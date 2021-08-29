Jennifer Hamady Of Finding Your Voice: “Life is also very short. Don’t waste a moment”

Life is also very short. Don’t waste a moment.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Hamady.

Jennifer Hamady is a performance coach and board-certified therapist specializing in technical and emotional issues that interfere with self-expression. Her clients include Grammy, American Music, and Country Music Award-winners, contestants on The Voice and American Idol, performers in Emmy award-winning productions, and corporate clients including IBM, Merck, Merrill Lynch and others across an array of industries. She is the author of The Art of Singing and The Art of Singing Onstage and in the Studio, both published by Hal Leonard and heralded as breakthroughs in the psychology of personal and musical performance. Jennifer began her career as a performer, singing and touring with artists and companies including Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle, Cirque du Soleil, Def Leppard, Jessica Simpson, and Lee Ann Womack. She writes regularly for Psychology Today on matters of creative expression, and presents workshops, master classes, and corporate engagements frequently around the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Absolutely. I began my career as a professional singer. It was all I ever wanted to do, to sing, and I was lucky enough to be able to do it professionally. In addition to bringing me so much joy, singing also came very naturally to me. I was therefore always surprised by my friends who were overwhelmed and even heartbroken by the challenges of training and overthinking. I never gave it much thought; I just sang all of the time.

Yet when I went into college and began to officially train, the highly intellectual approach proved a true challenge for me. I finally understood what so many others were talking about. Once I disentangled myself from that, I began working on my first book, which I wrote to help remind people, and myself, of the organic, inherent, and intuitive relationship we have with our precious instruments. And how we can learn to trust– or return to trusting them– and ourselves.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Oh my goodness, there are so many stories… From a wellness perspective, I’ll say that becoming plant based has had the most powerful impact on my health, as well as my voice. For decades, I was a low-carb, paleo, dairy loving gal. Yet after watching the documentary “The Game Changers” and doing a two-week, plant-based trial, I was astounded to see the impacts on my sleep, clarity of mind, evenness of mood, and indeed, voice.

Everyone is different of course, and different things work for different people. I certainly would never tell anyone how to live their lives. Therefore, the biggest takeaway for me was and remains less about a specific shift in eating and more, the importance of humility and maintaining and open mind… no matter your age, experience, and what you think you know.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know if it was a mistake, but in one of my early professional gigs, the curtain went up in front of a few thousand people, the spotlight turned on, and there I stood ready to sing a solo. Yet instead of feeling inspired as I usually did, I was panicked. Almost involuntarily, my hand reached for the small of my back where my microphone pack rested, and I almost turned the darn thing off. I recognized in that moment that my passion for singing had been surpassed by my fear of not being perfect, by my fear of not making a mistake. This shift had crept up slowly, and I only realized how far it had gone in that moment, on that stage, with my finger literally resting on the power switch. I didn’t turn off my microphone and the performance went fine. Yet I took that moment seriously, and to heart, and immediately began the work of reprioritizing my love of singing and the reason I love it so much… to bring joy to myself and others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had so many incredible teachers and mentors in my career. Yet the most powerful impacts were not musical; they were made by those in and out of the music business who reminded me– through their love, friendship, and examples– of perspective and what really matters. Success is great. But being single-mindedly focused, even in a positive sense, can often turn into myopia and tunnel vision. Arriving at the top of the mountain alone and stressed out is not the accomplishment that makes life worth living.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I feel that I have an opportunity to speak directly to the hearts of performers about something that so many of us are confused about: From a very early age, from the time we begin our careers, we’re told– overtly and covertly– that to make it, to be successful, we have to, far beyond working hard, fixate and freak out. We confuse hysteria with passion, and mania with energy.

I’ve found the opposite to be true: that only when we get quiet, when we relax and recognize the awesome power of stillness, do we have the momentum and stamina– and the constantly replenishing reserves– to get us where we want to go. It’s my passion to help people get there, so that they can live a life of joy and passion. It doesn’t have to be one or the other. In fact, all too often people fixating on their creativity often find– as I did way back when– that they feel joyless until they understand and realign their priorities and do the work.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

If I had to choose my top five, they would be practicing gratitude, perspective, good sleep, nutrition, exercise and hydration, balance, time in nature, and meditation. Even the most intense, specific passions are best served by a full human being. And the fullness of our humanity– and creativity– only come when we nourish all of who we are.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

That’s an interesting question, and a tough one to narrow in on. What comes to mind is this: We are a culture of belly-button gazers. We often begin, live and end our days thinking about ourselves. And self-knowing and awareness are important. But being in service of others and causes larger than ourselves is imperative to wellness. We are social animals; we are all connected. Our Western me-me-me focus is not healthy, I don’t feel. And it may be hard to imagine– coming from that vantage point– how surrendering ourselves can be anything but an act of weakness or tragedy. But once you take it on, once you walk the path of self-surrender, you realize a depth of love often unknown previously. It is born of a generosity of self and spirit that only arise when we are in a state of giving.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started”?

Don’t take yourself too seriously.

Life is wonderfully long; you’ll have plenty of time for many interests and careers.

Life is also very short. Don’t waste a moment.

Live life in a way that will leave you with no regrets.

Say yes to everything.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

As I mentioned earlier, going plant-based now almost 2 years ago has been one of the most surprising and rewarding shifts in my life. I marvel that I never knew about or tried it earlier.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My website is FindingYourVoice.com, and all of my social media links, articles, books, and events are there. I look forward to connecting!

Thank you for these fantastic insights!

Thanks to you for the wonderful conversation.