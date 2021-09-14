Jennifer Jarrett: “Know your value”

Know your value — when I was starting out I would always feel as though I was the lucky one to be getting work. But, as I progressed I came to know how much value I added to the projects I worked on and I wish that I had that perspective when I began this journey.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Jarrett.

Jennifer Jarrett is an actress and producer based out of Los Angeles. She got her start as a production assistant for Small Angst Films in Boston where she helped market the award-winning documentary My Father, The Genius. Since moving to Los Angeles, Jennifer has gone on to star in and produce a multitude of web series and short films, including the hit series White Girls with 59th Street Films. Most recently, Jennifer joined the ensemble cast of the feature film, Double Blind which is currently airing on Amazon.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the quintessential suburban town in Connecticut. Two hard-working parents, an older sister, dog, the whole nine yards. My childhood consisted of constant activity. I was either doing sports or running around in the woods and building forts. It’s truly amazing how entertaining the outdoors are for children. From a young age I was heavily involved in gymnastics, I think that it fulfilled a variety of my needs. The sport allowed me to express myself both physically and creatively through dance and acrobatics and the constant striving to practice and improve really spoke to the type a side of my personality.

Growing up I was incredibly blessed to be supported and encouraged by my family in all my pursuits. To this day it remains a great source of strength and joy in my life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

By complete and total accident. When I was in school I had a crippling fear of public speaking. Whenever I had to speak in front of the class I panicked. I skipped class, I called in sick, whatever would get my off the hook. Knowing this wasn’t a productive way to go through life I signed up for an acting class a friend recommended. I thought that if I could just get even the tiniest bit more comfortable with my voice I could skate by. My friend and I even joked that it would be hilarious if I ended up becoming an actor. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I actually would! But, after that first class I was smitten and it was off to the races.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I first moved to LA I came across an audition for a makeover show. It seemed like a fun way to flex my acting muscles and perhaps score some fun new clothes in the process. I showed up to the interview dressed like an old-school marm and I was a hit. I “got the part” so to speak. Well, that was until one of the producers checked me out on social media and was none too pleased with the real me. Needless to say, my dreams of a wardrobe makeover were quickly extinguished!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Little known fact to those starting out as actors — auditioning is not the same as interviewing. I’d interviewed for many jobs before and I knew how to bring the professional demeanor like nobody’s business. A casting director friend called me in on one of my first tv auditions. I was feeling confident and prepared and I walked in that room as professional and nondescript as I could. After the audition, I was sure that I had nailed it and smugly strolled across the studio lot to my car. As I got into the car I received a text from my friend. I, of course, was hopeful that they loved me and wanted to offer me the part right then and there. Sadly, that was not the case. She asked what the heck I had been doing in there and why was I such a dead fish. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was being a professional, I wasn’t wasting their time with small talk. My friend laughed and reminded me that I wasn’t interviewing for a job at a bank, I was showing the casting directors my effervescent personality and skill as an actor. It was a big a-ha moment for me as it highlighted the importance of being myself and bringing that fun-loving goofy person into the room.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of the people I will always have enormous gratitude for is one of my former acting coaches, Billy O’Leary. As a long-time actor himself, Billy had the wisdom only born from experience. His brutal honesty, creative mind, and kind hearted nature were the perfect fit for me. I always felt that he understood me and was better able to guide me because of it.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

It’s tough, but if you love it and have a passion for performing arts just always keep creating. There are so many different avenues to getting your work seen these days, it’s empowering. During times when the work wasn’t as plentiful as I would have liked I created my own work. I wrote, I edited, I produced, I made opportunities for myself as an actor. For me, the idea of failure has always been a huge motivator, it just needs the right amount of reframing. I look at “failure” as a positive thing. If I have a crappy audition I try to take away something positive from it. Was I unprepared? Was I distracted? If so, how do I work to change that in the future. Perfection is so boring to me, I welcome the imperfect crappiness that life throws my way.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

My love and passion to create and tell stories motivates me every day to get up and work. It’s always different and I love the unpredictable nature of the job. One day I could be learning how to clear a room on a cop drama and the next I could be performing in a sketch comedy show, you just never know.

The changes I’d love to see in the industry moving forward are equality and inclusivity.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

During the pandemic, while trapped in my house, I really began to assess my personal belongings, as I think many did! Why do I feel the need to hang onto certain things and not others? Why am I unable to let go of this 15-year-old ratty wooden kitchen spoon that has zero significance in my life? I became fascinated with professional organizers, individuals who go into people’s homes and help them declutter. I thought they must really see it all! I began reached out and began doing some work on the side with a couple of professional organizers and it was far more fascinating than I could have imagined. It has prompted me to begin working on a comedic script about a professional organizer. It has been incredibly fun bringing all the characters I have met along the way come to life in my story.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

I do not think it is just important to have diversity represented in film and television, I think it is imperative. The world is a place filled with all different types of people and in order to truly reflect the reality we live in the entertainment industry must strive to properly represent all these different and beautiful people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Know your value — when I was starting out I would always feel as though I was the lucky one to be getting work. But, as I progressed I came to know how much value I added to the projects I worked on and I wish that I had that perspective when I began this journey. Get off your butt — it took me a while to realize that I didn’t need to sit around and wait for opportunities but that I could create them for myself. You are the business — marketing oneself can often be hard for creatives, but learning to treat my actor self as the business helped me to get myself out there more. Embrace your quirks — I’ve always had a certain humor to myself, but when I was first starting out I just tried to fit in. The more I have been able to recognize and embrace those things about myself that are different, the more success I have had. Be more than an actor — what are your other interests and how can embracing them further your creative pursuits?

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Truth be told I am not always the best at self-care, but it is something that I am striving to be better with. I find that I am more centered and less stressed out when I am able to make the time for journaling and working out. Just dumping my thoughts and feelings onto a page really helps to clear the fog away. And getting a good sweat in helps me to de-stress, push myself physically, and keeps me feeling strong.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is what you make it” the mom of one of my oldest and bestest friends in the world has been saying this to us since we were at least 10 years old. For me, it has always been a good reminder that I can take matters into my own hands and create a life that I am proud of and happy with.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

At the moment, it would be a “Get Your Butts Vaccinated” movement. It is one of the most vital ways that we can protect one another and save lives!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Shonda Rhimes, hands down. After reading her book, The Year of Yes, I became even more enthralled with her as a woman in the entertainment industry. It was honest and hope-filled, something that we can all use more of in life.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

I am certainly on social media though not quite as active as I probably should be! If you look me up at @JenniferRJarrett you will likely see lots of puppy and kid pics!

