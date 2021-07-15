Jennifer Graziano: “Surround yourself with people who support you”

Never be afraid to speak their name. The one’s we’ve lost never truly die so long as they’re remembered. I always credit the Disney movie, “Coco”, for illustrating this point. Speak their name and allow their spirit and memory to live on. As hard as it is, especially in the beginning, you’ll find comfort in feeling their presence. The more you speak of them, look at pictures and share stories, you’ll start to realize death represents merely a physical separation; love lives on.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Graziano.

Jen has carried her family’s legacy into the 4th generation. A fixture at the funeral home since her early years, she has embraced the call to service and has taken her work outside the confines of the funeral home into the community at large. She understands the delicate balance of providing dignity and service to the deceased while comforting and caring for the living. She is a frequent lecturer and panelist discussing senior issues in the community. She is the host of a weekly radio program on WVOX, “Time to Talk” focusing on sensitive issues of advanced planning and the creator of “Coming of Age Magazine”, which further touches on those issues. She’s recently created a line of memorial jewelry, RememBar, which allows you to carry the ones you love with you wherever you go.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’d like to say my life’s work chose me. I grew up shadowing my father at his funeral home and recognized early on he was doing something of great importance and worth. To my parents credit, they discouraged me from “falling into” the generational trap of a family business but rather encouraged me to explore other gifts and talents. I graduated from college and later, law school, but the funeral home is where I felt my heart longed to be.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve long lived by the mantra, “this too shall pass”. These were words my father spoke to me years back and I didn’t recognize the value until much later. At so many points in our life we feel that we’ve hit a peak that we can’t climb or we face a challenge that seems insurmountable, however, we look back and realize we got through it. We might not understand how we emerged through the other side but ultimately, somehow we pull through. This lesson reminds us that hardships and difficulties, no matter how severe, are merely temporary. The darkness lasts for but a moment in time and somehow, the sun shines again.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

There are some basic principles which I attribute to any success I may have achieved in my life. First off, let go of what you can’t control. This is often a challenge for someone with a “Type A” personality as I self-identify. But once you recognize what is in your power to control and what lies outside, you can focus on what’s important and eliminate what’s not from your worry.

I also believe in deciphering what is and what isn’t worth fighting for. This lesson I attribute to a life’s work in a funeral home. I recognize we are only held to this earth by a delicate thread that can sever at any moment. I offer this not intending to be morbid, but rather mindful, that tomorrow isn’t promised. It is so important to cherish a moment before it becomes a memory. It is equally important to cherish people and not take them for granted. It may be an old and simple saying, but its truly not worth it to sweat the small stuff.

Lastly, find your purpose and be passionate in its pursuit. So many people wander aimlessly with no direction. There are opportunities all around us, it’s so important to hone in your focus, find where your strengths lie, and build upon it. Be realistic in your dreams but once you identify them, be fearless and determined in transforming them into reality. I had the idea to create my jewelry line many years ago but for so long the concept lived only in my imagination. I finally made the leap to create the company and the product and from that moment, I’ve committed everything I have in me to seeing it through.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

My life’s work has been centered around grief and loss. I would have believed this to be the subject I knew best. Admittedly, having incurred a recent loss, I realize the tremendous pain and discomfort that fills me in discussing this subject. However, I do believe that sharing one’s journey can be both cathartic and therapeutic; so here I go…

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I lost my mother nearly one year ago. She succumbed to a brief yet valiantly fought battle with cancer. The most frightening part of that specific event was watching the pain that marked her final moments. It’s our natural inclination to shield those we love and protect them from all pain always. When you stand present besides the bed of a dying loved one, you realize your helplessness. I thought the worse thing that was happening in that moment was the physical pain inflicted on her. Admittedly, there was a coinciding selfishness in facing the fear of having to live life without her. There was a rush of fear that filled my body from head to toe imagining a life without my mom and further, envisioning my father living without her. The fear of the event was paralyzing.

How did you react in the short term?

In the hours before my mom’s death, and the immediate aftermath, I could bring myself to do nothing except sit by her side. My brother and I kept vigil with my father nervously pacing about. The fear and sadness were so profound and prevalent, they cast a wave of paralysis over my body that prohibited any movement. My mind raced to the point of such overload that I felt as if it suddenly short circuited and hence, shut off. I couldn’t see, couldn’t think, couldn’t talk. Tears were an involuntary response and they flowed so freely, crying was simply all I was able to do.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Hours after the loss of my mother I embarked on my trusted, “go-to” coping mechanisms of keeping busy. I bombarded myself with a list of tasks, a tactic I developed over the years to avoid feeling in general. I tasked myself with writing her obituary, selecting her outfit for burial, ordering flowers, writing a eulogy. Planning is where I derive the most comfort, so I played it “safe” by sticking to what I did best.

Ultimately, I opted for a strategy of avoidance; advice totally antithetical to that which I’d render through my professional capacity.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

As a funeral director, I’ve long avoided the word “closure”. I don’t believe closure is ever attained following the loss of a loved one. Closure, in my mind, demonstrates a finality; it is a finite measure that indicates the wound is fully healed. I never believed that one attains full closure and healing following a loss, and now, standing on the other side from my new perspective, I double down on that belief. I’ve found comfort in keeping busy; in caring for my family and keeping myself occupied an overwhelming majority of the day. As for “letting go”, I have not and doubt I ever will. For me, it will never be “ok” to live in a world without my mom. No matter what age you are, having your mother present indicates a comfort that you are not alone, and someone else is looking out for your best interests. The world without my mom is cold and unfamiliar. I feel as if I’m wandering in a strange land with no one to help navigate my course. The only thing that keeps me going is my 9-year old who needs me as well as the voice of my mom I hear inside my head saying, “get up, do what you have to do, don’t make excuses”.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

For me, what has helped or at least ushered me through this past year, was focusing on other people, causes or events that merited my attention. As I mentioned, having a young child will consume copious amounts of your time and energy. To further add to the craze of my life, I’m engaged to be married and have thrown myself into wedding planning. One more piece of the puzzle, we are renovating our home. My emotional shift was forced through the external factors of events going on in my life. Sometimes I want to sit inside my closet and ignore all that’s going on around me (and I sometimes do), but the people and things that need me propel me to answer my calls of duty.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My fiancee is an amazing human being. He possesses an unparalleled physical, mental and emotional strength. He’s endured so much in his own personal life and has an uncanny ability to sift through what actually matters versus what he dubs as “noise”. His calm strength has carried me through this past year, although I probably neglected to give him due credit. His love has provided a safety net for me, one which I’m not accustomed to having. Despite my best efforts to retain my tough exterior and continue in the belief that I can do all things alone, his love has enveloped me and anchored me through this ongoing storm. My love and gratitude for him are endless.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I’ve tried to keep my mother’s spirit very much alive. I call to mind the traits that defined her; devotion to family, helping others, perseverance, no excuses, doing all that needs to be done….and in my own way, I’ve tried to replicate.

My mother was a very charitable woman and I devised a way to carry on her philanthropic spirits while commemorating the battle she waged. The jewelry collection now carries a “sunrise” pendant to honor my mother. Sunrise reminds us to keep going and find hope in the promise of tomorrow. Portion of proceeds from sales of this pendant are used to fund cancer research through Swim Across America. In designing this pendant and using it to help this charitable cause, I feel her presence very much surrounding me and thus comes the positive.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

The loss of my mother has shown me my weakness and vulnerability. It highlighted my propensity to avoid what’s uncomfortable as well as the many self-deceptive tactics I’ve employed over the years as coping mechanisms. The loss of my mother has also taught me I’m more like her than I recognized in her living years. As close as we were, we clashed at times as most mothers and daughters too. I always thought our differences stemmed from us being dramatically different beings. I realize now, albeit too late, that we share much in common.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

As I’ve mentioned, I, too, need to remind myself of the tips I’m about to share. But I offer the following advice to help heal after a dramatic loss;

Take time to process the loss. Acknowledge that the loss has happened and allow yourself to feel the corresponding sadness. Intense grief yields physical effects on the body. Recognize the physical symptoms that manifest upon the loss of a loved one. Take the time to heal your physical self along with your emotions. Grief can make you feel as if you have the flu. Rest, take care of yourself and give yourself the same self care you would as if you had a physical ailment. Surround yourself with people who support you. This can be difficult for those who are prone to being the helpers, the doers and the givers. The aftermath of loss will require you to shift gears and allow others to do for you. This is a difficult time in your life so avoid people who have tendencies to drain your emotions or take more than they give. Allow others in and let them care for you with our fear of having to reciprocate. Take time for solitude. As much as it’s necessary to surround yourself in good company, it’s equally important to be alone with your thoughts. Take time away from your everyday world so that you can process the loss that has taken place and allow yourself to begin the steps of the healing process. Never be afraid to speak their name. The one’s we’ve lost never truly die so long as they’re remembered. I always credit the Disney movie, “Coco”, for illustrating this point. Speak their name and allow their spirit and memory to live on. As hard as it is, especially in the beginning, you’ll find comfort in feeling their presence. The more you speak of them, look at pictures and share stories, you’ll start to realize death represents merely a physical separation; love lives on.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could use my influence in this realm, I’d like to raise awareness to the pain of grief and the importance of going through the grief process. So many people avoid the process whether because it’s too difficult to confront or they lack the proper tools to deal.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I’d be honored to connect to Amanda Kloots as I feel she’s become a champion of grief awareness since the untimely loss of her husband, Nick Cordero. Amanda is raising awareness to the battle being waged by those who grieve and mourn and she’s put a beautiful face to an uncomfortable subject. I credit her for being bold and brave and paving the way for others to share their grief stories.

