

1) Especially on the development side, watching a project from the entitlement phase, then to construction and completion and knowing all of the people who helped make that happen, from designers and engineers to contractors and tradesmen and tradeswomen, to leasing or operations. It truly puts so many people to work!



2) The inherent optimism of real estate professionals, who have a vision and believe wholeheartedly it is achievable. That kind of optimism and creativity is inspiring.



3) That real estate, although cyclical, will always be an industry that endures.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?



1) The issue of affordable housing concerns me for the industry. It is a critical issue in California where supply in low and demand is high. Mosser has been a force behind workforce housing and is continuing to preserve affordable housing within the communities it operates and cater to existing residents and newcomers looking for high quality affordable units in diverse and inclusive properties.



2) The COVID rebound. Throughout the pandemic Mosser has remained focused on ensuring residents’ health and well-being with more services, including clean, well-kept living spaces, stepped-up safety in and around our buildings, and grocery and other deliveries to those in need and when there was short

Helping residents who are most in need is among our highest priorities–there is currently a repayment program for them and there will continue to be a variety of policy discussions around recovery from the pandemic. We need to make sure that we get this one right, so residents can thrive.

3) Thankfully, we are all starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines, but it makes me nervous when projects are too ambitious and optimistic, as there is a tendency not to build in enough cushion; this is the accountant in me. I believe it is important to have the resources to weather the hard / down times, and I have seen companies set themselves up for failure with a too-narrow margin of error.



Industrywide, some landlords are feeling stressed for this very reason. When things do not go as planned — and they seldom do — the scramble keep things working, and it can be hard on their teams. Thankfully, again, we have sight on the end of the pandemic and can see businesses coming back to life.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?



1) Ensure their teams are diverse and include people of different genders, ages, and races. We have so much we can learn from each other and the broader the team’s background, the richer the experiences we can share with each other.



2) Give your team a way to have their voices and opinions heard while helping them focus on the areas of their jobs that bring out their strengths.



3) Do not hold on to poor performers for too long. It drags down morale for the rest of the team.

Here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider.” If you had to advise someone about 5 non-intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?



1) Going through periods with tight cash flow is good for the business and team because it makes you better at managing the details and forces everyone to pay very close attention. When things are easy and cash is flowing in, there is a tendency to get complacent. I have spent years managing very tight project cash flows and it has only made me better.



2) You do not need a college degree to succeed in real estate. There is so much to learn from the ground up and / or on-the-job training that there is no limit to the growth potential.



3) As technology continues to be an important factor in our business. We acknowledge that data is powerful — but we must also acknowledge it does not — and cannot run business. People run businesses. Automation is important in certain areas. Yet, major decisions should be made by people and can be backed by data and analytics. But being in real estate, we know it is a human business, driven by human intelligence. That is why longevity in a market matters so much.



4) One counter-intuitive lesson is that aiming high and paying more does not always mean you are getting more. But instead, investing in something that may be less costly but produces consistent average returns can be where the real success occurs.



5) The saying that the customer is always right is not always true. But, despite, when we can make our residents “right” we all win. At Mosser we are always looking for the way we can win by making our residents right.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My personal mission is to help more women find their power in male dominated industries. Real Estate and in particular, the more male dominated sectors of the industry, are wellsprings of opportunity. I encourage there be more female voices in boardrooms and in the rooms where decisions are made. Ultimately this can create businesses — and cities — that reflect the diversity of our country and our highest hopes.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-sedgwick-1455b65/

www.mosserliving.com

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.