Jennifer Risi of The Sway Effect: “Surround yourself with people that know things that you don’t”

Having spent years as a senior executive at several large multinational agencies, most recently as Ogilvy’s Worldwide Chief Communications Officer and Global Managing Director of Ogilvy’s Media Influence, Jennifer Risi set out to do something different and create a new kind of agency — one built on collaboration and partnership. Her goal was to assemble an independent network of experts that could meet the demands of modern brands while also being aligned to her vision of how companies should operate — putting diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of everything.

And today, Jennifer is the President and Founder of The Sway Effect, one of the fastest-growing marketing and communications agencies. Based in New York with offices across the U.S. and Latin America, the agency has more than 50 network partners with expertise in public relations and influence, brand strategy, creative, social impact, research and measurement, and diversity, inclusion and equity programming.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a student at Barnard College at Columbia University, I set out to be a psychology major. I thought that I would be a therapist since I like people and I felt like I had an understanding of what makes people tick. But one day, while I was still living at home as a student, I got a call from a PR agency to come in for an interview. Not only did I not who the company was, but I didn’t know what a career in public relations and communications entailed. I took the chance to interview with them and got a job as an Account Coordinator. Within a few short months, I was hooked. When people say, things happen as they should, I know what that means. I was meant for the communications industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Most of my career was spent moving up the ranks at large multinational agencies. It was fun and challenging, but I had an urge to create a company that was aligned to my vision. I wanted to create an agency that brands were excited to partner with. I wanted to shake up the PR industry with a new way of working.

When I started The Sway Effect, I thought it would be a single-shingle shop. I thought I would serve as a consultant and partner with other experts in their fields when necessary. But I was wrong. The amount of people that reached out to me for my business, or referred me to others, created a windfall of new clients and work. I soon realized I had to grow and scale my business and hire kick ass talent to take on the work. In the end, my business became bigger and more successful than I could have imagined.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As The Sway Effect started to grow, I soon looked into a new office space to house the new hires I made. I leased a beautiful new space in the Chrysler Building in Manhattan, and had it remodeled and decorated to reflect our brand identity. This was all set and done in March 2020. Two weeks after, the frenzy around the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and everyone soon had to isolate and work from home. Since then, we’ve grown and hired more staff that we’ve already outgrown the barely used space!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I always say you need sponsors — people that say nice things about you when you are not in the room. I have been lucky to have several people that were my sponsors and looked out for me along the way. I remember everyone from Diane Perry, who hired me into my first PR job and supported my rise, from leaders at Ogilvy such as Jennifer Scott, Stuart Smith and Chris Graves, to leaders from outside of where I have worked such as Michael Kempner and Kat Gordon. I have been fortunate to have people in my corner that always advocated for me — and now I do the same each and every day for others!

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

At any level in your career, you need to figure out what boundaries you want to set for yourself. Of course, I make myself available for my clients and any crisis situations, but you have to set some boundaries. Your mind needs to escape and disconnect to recharge — and do your best work. Creative thinking and problem solving come from those moments of quiet or distraction. I make a point to go to the beach most weekends with my family or socialize with friends. And my workouts are an important part of my physical and mental health — I don’t know what I would do without my trainer Jane.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

The more diverse the team, the better the work will be. By assembling teams from diverse backgrounds with different experiences, agencies are able produce work that truly represents the audiences they are trying to reach. Diverse leaders and teams are associated with innovation, profit, and employee engagement.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

In any organization, diversity and inclusivity should be a key factor in deciding who moves up and who gets rewarded. Executives, especially senior leaders, should be assessed of whether they are hiring and empowering diverse talent and exhibiting inclusive behaviors.

Allyship should also be engrained in the culture of an organization. Employees should be allowed to call out bias and microaggressions and given the proper tools to do so via trainings that explain the systemic inequality encountered by those with different colored skin or different sounding names.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

CEOs need to have the tough conversations and make the tough decisions. They usually take the brunt of a negative situation and often have the responsibility to protect their teams.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

There is a myth that CEOs have a cushy job, but truly successful CEOS take the brunt of the good and the bad. They need to put in the sweat equity to make an organization great — setting the vision and working side-by-side with their teams to “win” and produce great work!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

If a man is firm with his point of view, he is considered decisive. If a woman is firm with her point of view, she’s considered a hard ass. There is a fine line for what men and women are lauded for. For many women, it can feel like there is a whole different set of rules for them, even in 2020. And sadly, throughout my career I’ve seen men promoted (that “failed up”) because they weren’t good at their job.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

To be honest, this job is exactly like I thought it would be.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

Successful executives are curious, committed, loyal, collaborative, humble, and authentic. They demonstrate who they are at all times. I also think it’s important to be naturally curious and adept at problem solving. What I look for in an executive is the essence of a good person. You can’t teach these qualities; it has to be built in you. You can’t make people work past 6 p.m., they have to want to do it for themselves.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

We as women need to have each other’s back. We to need promote other people’s work, but most importantly, we need to promote our own work. For many cultural reasons, women don’t promote the work they do enough. Self-promotion is a pervasive part of business. Those who do more self-promotion may have better chances of being hired, being promoted, and getting a raise or a bonus.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am all about paying it forward. Whether it’s elevating my team, or helping my peers find jobs, I use my influence to help colleagues and next generation talent.

In addition, at The Sway Effect we inject diversity and inclusion in all the work we do for clients — a core attribute I have implemented into client work long before it became in vogue. I’ve always been a champion for equity during my personal time, as well as professionally with my work with UN Women. It’s now an imperative that is interwoven into the DNA of The Sway Effect.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Read the fine print: When I first started my business, I tapped many partners and vendors, but I failed to view the fine print in some contracts. It’s a lesson learned that you have to read everything and ask questions. Failure is OK: When you are starting out, the drive to be perfect can be so overwhelming that it can leave you behind. You need to realize that everyone makes mistakes. Those that end up becoming leaders are those that are able to learn from their mistakes. You are only as good as your team: Across almost every industry in business, the work one does is a group effort. You need to have the right people around you to create truly effective work. Surround yourself with people that know things that you don’t: Luckily this is something that I always knew, but I know a lot of people don’t think this way. When I first started The Sway Effect, the one thing I knew I would do was create and tap a network of experts. Since then, I’ve been able to assemble a global network of boutique agencies to bring a diverse mix of top-level talents to address almost any client need. Always say yes, you never know where it will take you…

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would transform the way white men in business view the PR industry. These leaders can’t keep treating their companies’ diversity and inclusion efforts as extracurricular activities or as an item to cross off the list. Diversity, inclusion and equality have to be core to the way companies do business. This can only be successful with the full support and backing of white men, who still, in most organizations hold decision-making power.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“In the end we only regret, the chances we didn’t take.” I’m not typically a person who touts quotes and sayings, but I do think this mantra speaks to a lot of the chances I’ve taken in my personal and professional career. From taking a chance interview at the start of my career, to starting my own business that broke the agency model in the PR industry — I’ve taken on moves that I would have definitely regretted if I didn’t act on them.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

I’ve always been a fan of Kara Swisher since her days at the Wall Street Journal and Recode. She recently launched a podcast with The New York Times entitled “Sway,” which funny enough is similar in name and branding (color palette and all!) to my own business — The Sway Effect. Coincidence? Or should I think imitation is the sincerest form of flattery? I’ll let her tell me.

