Jennifer Jacobs of The JMETHOD: “Consistency is key”

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Jacobs.

Jennifer Jacobs is a CPT, founder of The JMETHOD and now a Beachbody Super Trainer. Her latest outpost Beachbody is the leading provider of fitness, nutrition, and weight-loss programs that deliver results. Since 1998, they have empowered over 20 million people and members nationwide. Jennifer is developing content for Beachbody On Demand, starting with Job 1 launching in December in both English and French. In addition, she will be joining Beachbody’s new platform, BODi and will teach new indoor cycling and functional training classes.

Jennifer is in great company along top trainers such as: Shaun T, Autumn Calabrese, Jericho McMatthews, Joel Freeman, Megan Davies, Idalis Velazquez, Amoila Cesar and Elise Joan — to name a few.

In addition, Jennifer is a mother of two children, is a certified Coach and Nutrition Specialist by the National Academy of Sports Medicine and is a graduate of UC Irvine and the Yale School of Management’s Executive Education Business Management Program. She holds over a dozen other certifications recognized internationally spanning from Strength & Conditioning Coach to Performance Enhancement Specialist.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am originally from Northern California and I grew up on a dairy farm. My father’s family was Dutch and my mom’s was Italian. As I was growing up, my Oma and I used to ride our bikes on the weekends to see the neighboring farms. We were a very active family and there was always something to do. So I guess it is no surprise that I always had an interest in health and wellness.

I started in the fitness industry when I was attending college as a pre-med student. The fitness manager at 24hr Fitness saw the potential in me to be a personal trainer and encouraged me to seek my personal training certifications. Before you knew it, I was so successful that I decided to start my own personal training business as a way to help pay for college. During that time, I competed in my first NPC figure competition and placed third overall but decided competition life was not for me. After I graduated from college, I traveled to France that summer with one of my best friends and while I was there, I was swept off my feet by a Frenchman, moved to a picturesque seaside town in France, got married and started a family. During my time in France however, I was still able to maintain my personal training business. I was ahead of the curve of “online virtual training”, as I not only trained clients in person in France, but I also trained clients in NY and CA online via Skype. Every now and again I was able to work with them in-person when visiting the US, but for the majority of the time, Skype was the platform that I used to train them. But, I wanted to do more. I had dreams of helping and reaching more people and unfortunately the person I was with was not supportive of my career as much as I was supportive of his.

So, in 2015 I made a difficult decision and went to New York. I knew that if I wanted to make my dreams happen, that is where I needed to be. I wanted to reach so many more people beyond my clients and help change their lives for the better, and I knew I would not be able to do that from France. Soon after arriving in New York, I was handpicked to join a little-known company called Peloton and quickly became one of the top instructors on their international platform and helped them create their first strength classes, which of course became extremely successful. I was at Peloton for four years before moving on to start my own business and pursue a bigger dream of further growing my own brand, and thus The J METHOD was born. Now, I am pleased to join the Beachbody team as one of their newest Super Trainers.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I was already running my own personal training business as a way to help pay for college. But my business and what I did took on greater heights from the encouragement of a former client of mine who is now a great business advisor to me. I trained her back when I was in California. We became fast friends and kept in touch throughout the years. I trained her periodically, especially after she had two kids, but most importantly when the demands of her job changed. She had to travel all over the globe and didn’t have much time nor did she always have access to gym equipment. It was at that time training through Skype and eventually FaceTime was a lifesaver for her. But because she didn’t always have access to a gym or even time to make her way to the hotel gym given her tight travel schedule, she tried packing her own TRX but not all hotels were conducive to using a TRX (not enough room, no proper door to anchor to), plus it was heavy.

As a result, I had started to advise her on various tools she could pack in her luggage which were smaller and lighter — similar to what I was using myself when I traveled. When I was at the point in my career when I wanted to start to build my own brand and reach people in a way I had not before, she encouraged me to find a solution for people just like her. People who were so busy that they felt they never had time to exercise or never had easy access to a gym and heavy equipment. We got to talking and brainstorming and that’s where the concept of the J METHOD training program and the J METHOD Travel Size Gym was born. It was based upon the method I developed to not only train myself but to train her as well — to train efficiently and effectively, anytime, anywhere. The J METHOD allows you to train in a short amount of time from the comfort of your home or in the comfort of your hotel room. No gym required. No excuses.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was in college, it didn’t take me long to recognize that I would be more successful if I broke out on my own, but I was discouraged by a few people around me and told not to do so. The fitness business was male dominated and I was told that as a woman I would have a difficult time running my own business and having others take me seriously. As a result, I stayed where I was until several months later when I decided not to listen to that advice and do it anyway. The rest is history. The lesson learned — don’t listen to the naysayers. Trust yourself and trust your instincts.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

In whatever you set out to do, always be authentic and always be true to yourself. Don’t think that there is anything you can’t do. If you have an idea, try it out and see if it sticks. And if it doesn’t, know that it is okay. Pick yourself back up and try again. It doesn’t mean you failed, it just means you learned something and that always makes you better for the next time around. Lean on your network.

Don’t be afraid to ask people you know for advice, and if they don’t know the answer, ask them if they know someone who does. There are so many people who have been in your place before that you could learn from. You’d be amazed how small business owners are supportive of other small business owners

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything?” — Vincent Van Gogh

This quote resonates with me in so many different ways. But there are two times in my life when this quote was pivotal. On the eve of my first audition at Peloton I was in NYC and just walking the streets as a way to clear my head and just absorb the energy of the city. A city where I decided to go and pursue my dreams. As many of us know, NYC can be intimidating, overwhelming and at the same time very motivating. I was walking along when I came to a corner waiting to cross the street. I looked down and at my feet was a small card with a hand drawn design on one side and this quote from Van Gogh on the other. Finding that card with that quote came at exactly the right moment.

It gave me the courage and confidence to be at my best for my audition the next day. I started at Peloton shortly after that memorable day. Being at Peloton gave me the confidence to break out on my own, develop my own brand and reach people in a different way to help them in their fitness journey. But let’s be honest, breaking out on your own is not always easy. Shortly after I made that decision, I was looking for something in my desk, and tucked away in the back, I found that card that I had not seen for years. Finding that card again came at the perfect time. It was a sign and reaffirmation that my courage to break out on my own was the right decision.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am so excited about the program that I am currently developing for Beachbody — Job 1. It is a program that puts you in the mindset that staying on top of your fitness and nutrition shouldn’t be optional — it should be your top priority. It should be your Job 1! It’s about showing up for yourself and giving your health the focus it deserves. When you put your health and nutrition first, you’ll tap into a wealth of benefits including more self-confidence and increased strength. If you make your health your top priority, you’ll see major improvements in almost every part of your life.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It is important to create good habits because it’s those habits that will often help set the tone for your day which in turn can set the tone to the success of whatever goal you are trying to achieve. When something becomes a habit, then we don’t think about it, we just automatically do it and it becomes part of our daily routine. So imagine if each one of those habits was a building block that helped you create the solid foundation which you can further build upon? Good habits are probably the strongest of those building blocks and we all know the stronger your foundation the greater chance you will be able to withstand the challenges you may face on your road to success.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Starting off your day right always helps set the tone for the rest of the day. When you are in the right mindframe, then everything ahead of you may not seem as daunting.

Something really simple is my hydration cocktail and “wake up bounce” routine each morning — these always help me set my day. I always start my morning with my hydration cocktail followed by a cup of my favorite KO matcha. The hydration cocktail consists of 8–10 oz. of warm water, freshly squeezed lemon juice from ¼ lemon and just a pinch of pink Himalayan sea salt. Hydrating yourself first thing in the morning helps combat the loss of water while sleeping. I follow that up with a cup of my favorite KO matcha which has so many natural benefits including boosting your immunity and metabolism all while providing you with long sustainable energy throughout the day. In addition, moving your body when you first wake up helps get your circulation going and stimulates your lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is an important part of your circulatory and immune system, and having a healthy lymphatic system helps you fight off disease and infections. A morning routine such as my “wake up bounce” helps get that lymphatic flow moving. It helps the fluid move through your body, reducing inflammation and getting rid of any waste and toxins that may have built up overnight while you were sleeping. As a result, you feel more energized and ready to take on anything!

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

I always say “consistency is key” in whatever you do. Making sure to be consistent in your efforts. As humans I believe that we are all, in some ways, creatures of habit and once we start doing something consistently it creates that habit, which we then miss when we don’t do it. Rather than focus on the negative bad habits and how to stop them, I think it is better to focus on creating those good habits. Inevitably, they will replace the bad ones.

That being said, developing good habits is not always easy. It can sometimes be hard, so I suggest starting out with something small that is achievable and then building upon that. Also, it is important not to be too hard on yourself if you mess up or miss a day. It’s okay. I think many times when we try to develop good habits we think we need to be perfect and if we are not then we immediately give up. Just remember, developing a habit takes time. But don’t worry, just stay positive and keep going. Before you know it, what you are doing will become a part of your daily routine and when you skip a day you will actually miss it. Then, you know you will have succeeded in creating a habit!

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness? Please share a story or example for each. Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

As mentioned above my hydration cocktail and wake up bounce are two habits I would recommend. The third good habit that I think can lead to optimum wellness is taking just a few minutes each day for self-care and recovery. This can be as simple as mobility stretches in the morning and/or at night before you go to bed, or a 15–20 minute hot/warm bath at the end of your day. No matter what you do, it is always important to make sure you take care of both your mind and body.

Remember starting off your day right always helps set the tone for the rest of the day. It helps establish those building blocks you need to set the proper foundation upon which you will build upon. So those habits I suggested should be what you do first before anything else. I strongly suggest NOT picking up your phone, turning on your TV or looking at any other device. Nowadays we can so easily become distracted by so many things and once we are distracted we are easily led off our path to doing the good habits we set out each day to do.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each. Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Plan ahead, prioritize by making it a part of your schedule and commit to it. Just like anything else if we make sure something is a priority and a part of our daily schedule, you will most likely succeed in getting it done.

Making sure to spend time on mobility and recovery is a good habit that I believe is an important part of the success of any fitness journey. When we think about fitness and doing what is best to keep fit and healthy, we immediately think of exercising, both strength and cardio. But there is one thing that is often looked over and that is mobility and recovery. It is probably one of the most important factors in making sure you perform at your best and remain injury free.

Mobility is simply defined as the ability to move or be moved freely and easily. In fitness and wellness, it is further defined as the ability to display a full range of motion around a joint with control. Good mobility helps increase your athletic performance and helps prevent injury.⁣

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Yes! By doing exactly what we have been talking about and that is creating good habits at the start of your day. I cannot emphasize how important it is to create those building blocks to a strong foundation each and every day. It really sets the tone of how you will approach everything ahead of you. I believe that when we create good habits at the start of each day it puts us in the mental state where we feel accomplished and more confident. As a result we believe in ourselves more and what we can do, so when we are faced with challenges we are less likely to easily give up and more likely to push ourselves beyond our limits, think creatively on how to solve the challenges set before us and as I like to say — unleash our best self!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?

It would be a movement for everyone to make their own health and wellness their number one priority above all else. We often make our work our priority and/or our loved ones and there is nothing wrong with that. But we need to change the mindset that we are not a priority as well. It is not selfish to make ourselves a priority because when we take care of ourselves it only sets us up to take better care of others or be better at our jobs.

The program I am developing for Beachbody does just that. It is a program that puts you in the mindset that staying on top of your fitness and nutrition shouldn’t be optional — it should be your top priority, your Job 1. It’s about showing up for yourself and giving your health the focus it deserves. When you put your health and nutrition first you’ll tap into a wealth of benefits. More self-confidence. Increased strength. If you make your health your top priority, you’ll see major improvements in almost every part of your life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Arianna Huffington because in addition to being a woman who is extremely strong and confident in herself, she is also someone who believes in reducing stress and burnout by making health and wellness a priority. Sound familiar? I think we would definitely have a lot to talk about.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found via my website thejmethod.com, as well as on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @jmethod. This winter you can also find my Job 1 program released on Beachbody On Demand as well as my live and VOD cycling classes on BODi (Beachbody Interactive).

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.