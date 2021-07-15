Jennifer Maggio of The Life of a Single Mom: “You cannot pour from an empty cup”

You cannot pour from an empty cup. There will always be another hurting family to help, another email to answer, or an employee in crisis. It has been critical to learn strong boundaries and so “no” to crisis mode all the time. My family matters. My friends matter. My personal and mental health matter. And when I take care of those things, the organization thrives.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Maggio.

Jennifer Maggio is CEO & Founder of The Life of a Single Mom, a national nonprofit that exists to see that no single mom walks alone. A former Assistant Vice President for a prominent bank, Maggio drew on her own experiences as a homeless single mother to write four single parenting books. Featured in a variety of media venues, including The New York Times, Power Women, and Daystar Television, Maggio’s efforts have now reached over 620,000 single mothers in the last ten years and counting. Connect with her on Facebook @thelifeofasinglemom.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My mother was killed by a teenage drunk driver, when I was only 17 months old. My dad was devastated. Losing his wife made him a single parent overnight. The trauma drove him to find comfort in drinking and women, resulting in six marriages and many affairs. My home was a revolving door and an unsafe place. I began enduring childhood sexual assault at only three years old and went through ten years of abuse at the hands of many abusers. My dad never knew about the abuse, but its long-term impact led me down a road of self-medication. Although I graduated high school valedictorian and had multiple college scholarships, I landed in government housing utilizing food stamps and welfare as a young teen mom of two children.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Stay the course.”

We are inundated with the desire for overnight success, instant gratification, and yielding immediate fruits of our labor. The truth is, even those who seem to rise to the spotlight quickly have often done so with years of dedication to their trade and many failures. Staying the course is about being confident in your life’s purpose and walking that calling out on the days when they criticize, when you see no fruit, when the thanks are few, and the days are long. Staying the course is a commitment to your life’s work, regardless of temporary circumstances. I’m reminded of when our organization almost shut down about two years into its existence, because we had no money to meet payroll. Success is about staying the course, when everything in you says ‘quit’.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Faith, Hope, and Love.

My faith has been the backbone of enduring when it seemed impossible. It has fueled me to continue to say ‘yes” even when the naysayers and critics’ voices are louder than the praise. I can remember being huddled on a bathroom floor in the middle of government housing at 20 years old with two small children and no money. I was consumed with the thought of suicide, feeling that there was no way I could go on in the depths of my pain. It was at that moment that God reminded me who I was — that I was called to greatness — to raise my babies well and to inspire. I didn’t know how that would look, but there was no doubt I had had an encounter that changed me forever.

Hope has planted an eternal optimism in me that says, “there’s always a way.” When the business has struggled or when I second-guessed if I’d made a good decision to launch a nonprofit, the hope that others would one day be inspired, that we’d save a single mom’s life, or that her children would be blessed because of our work has pushed me. Hope has propelled me in seasons when I had 80% turnover in my office and had to hire a brand-new staff. It was the hope that each new-hire was the chosen one for that season.

Love has been the glue that has held my family together. It was there when we were clipping 80 coupons a week just to feed our family, in order for me to launch this business. Love has been the highest motivator on why I serve single mothers well. I love them, even without knowing them, because I know how important it is for them to be loved and seen. Love has allowed me to lead a team of employees, stretching them personally and professionally. And love has allowed me to confidently lead, administering tough love when necessary, when I needed to let employees go, or give a single mom constructive feedback.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Before my “second chapter,” I was an 11-time circle of excellence winner for a Fortune 500 bank. I oversaw a team of employees, securing $55 million in accounts, and recruited and hired mortgage lenders and sales associates. I learned the art of being a great salesman and led a team of great salespeople, consistently ranking in the top 5% of employees across the southeastern region of the U.S.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I began writing books in 2007. It wasn’t planned. I just remember being so burdened that I had to get this gift inside me onto paper. It became my autobiography. A year later I wrote a second book and then a third and a fourth. The joy of writing fulfilled me. Along the way, the dream of launching a nonprofit was about giving the books an audience — a place to encourage the single mom who didn’t know she was so very understood. In 2011, I launched The Life of a Single Mom with this goal of launching single moms’ support group churches and community centers. 1600+ groups and 620,000+ single moms later, the mission to see that no single mom walks alone is going strong.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I had two children very young in life and spent a number of years climbing out of the proverbial pit, emotionally, spiritually, and financially. Along the journey I met and married a wonderful man who adopted my children and we shared a third child together. Although I was climbing the corporate ladder and experiencing a great deal of success, after I gave birth to my third child, I was instantly reminded of the hardships of single parenting. I made a decision to walk away from corporate success and a six-figure salary to give back to single moms, launching a nonprofit.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

Honestly, I don’t think I discovered a new skillset. I think my journey was one building block on top of another that ultimately built the infrastructure to move into the new season. I started out many years ago doing clerical work — accounts payable/receivable, contract processing, payroll, and the like. I then moved into sales, building strong relationships and excellent customer service. My next move was into management. Each of those seasons built the necessary tools to open my own business. Even my high school academic career and public speaking opportunities and writing essays were part of those building blocks. Any success is met with barriers — money, confidence, direction — but today, there is so much access to education. Take an online class. Read a book. Attend a lecture. Get a mentor. Learn what you don’t know.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Over the last ten years, our organization has launched 1600 support groups and served 620,000 single moms. We’ve hosted two-day boot camps for at-risk mothers and some of the largest women’s conferences in the U.S. We’ve hosted support groups throughout the week and online classes at night. We’ve been an information gateway receiving over a million hits on our website, as single moms seek resources and encouragement. We’ve written 4 books, 1 full training curriculum, 10 ebooks, and launched hundreds of videos and podcasts. And the numbers are impressive, some would say. What’s most impressive to me is when I receive a story from a mom who’s life was changed.

One night at an event a single mom walked up to me with a handwritten letter . The words I read later that night shook me to my core. Kawanda explained that she had become so depressed that she was planning her own funeral, having made a binder of what she’d wear, where her assets would go, and how she would take her own life. Someone invited her to a single moms’ support group. She reluctantly went. Fast-forward six months, she writes, “There was something about that meeting that showed me God saw me. The room was filled with women just like me. And it saved my life.” She became a very active volunteer with our organization, so not only did she come to receive services, but she gave back to others along the way.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been many people who have helped me along the way. I’m reminded of Ms. Allie, a kind Sunday School teacher that I had when I was 19. I hadn’t gone to a local church in a long time. I didn’t feel much like I fit in there, but I was desperate. I was low on money, friends, and hope. I needed inspiration. I needed a hug. Ms. Allie was parenting three children as a young widow who had lost her husband some time prior. She became a silent inspiration to me. She was parenting alone and doing fine. I could too. She was someone who saw me for me — not as a statistic , mistake,or story — but as a person. One particular Mother’s Day, the pastor called all mothers to come to the stage to be recognized. He then asked their husbands to stand and bring them a corsage. As a young, single mother, this was the most humiliating thing that could happen to me. I stood there ashamed, knowing no husband would be rushing to my side to pin a corsage. Ms. Allie saw me standing there and rushed across that stage like a bolt of lightning and pinned a corsage to me. To some, it may seem like nothing. To me, it was everything.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Early on in the launch of the organization, I used to host support groups in my home for single mothers. One night, fairly late, I was walking by my front door and a random single mom was peeking through my mail slot asking if she could talk to me! She had some mental health issues and we were able to get her some help, but it was pretty surprising to see two brown eyes staring back at me in my robe at 10pm!

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I’m convinced insecurity is part of everyone’s journey at some point or another. Of course, there were times when I felt that I wasn’t educated enough, smart enough, or eloquent enough to lead. There were times when I felt ill-equipped to be standing on a stage offering a presentation on parenting, when I felt my own parenting was falling apart. There are times when our negative self-talk can be overwhelming, but my overcoming of limiting belief has to do with the foundation of my belief system. As a strong woman of faith, I believe in hope far deeper than I can offer and power far greater than I can achieve. That hope is immovable and unshakeable, so when I feel insecure, I go back to the truth of who I am at my core.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Identifying who has gone before you is critical. I opened up a nonprofit for single mothers that focused on support groups in churches. At that time, no one was doing it. I mean, no one. At the time, I could focus on the fact that I was a lone pioneer trying to figure it out and might drown, or I could resource myself with what people were doing that I could emulate. I chose the latter. I found business mentors, authors, speakers, entrepreneurs, lawyers, accountants, nonprofit experts, and strong girlfriends who could hold my hand when I fell. Then, I was intentional about meeting with them — not overly intrusive — but intentional about asking for their time.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Sharing the intimacy of my years of childhood sexual assault, my alcoholic father, and abusive boyfriend was just the tip of the iceberg of abandoning my comfort zone. Many of my dearest friends had no idea about the intricacies of my personal story, when I wrote my autobiography. It was nerve-wracking and I felt exposed explaining the depths of my pain, but it was necessary to inspire others. I had to learn that my pain was my greatest gift and it could be used for purpose. And that truth was going to be necessary for me to move past comfort and into purpose.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The critics don’t matter. My dear friend, Brian Dixon, recently said to me, “Your critics aren’t your audience. Who cares what they say?” He’s right! It will be harder than you think. Perhaps I didn’t want someone to tell me that. I may have quit! You cannot fix anyone. I think early on in the journey I was determined to fix single moms or fix employees. I realized my job was simply to lead them to water. Ultimately, they will make their own choices, healthy or not. You will want to give up more times than you think. I have written my letter of resignation to our board of directors more than once. I’ve never turned it in, but I’ve been close. You cannot pour from an empty cup. There will always be another hurting family to help, another email to answer, or an employee in crisis. It has been critical to learn strong boundaries and so “no” to crisis mode all the time. My family matters. My friends matter. My personal and mental health matter. And when I take care of those things, the organization thrives.

Some years ago I had a major surgery. At that point, I had been leading a single moms’ support group for a few years and knew hundreds of women. After my surgery, not one woman came to see me in the hospital. God showed me two things in that moment. First, you don’t do this for praise or friendships or for self-service. You do it for them. Don’t expect anything in return. And second, if I’m not careful, their needs will suck the life out of me. It’s just like they teach you everytime you fly. I have to care for me first, then help others put their oxygen masks on.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Exactly what I’m doing right now! With over 20 million single mothers in the U.S. today, the need is great to encourage, equip, educate, and empower these women to raise successful children, giving them the ability to create a strong tribe along the way.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Hmmmm, well since you are asking, let’s just go for the gusto! I love how Steph Curry is so vocal about his faith. I love how Sandra Bullock is fully quirky and funny and herself in the midst of success. I love how Joyce Meyer has been a pioneer for women in the church world. And my all-time favorite celebrity is Denise Austin! I’ve been working out to her videos since I was ten years old!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can visit my organization’s website, www.thelifeofasinglemom.com or connect with us on Facebook @thelifeofasinglemom.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!