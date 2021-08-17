Jennifer Hobbs of Calmed: “The first step is to find yourself”

The first step is to find yourself. Know your triggers and the successful, effective ways that you deal with life’s stressors. If you are struggling with things related to your own mental health or life circumstances, give your attention to that first.

In this interview series, we are exploring the subject of dealing with crisis and how to adapt and overcome. The context of this series is the physical and financial fallout that resulted from the COVID 19 pandemic. Crisis management is one characteristic that many successful leaders share in common, and in many cases it is the most important trait necessary to survive and thrive in today’s complex market.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Hobbs.

Jennifer Hobbs, a combat veteran and wife of a combat veteran, continues a life of growth, challenges, and enjoyment with her three children and two dogs. After twelve years of teaching and writing her first book, “Calmed. Growth After Trauma”, Jennifer has courageously decided to resign from her position and follow the calling she says has been put on her heart. Jennifer has now started a new journey with a mission to help veterans, the families of veterans, and others who have struggled with trauma.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

For most of my childhood, my mother was a single mom raising my brother, Scott, and myself. I have other siblings, but unfortunately, I didn’t get to grow up with them. I did, however, get to grow-up with an amazing mother who worked very hard to provide for Scott and me. Sometimes she had to work two jobs and we had to take on responsibilities that most kids did not at the time. We all depended on one another and did more than manage, we persevered, and life took us into a future we would all be grateful to have.

My mother will sometimes speak about her regrets and my brother and I have to remind her of how incredible she is. We are who we are because of her. She taught us to be hard-working, resilient, earth shakers. We know love and value things that have shaped our characters to reflect how amazing she is.

In my junior high years, my mother met Mike and married shortly after. He was the missing piece to our family. Unfortunately, three years ago cancer took him from us. He lives on in our hearts, but the pain cuts so deep that it is still very difficult to accept.

I did not have much of a relationship with my birth father for most of my life. Just before my deployment in December of 2003, he reached out to me. Having grown up into a young adult at the age of 19, I had matured enough that I was no longer going to allow him coming and going in and out of my life as he pleased. So I told him to make a choice, you are either in my life or you aren’t. He chose to remain in my life. Even to this day, he has shared his many regrets with me and I know it tears him up. He recently called me very upset, just feeling the regrets of the past. Here’s how I feel about regret: we all have regrets and they may never go away. However, if you feel the regrets have changed you for the better, then that speaks volumes. We are all going to struggle and fall short of perfection at times, it is whether we grow from it that will speak to your character.

And what are you doing today? Can you share a story that exemplifies the unique work that you are doing?

I have been teaching for the past twelve years. Seven of those years were in special education, mostly working with students with behavioral and emotional needs. I then spent the last five years as a third-grade teacher. Sixteen years ago, I started to write about my deployment and experiences to help me cope with life and what I was feeling. I had hopes of putting it into a book one day, but it wasn’t until a little over a year ago that I hit my “breaking point”.

As I was recovering from a head injury, the pandemic swept the nation which then presented more challenges for me which I did not handle with grace. I was sad, angry, confused, and felt like I was missing something. I was missing positivity and hope. I made a goal for myself to get back to writing. Why? I don’t really know. I’ve always loved to write and express myself through written words. Clearly something was calling me to do it. As the following months unfolded, it was clear to me that this was what I needed to do. I needed to tell my story without fear or judgement and allow myself to be vulnerable.

It has been mind-blowing — the messages, phone calls, and conversations that I have had with people over the past year since I have started this journey. Watching my vulnerability and courage to do this spark something in others is exactly what I was hoping it would do. I wanted other people to feel comfortable with being vulnerable and staying true to themselves. I wanted my story to provide enlightenment and understanding to others that may not understand a warrior’s journey, or even the aftermath that those who experience something traumatic go through. I hoped that others would read it and feel the hope that it is all going to be okay.

Can you tell us a bit about your military background?

I enlisted at 17 years old with the Army National Guard as an 88M Motor Transport Operator. I mostly drove five-ton vehicles for most of my enlistment and all through my 15-month deployment in 2003–2005. After my six years, I made the decision to reenlist. I always thought that I would be a “lifer”. Shortly after the deployment to Iraq, I chose to reenlist for three more years mostly because I wasn’t ready to let this part of me go. I wasn’t ready to not see this family of people that I had served with and survived the most difficult year of my life with.

I quickly started to see that what I wanted wasn’t there anymore. Everything was different. Many people got out when their time was done, some stayed in and had to relocate, new recruits were coming in and the sense of security that I was longing to keep was no longer with me. On top of that, memorials located in and outside of the armory stared me in the face at drill weekends, reminding me of that horrific year and the five battle buddies we had lost.

I spent nine years in the National Guard with the 1544th Transportation Company out of Paris, Il. As a Sergeant, E-5, I made the decision to not enlist and moved on, or at least I started the process of trying to move on.

Can you share the most interesting story that you experienced during your military career? What “take away” did you learn from that story?

On a training exercise at the school I attended to earn my E-5, Sergeant, rank, we were set loose in the woods with a compass. We each were to go by ourselves and had different routes and checkpoints. I attended this school with a class full of some very confident soldiers. They were talking all about how they were going to race each other. About an hour or two later I came to the end check point where only two other soldiers had finished, none of which were those overly confident individuals. As they trickled in over the next hour, it was interesting to hear the comments, complaints and excuses.

That experience taught me that patience and precision are very valuable. I was also reminded of how someone with a fixed mindset will make excuses rather than being more accountable for oneself.

We are interested in fleshing out what a hero is. Did you experience or hear about a story of heroism, during your military experience? Can you share that story with us? Feel free to be as elaborate as you’d like.

Wow! How can I explain this best? There are stories that come to mind immediately and stories that I know would continue to come to mind for years after this conversation. I cannot pick a story to tell because there are so many more that I wouldn’t be mentioning. I will say this, I have had the pleasure of serving with about 160 heroes. Each of them were somehow heroic in someone’s life. I don’t even know most of their stories, but I know the experiences we shared and bonds that were built. I know that most of us survived through it all by relying on the men and women that stood next to us. We had to be each other’s heroes when and wherever we were needed.

Based on that story, how would you define what a “hero” is? Can you explain?

What comes to mind when you ask this is an amazing children’s book by Margot Theis Raven called “America’s White Table”. The book is a story of the POW/MIA table and a little girl that learns about it through her uncle’s story from his time as a prisoner of war. In the book she writes “Remember us, please…we are real people…who left families and friends, homes and dreams of our own to protect your birthright of liberty from disappearing as easily as sunlight from a glass.” Towards the end of the book when the young girl is pondering what to contribute to the table that would honor the POW/MIAs, Raven writes, “Then in the salt on the little white table…I traced in the grains of their families’ tears- what each man and woman who serves America is to me, a…HERO.”

I would have to agree. Each man and woman I served with is and will always be a hero in my eyes.

Do you think your experience in the military helped prepare you for business or leadership? Can you explain?

Absolutely! My time in the military taught me teamwork and cooperation. In those times of teamwork or even the times when you are challenged individually, you must be competent and confident to take the lead to execute the task at hand. As a soldier, you also help one another so it teaches you how to be a good leader and a good student when it is time to learn.

As I mentioned earlier, my childhood prepared me to know how to adapt and overcome. As a female in the military, that tends to be a challenge in itself, so I learned over time to become more of a leader rather than always expecting others to do it. It was important to me to be true to myself and stand up for what I believed in and wanted to be an advocate for. So, I took advantage of the “open door policy” a few times.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are certainly particular people. I could never narrow it down to one. First and foremost, I would say my mom and brother, Scott, for being insanely awesome role models and the other two legs of our tripod growing up. My husband, for supporting my dreams no matter how crazy he thinks I might be. I am also grateful for my childhood friend’s family, the Kennett’s, who treated me like their own when they allowed me to stay with them during a time of hard transition in my life. Nancy Otto who suggested a particular high school scholarship opportunity to me and helped me to prepare my paperwork for submission. I was awarded that scholarship and I am forever grateful. Finally, my friends. I wouldn’t be who I am without the amazing friends I have been blessed with my whole life.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out how to survive and thrive in crisis. How would you define a crisis?

Crisis is generally unexpected. A crisis shakes the stability of your life, causing confusion and chaos in various aspects that you are not prepared for. Instability brings forth all the emotions and challenges that arise, which tests you, your character and your resilience.

Before a crisis strikes, what should business owners and leaders think about and how should they plan?

I would say that in order to be a pillar of strength for others that depend on you, you must work hard to get yourself into the right mindset. You must acknowledge all aspects of your life and mindset, both positive and negative. From there, once you are looking at things from a clearer perspective, then you are more likely to be most effective in supporting others.

I think the best way to plan would be to live a life with a growth mindset, one that reflects and grows from both successes and struggles. When we are real with ourselves and true to our character, then others can relate and understand us better. So always be prepared for a crisis by finding yourself first, then continuing your path of growth. Live with hope; don’t live with the fear of the struggles that will inevitably come your way.

There are opportunities to make the best of every situation and it’s usually based on how you frame it. In your opinion or experience, what’s the first thing people should do when they first realize they are in a crisis situation? What should they do next?

Assess the situation first. You do not want to react without assessing the situation. Respond after taking time to consider the ways to respond and the effects or possibilities that may come from those responses. After you assess and respond, be sure to always reflect. Give yourself and your mind the time it needs to decompress from any situation no matter how small or large, or how positive or negative the experience is. Self-reflection, I believe, is a valuable tool we carry in our “toolbox”.

What do you believe are the characteristics or traits needed to survive a crisis?

In a time of crisis, I think it is very important to be flexible. This can be very difficult when we are thrown off our routine. Flexibility will help you to be more open-minded, which in the end helps with problem-solving, an insanely important skill to feel confident in. Another characteristic that I think comes from being flexible and open-minded is resiliency. When you are equipped with those traits in a time of crisis, you are more likely to come out of it even stronger.

When you think of those traits, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

Myself. This may come off to some people as arrogant or self-centered, but I promised myself at the beginning of my journey that I was going to be honest with myself. I didn’t put my story out there in a book to be vague and put on a front that would leave others impressed but lied to. At times I have fallen short, and I wasn’t always flexible, and resiliency wasn’t easy, but here I am. I have learned from my past — my successes and my failures. I wouldn’t have always been equipped to survive a crisis, but that is no longer the person I am.

Another person who embodies flexibility and resilience is my husband, Ryan Hobbs. Sure, I know myself to be resilient, however I have never endured the trauma and tragedy that Ryan has had to deal with since being hit by a roadside bomb on October 6, 2004. For anyone that knows Ryan, he maintains a happy smiling face, with a positive attitude — most of the time. He deals with his own trauma, just as myself and others continue to do. However, he has persevered through a great deal of trials and here he is, still smiling. He smiles and laughs most of the time, but sometimes it is more of a coping mechanism. He tries to take everything with a grain of salt.

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

Holy moly, yes! In February 2020 I fell and cracked my skull in two places, breaking the strongest bone in my skull. The recovery was rough and the process of filling in the missing pieces as to what had happened was really challenging. To this day, I still don’t know 100% what exactly happened, and I never will know. As I mentioned earlier, the pandemic started around the time of the recovery of my head injury. Just as I had built up the strength to return to my teaching job, my classroom was put on remote status and I became a virtual teacher instantly. I also had an 11-year-old and 6-year-old virtually learning. Needless to say, that spring was one of the greatest setbacks. May 2020 came around and I had to do something about it because I did not like how it felt. I was unhappy and hopeless. Writing and igniting that fire to tell my story renewed my soul. I will forever be so grateful to my book coach, Lauren Eckhardt and the team at Burning Soul Press that have added the fuel to my fire over this past year.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Crises not only have the potential to jeopardize and infiltrate your work, but they also threaten your emotional stability and relationships. Based on your military experience, what are 5 steps that someone can take to survive and thrive in these situations? Please share a story or an example for each.

I built a framework that I used to create a twelve-week wellness program for the families and friends of veterans. It is called F.O.U.N.D and it focuses on five steps that will better support and equip veteran families and friends with what they need to feel more confident and educated to better support their veterans.

F– The first step is to find yourself. Know your triggers and the successful, effective ways that you deal with life’s stressors. If you are struggling with things related to your own mental health or life circumstances, give your attention to that first.

O- When you feel as though you are in tune with yourself and know how to respond to situations, then start to open up the lines of communication. Figure out what ways to communicate to be most effective.

U– Know how to respond rather than react to those uncomfortable conversations. Those conversations or situations can be very challenging. Prepare yourself the best that you can so you know that you are going to be able to handle those.

N– This would be the step in which you need to navigate the needs. After assessing the situation and opening up the necessary lines of communication, figure out what you need. What are the priority needs and where can you get them? If you don’t know how, who can you ask or what other support do you know you can tap into.

D– Development will continue with time. Reflection and continuing these other steps with best help prepare you for any future crisis. So, step five continues on for a lifetime, unless of course you need to revisit a previous step.

These are the steps that I will be working through with those hidden heroes, the families of veterans. I absolutely can’t wait. I am about to start my first course in August 2021, but the next course should come near the end of fall 2021.

Ok. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well with that framework I built, what I really want to do is help others to heal. I want to help others to be able to share their stories and talk freely without becoming crippled by judgement or fear. Last summer I read a fantastic personal growth book called “Struggle Well: Thriving in the Aftermath of Trauma” by Ken Falke and Josh Goldberg. In there they write about how the pinnacle of success isn’t when you get the the top of the mountain that you climbed and relish in all your glory. Rather, the pinnacle is when you get to the top, then go back down to help someone else back up the mountain. I want to be one of those people that go back down the mountain and I think we could move mountains if everyone else did the same thing. That would be the movement I would love to inspire.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

It would definitely be Ken Falke and Josh Goldberg. I am impressed with what they taught me through their writing. They helped me in my post traumatic growth, and I admire them. I want to have that impact on others.

