Jennifer Hamady of Finding Your Voice: “Habits are just that, habits”

As a part of our series about “Optimal Performance Before High-Pressure Moments”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Hamady.

Jennifer Hamady is a voice coach and board-certified therapist specializing in technical and emotional issues that interfere with self-expression. Her clients include Grammy, American Music, Helen Hayes, and Country Music Award-winners, contestants on The Voice and American Idol, performers in Emmy award-winning productions, and corporate clients including IBM, Merck, WICT, Merrill Lynch and others across an array of industries. She is the author of The Art of Singing and The Art of Singing Onstage and in the Studio, both published by Hal Leonard and heralded as breakthroughs in the psychology of personal and musical performance. Jennifer began her career as a performer, singing and touring with artists and companies including Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle, Cirque du Soleil, Def Leppard, Jessica Simpson, and Lee Ann Womack. She writes regularly for Psychology Today on matters of creative expression and presents workshops, master classes, and corporate engagements frequently around the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely. I was born and raised outside of Washington DC. My father and mother are both first-generation Americans, from Lebanon, and Mexico and Cuba, respectively.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as an entrepreneur or business leader? We’d love to hear the story.

That came along rather organically. From a young age, I sang. It was my greatest passion and my dream was always to be a professional singer, which happily, came true. I performed, recorded, and toured for years prior to writing books about and working with other singers and performers on self-expression. The business side of these pursuits was vital, and a skill set that I developed through the years as my business grew and changed.

Interestingly, many people don’t automatically think of the business of music, but it is just that: a music business. And sadly, many fantastically talented performers struggle with achieving success because they shy away from or don’t adequately tend to the business this side of their careers.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Oh my goodness, there are so many people. My parents were always very encouraging, as were my friends. And countless men and women in the business went out of their way to nurture and support me… far too many to name here. As in any business, I ran into a number of people who were less than kind and even ill-intentioned. But I met far more of the former than the latter and I remain grateful for their time, wisdom, and friendship.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m not sure about funny, but from a business perspective, I would say that an interesting mistake I made was to not initially develop an adequate familiarity of the various cultural norms in the many cities I traveled between. New York, Los Angeles and Nashville are all in the US and big music towns. Yet they each have their own ways of doing things. I remember going to meetings and lunches in Nashville for months and months with a publishing company’s VP, operating under the assumption that we were working our way toward a deal. After all, in New York and LA, people will tell you point-blank whether or not something is or will likely be a go. Yet in Nashville, people take their time to develop relationships. And often, relationships are more important than business. So a year later, while I had no deal from that relationship, I did end up with a friend.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

The biggest things I would recommend are to know not only what you want to achieve as a performer, but why you want to achieve it. So many of us are running on the gas of ego, insecurity, fear, or having something to prove. What’s more, most of us are unaware of it. That may get us somewhere; it may even get us far. But none of these are sustainable fuel sources and in time, something will give. So it is imperative to make sure that your passion is really a passion, rather than compensation for something else.

Once you’ve figured that out, being honest with yourself about your expectations and certain of your plan are critical. There are a million people vying for a few slots in the performance realm. That doesn’t mean to not go for it. But it does mean that you need to be realistic about how much, and how hard, and for how long, you need to and will put in the work. And to do it all with a great attitude. I remember and still meet many singers who are anywhere from angry to devastated that they haven’t made it in a certain amount of time, who resent the business, life and label executives. Yet nothing was ever promised to them, or to any of us. Their own expectations are the cause of their unhappiness. Check your expectations, make and follow your bravest of plans, and work your butt off. There’s no other formula for success or contentment, in your career and beyond.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m a voracious reader, and through the years there have been so many books that I have loved and been inspired by. Off the top of my head, some great ones I go back to again and again are The Four Agreementsby Don Miguel Ruiz, Devotionsby Mary Oliver, and The Tao Te Chingby Lao Tzu.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Absolutely. Mary Oliver’s poems have always resonated with me, for their focus on nature, humility, wonder and reverence. Her marvelous poem When Death Comes embodies guiding wisdom in my own life: to be fully present, grateful, and alive while I’m alive. The poem was read at our wedding, and I have this quote mounted on the wall above my desk:

“When it’s over, I don’t want to wonder if I have made of my life something particular, and real. I don’t want to find myself sighing and frightened, or full of argument. When it’s over, I want to say: all my life I was a bride married to amazement. I was the bridegroom, taking the world into my arms.”

– Mary Oliver

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, I’m working on my fourth book, and it’s one I’m so excited about and proud of. Whereas my other books have focused on the technique, psychology, and art of singing, this one delves into the spirit and heart… exploring the mindset required to professionally and personally thrive in a performance career. For many, finding both is a challenge and I hope that this work may be a contribution to peoples’ wellness, success, and joy.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As a business leader, you likely often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to cope with the burden of stress?

I think one thing that guides me is to remember that our careers do not define us. Understanding this– perhaps counterintuitively– is the key to being wholly effective and successful in them; to be committed rather than attached to our work. Making this shift to non-attachment is the key to alleviating stress.

I also find that structure is important. As Branford Marsalis said, “There’s only freedom in structure” and I have found this to be true. Planning your day and then working that plan assures you from the get-go that you will accomplish all that you desire, so long as you take the actions prescribed. It takes out the guesswork, worry, and temptation to procrastinate as a result, which removes the need for anxiety.

Lastly, I think we all need to be increasingly wise and diligent about our use of media and social media. They’re designed to capture our attention., and activities on their own, that’s fine, so long as we choose when and how to engage with them. Sadly, however, most of us don’t make a choice; we’re addicted and reach for our phones or the remote automatically, filling our minds with a barrage of messages and images that do little to serve our productivity or our peace of mind.

Aside from being able to deal with the burden of stress, can you share with our readers five strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

Absolutely. I drink at least 8 glasses of room temperature water a day, avoid coffee and alcohol, and eat a plant-based diet. This is what I have learned works for me, and I’m not trying to convert anyone. I also walk 2–4 miles a day and go to bed at a regular hour and sleep until my body wakes up naturally. Because I have a young child, that means I go to bed rather early. But it’s worth it, as a full night of rest is critical to my wellbeing and ability to be a great mom, wife, and business owner.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques, meditations or visualizations to help optimize yourself? If you do, we’d love to hear about it.

The language we use is incredibly powerful, in singing, living, and in our relationships– including the one we have with ourselves– and I write about the topic frequently for Psychology Today. Many people don’t believe that we have control over our self-talk, but we do. We become what we think, so mastering our thoughts is critical to our personal and professional performance, and peace.

As a singer, healthy and deep breathing tend to come naturally, and automatically. That said, it’s a practice anyone can cultivate and is a big part of most meditation practices which I recommend wholeheartedly. I’ve recently been learning more about self-hypnosis, which my friend and former client Grace Smith calls “meditation with a goal.” Her book Close Your Eyes, Get Free is a terrific primer on the topic.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

My meditations are walking meditations. Early in the morning, at dawn, I take a daily walk and set my intentions for the day. I let go of unhelpful, small thoughts and remember my place in the larger whole. I get in touch with nature. I get grounded. I marvel at the beauty of the world. I get clear. Other than dancing, I’ve found no better way to clear my mind and open my heart.

We all know the importance of good habits. How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Again, I think planning your work and working your plan is key. So many people seem lost when they think about the future of their careers. What do they want to accomplish, and how should they go about getting there? There seem to be so many obstacles, yet most of them are in our mind and for a lack of planning.

Imagine what you want to have accomplished in 5 years. Be ambitious about it. Dream big. Get in touch with what that would look and feel like. Then get a calendar, and put those things down 5 years from today. Then, working backward, think of what you would have to accomplish 4, 3, 2, and 1 year from now in order to reach that goal, and write that down. Once you have that set, go to each year and ask the same question: what would I need to accomplish each month to accomplish my annual goal, and then, each week to accomplish each monthly goal? Once you have all of that carved out and written down, all that is left is to commit to the plan and get to work.

What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

Habits are just that, habits. We are what we eat, we feel what we focus on, and we become what we think. Tender discipline– in all areas of life– is critical to achieving the results we want. I say tender because we don’t want to live a life beating ourselves up to achieve what we want, only to be miserable and ashamed. We can be kind to ourselves. Cruelty is not an effective motivator, of self or others.

As a business leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

I believe the reason I spent so much time singing as a child is that it let me access the flow state on a regular basis. And I’ve done and do everything I can to spend as much time as possible there in music and more. But you don’t need to sing to tap into it; all you need is to quiet the mind, distract the intellect, and be present. I’ve gotten into flow on walks, washing the dishes, playing with my son, and sitting on a bench and feeling the wind blow across my face just as easily as I have dancing, playing soccer, and singing. We can all get there. We just have to be present and to let go. For those who would like to learn more, Mihaly Csikszentmihalhi’s timeless work Finding Flow is a great place to start.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The first thing that comes to mind is the importance of listening and compassion. We do an awful lot of ‘othering’ in our Western culture and world. We love our neighbors until we realize our neighbors think differently that we do. The currently polarized political landscape further exacerbates this way of being and acting. Yet we can always choose to listen and look for the good in others; to see our shared humanity, our shared hopes and aspirations. Encouraging ourselves and our children to look at one another and life through that lens, I think it critical for our future, and our children’s futures. Certainly, it is critical for our peace, wellbeing, and happiness.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh, I adore Warren Buffett and Elon Musk. We’re a Berkshire Hathaway and Tesla family and admire their respective products. But more, we admire the visionary people who created them, and the teams they have built to support their selfless missions. I’m grateful for their ongoing personal and professional inspirations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is FindingYourVoice.com, and through my site your readers can link to my social media and details about my books, articles, upcoming events, practice and more.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.

Thank you, to you as well.