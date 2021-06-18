Jennifer Lowthian of Lurera Pillow: “A Positive Environment”

A Positive Environment — you and your team need to both have fun and believe in what you are doing if you are going to work long hours on your project. Nobody will be successful hating what they do all day as an entrepreneur — there may be things you don’t like about it, but overall, it needs to be an environment that feeds your soul so you have the fortitude to deal with the external negativity that will happen.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Lowthian.

Jennifer Lowthian is a successful serial entrepreneur. After first spending 15 years in the corporate world and completing her MBA she decided to jump off the corporate ladder and work for herself. With a partner, she founded PodPocket — an Apple accessory design and manufacturing company — PodPocket products are sold at Best Buy, Target, TMobile and many other global retailers. Then Jennifer founded a med tech company that is using Machine Learning to create data driven, personalized medicine for patients in North America. However, she hasn’t lost her passion for direct to consumer products and after 2 years of trying to get the best treatment for her son’s anxiety, she has now launched the Lurera Pillow. Lurera Pillow is an anti-anxiety pillow meant to provide 3 different tactile experiences that can help reduce anxiety.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I come from a family of entrepreneurs so working corporately my whole life wasn’t likely to begin with but by the time I finished my MBA (done while working full-time) — I knew it was the right time to strike out on my own. My son asked me for Apple AirPods when they were announced in 2017 and I told him they would be too expensive to risk losing. He began describing how he could keep them safe and I realized what he was describing was a product a lot of people would need! PodPocket was first to market with their innovative AirPods cases and we haven’t looked back since.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The AHA moment for Lurera Pillow came from watching my son pet and snuggle his support dog. He had been suffering mental health challenges for 2 years before we got him his support dog, named Lurera. We had tried everything before that — but it wasn’t until Lurera came along that he really felt better. I wondered if you could mimic the tactile experience. That’s when I started working with different tactile experiences and how to combine them.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My son, Nathan. He doesn’t like attention but he is my inspiration. He has battled so hard against anxiety and depression for almost 3 years now. He is a very smart and brave kid.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

This is the first product of its kind — a passive device that can help calm anxiousness. Usually, people need to actively do something like yoga or meditation. You can use a Lurera Pillow while you watch TV! No new habits to try to create and stick to.

The company is meant to help people with mental health, which is very timely since the pandemic seems to have created a lot of issues, especially with young people.

We also wanted to be sure the components that we sourced overseas were created in ethical ways, so we hired an inspection company to be sure local environmental and labor laws were respected.

We also didn’t want to contribute to packaging waste so we sourced packaging that could be re-used for storage in the home.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We want to give back to our community so we are busy finding regional charitable partners who would be able to distribute Lurera Pillows to people who need them. Lurera customers will be able to add a Pillow to their order to donate (at a massively reduced price). We will match their donation with another Pillow and once per quarter ship them out to our charitable partners. We expect our first charitable shipment to happen in Sept 2021.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit — it isn’t unusual for people to tell you your idea isn’t going to work. People told me that with PodPockets and we ended up selling millions of them! If you’ve done your research and believe in what you are doing, don’t let negativity or setbacks break your resolve. Confidence — it is true that you sometimes need to fake it until you make it but people have to see confidence coming from you in the early stages of a project — if the leader doesn’t seem confident, it is a tough road. I was once in a sales meeting and one of the buyers expressed some doubt about demand for the product we were discussing, I tried being polite and taking their feedback but I later found out I should have been more confident in the reasons I believed there would be demand — the more senior buyer was swayed when I didn’t show that. More Grit — not all things we do will work out. We will fail — that isn’t a maybe, we will fail. Make sure you are prepared to deal with it by learning something and then get back up and keep going!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

After our first flush of success, we were given some strong advice to invest in an expensive consultant to help with brand & packaging design. His work was our biggest expenditure of the year and didn’t end up doing anything for us in the end. I didn’t feel right about spending the money at the time but the person giving me the advice was more experienced in the industry. Live and learn — your business, your money, go with what you think is best.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

In the beginning, we didn’t realize how long the design and prototyping process took — what looks simple can make a big difference to the quality of your product and making corrections can take weeks. We promised samples to potential clients before we knew when they would arrive — it made us look unprofessional. I’m all for jumping in and doing it but don’t make commitments unless you know you can keep them!

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I think it was bred into me — my mom was a single mother with 3 kids and we had to be responsible and work hard to help her run the house while she worked. My dad made sure we understood that running your own business was rewarding but hard work. If you don’t have that kind of upbringing, you have to learn these things academically — there are lots of books that talk about it — How To Get Rich by Felix Dennis is an oldy but a goodie. Very straight forward about what behaviours will and WON’T make a difference to the outcome.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

First — never celebrate until the PO is actually in your inbox! LOL. I’ve heard “we will be sending a PO” many more times than actual POs received. The happiness of a PO is hard to match — the only thing that beats it is fulfilling the PO and getting paid. Definitely, enjoy those victories, but be prepared to have POs cancelled, wait for payment and not get paid, in some instances. It happens to everyone. The highs of big bank balances are sometimes juxtaposed by having to dip into the Line of Credit to make payroll — this is the life of an entrepreneur. Try to keep perspective in both situations.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

My advice is always bootstrapping. I know, I know — sometimes big ideas need big funding. Keeping control of what you are doing is so important — no one starts a new venture with the intention of giving most of it away. Bootstrap as much value into your company as possible before heading for a VC office and when you do bring a good lawyer with you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Grit — I’ll copy the notes from above. I believe you can be purposefully gritty — even if it doesn’t come naturally. Grit — it isn’t unusual for people to tell you your idea isn’t going to work. People told me that with PodPockets and we ended up selling millions of them! If you’ve done your research and believe in what you are doing, don’t let negativity or setbacks break your resolve. Not all things we do will work out. We will fail — that isn’t a maybe, we will fail. Make sure you are prepared to deal with it by learning something and then get back up and keep going! A Positive Environment — you and your team need to both have fun and believe in what you are doing if you are going to work long hours on your project. Nobody will be successful hating what they do all day as an entrepreneur — there may be things you don’t like about it, but overall, it needs to be an environment that feeds your soul so you have the fortitude to deal with the external negativity that will happen. I hate bookkeeping so I try to tackle it when I’m feeling energetic. A good team — even if you are a one person operation, you will have people like an accountant or digital marketer you work with and you need to have good ones. Find them through referrals, make sure they understand what you consider to be success. Focus — ideas are cheap, execution is key. Sounds like a sound bite but couldn’t be more true. You have to keep focus on what you are trying to achieve, even when it is hard, even when it isn’t going well. If you lose focus — you are guaranteed to hurt your project. Once, I got so tired of dealing with a difficult vendor, I just ignored their emails for 3 days — it ended up adding a month to my delivery time because I missed a deadline for shipping. A plan to be successful — create a budget for your project and update it as you get real costs nailed down. Keep the original so you can go back and see how things changed over the course of the project. What did you learn to take with you into the next project?

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not validating their idea. As an individual with an idea — we think it is great — how could people NOT love this thing I made? For every idea, we need to validate that other people will actually pay for it. I’ve seen other founders go as far as creating a FB campaign for a product that doesn’t exist yet and spending a fixed amount on ads to test to see if it will sell. If it does, they refund everyone and apologize — usually giving them discount codes to the actual future product. Quick and dirty way to figure out if there is demand.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I think the best thing to do is be aware that this is an issue for EVERYONE. You will get burnt out at some point. I try to stop what I am doing when I start feeling that way. The pressure to get it done might be high but what are the consequences if what you do is really crap because you can’t focus and make good decisions? It is always a balance but I’d always rather stop and take time to refocus so whatever I am doing can be done right.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement? Probably to help people get over their fear of failure. If you are already an entrepreneur, you have probably conquered it to a certain extent but if you’ve always wanted to start a business and never did, it was probably because of fear. It seems to get worse as you get older and accumulate more responsibilities — hard to leave a paycheque when the mortgage is due. I’d focus it on younger people — take risks when you are young and can easily bounce back!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My favourite Podcast is My First Million with Sam Parr and Shaan Puri. They are fun to listen to and I like how self-reflective they are. They seem like they are having a great time and trying to learn something themselves, not just teach their listeners. I don’t take everything they say as bible but I’ve definitely heard some valuable stuff.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Connect with me on LinkedIn

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!