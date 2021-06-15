Jennifer Graham of IIDA NY: “Listen actively with an open heart and open mind”

Listen actively with an open heart and open mind. If you do not understand someone’s perspective, start with a mutual understanding of the point of view or an agreed definition. Many misunderstandings start when each party does not understand each other’s position relating to their experience.

Jennifer Graham, Principal, Perkins&Will & Vice President of Action, IIDA NY, is a Senior Project Manager who has delivered multiple award-winning, high-profile projects for over 30 years. Her success comes from her special approach to project management: building mentorship into the process, creating learning teams, and serving as a conduit of information between her team and clients. She creates and upholds a supportive, positive, and empathetic work environment for her teams.

As a bold champion for DEI, social purpose and sustainability, Jennifer brings these issues to the forefront in her client work and community service. In 2009, she co-founded LMNOP NYC, Inc., a non-profit organization that offered networking and affordable continuing education credits to designers. Following LMNOP’s acquisition by IIDA NY, she currently serves as IIDA NY’s Vice President of Action and 2021 Catalyst Chair. In recent years, Jennifer has also connected manufacturers and dealers to provide furniture for various non-profit organizations, diverting it from landfills.

Native to Barbados, the influence of Jennifer’s family and the values they shared are evident in everything she does; from ultimately fulfilling her father’s own dream of working in architecture and following his dedication to serve; to epitomizing the resolve and relentless pursuit of knowledge passed on through her grandmother. Her character and record demonstrate her advocacy and commitment to both the design and global communities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Barbados and raised in an ethnically diverse family. I enjoyed a happy, supportive, and carefree childhood and became an avid bibliophile and active equestrienne. When I was 14, my family traveled to the United States — my first time — enroute to a vacation in Boston to visit my aunt, uncle, and cousins. But as a result of the infamous blackout of 1977, we were stranded in the Big Apple. Another uncle who lived in New York City invited us to stay at his home. I immediately fell in love with NYC and pledged to move to the city one day. I eventually emigrated to the U.S. to attend design school in New York City. (I’ll tell you more about that later.)

While growing up in Barbados, I looked up to my father, Dr. “Bertie” Graham, who was the first consultant pediatrician appointed to the island. He was also committed to campaigning and fundraising for disabled children. His greatest achievement was the establishment of high-quality healthcare and education for disabled children to the Caribbean islands. He also became the first Developmental Pediatrician in Barbados. He was awarded an honorary fellow of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health and earned knighthood for services to medicine and pediatric medicine in 2008 — the year before his death. My father’s passion for his community influenced our family greatly. He inspired the integration of volunteerism and importance of community service into my life.

My Peruvian maternal grandmother was orphaned in Barbados because of family misfortune. With my Bajan grandfather, she opened the first commercial gas station on the island of Barbados. Their venture created the possibility for buses and cars to reach the farthest reaches of the island in one day, as opposed to commuting via train, or horse- or donkey-cart. My grandfather died at a young age, and after his estate was settled and her children raised, my grandmother remarried, and with her new husband opened and managed a successful department store in the heart of Bridgetown. My grandmother’s business acumen, community presence, and independent spirit stood out for a woman of her era. I could name laudable attributes many of my immediate family members share, but these examples stand out for me.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My father’s life was intertwined with art, architecture, and design. As a small child, I remember walking through the construction site of the new wing at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Not long afterward, he designed and built our family home. I remember vividly the smell of the gunpowder and coral stone when the wells were being dynamited through the caprock.

When I was 15, I worked at Alleyne, Aguilar & Altman, a prestigious full-service luxury real estate and property management firm and served as the Junior representative of the Barbados Equestrian Association. When the daughter of Jenny Alleyne — president of the association — fell ill, she asked me to fill in her position. Over two extended summers, I managed rental and non-rental villas and homes while overseeing staff, property and ground repairs as well as refreshes before occupancy. I also gained experience in renovating a plantation house and enjoyed the construction process. From then on, I decided to pursue interior design. I was encouraged by my father along with Heather Aguilar, who was an interior designer, and Jean Blondin, an American decorator who lived in Barbados. I applied to the New York School of Interior Design (NYSID), and I was accepted. In September 1981, I left Barbados to start my new life in New York City.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

As Vice President of Action for the International Interior Design Association’s New York chapter (IIDA NY), I’m building the Catalyst Committee. Our mission is to engage with local communities through design-based service programs or educational initiatives. We will share our ideas, innovative solution-seeking, knowledge, and expertise in partnership with local nonprofits and organizations that serve underrepresented communities. Our goals include:

To inspire civic engagement in traditionally marginalized communities;

To produce projects, events, and other programming to support local mission driven organizations and community groups;

To expand the role of designer as a facilitator rather than an expert;

To share design knowledge and tools with our communities.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I cannot name just one person. I am amazed and humbled each day by the unconditional friendship, support and love from my family, my parents, my siblings, “my work husband,” my friends, and my remarkable 16-year-old twin-daughters. Collectively, we could not be more different and more alike in so many ways. It is wonderful to have personal champions.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

As a young designer, I specified two different support spline colors in a ceiling — black main beam and white cross-Ts — hoping to emphasize the length vs. depth of the space. The project won a design award, but the ceiling detail was not discernable. Small in the grand scheme of life — but this one was all on me and there was cost incurred to achieve this detail and it was not visible at all. Lessons learned — don’t get lost in the details or go down a rabbit hole!

My vocation has been project management for most of my career, and I am faced with challenges and “mistakes” from time to time, and my job is to problem solve. I take challenges and mishaps in striding to find effective resolutions. Step back, look at the bigger picture, and see if there are acceptable alternates or if the solution must meet the initial objective. I can’t think of a serious mistake that does not get resolved.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Castle of My Skin, the acclaimed novel by Barbadian writer George Lamming, chronicles his autobiographical experiences as an immigrant in London, which helped prepare me for life in the U.S. after emigrating from Barbados. Even though I felt his life was fraught with conflict and mine with relative simplicity, there is a parallel that all immigrants have as you assimilate into your new surroundings. There are aspects to one’s childhood that you will never give up wherever you go and a sense of community is ingrained.

Not long after my arrival to New York City, my friend gave me a copy of the Little Black Book: Black Male Survival in America, or Staying Alive & Well in an Institutionally Racist Society by Carol Taylor. It gives you tips on how to ‘behave’ as a person of color in the U.S. One thing that stuck out in my mind was if you were pulled over by a cop, then you have to put your hands on the dashboard or 10 and 2 — if you could not reach.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

‘Low aim, not failure, is the crime,’ — this is my mother’s interpretation of American poet James Russell Lowell’s quote: “Not failure, but low aim, is crime.” She continued, writing, “There is a divinity that shapes our ends, rough hew them how we will” in an autograph book she gave to me on my 10th birthday. Those two quotations inspired me to pursue my passions and not give up, knowing that there is a higher power — God — guiding us through our lives. And, we still have an obligation to act when opportunity rises.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leaders are only leaders if others follow them. If you excel in what you do and share as much of your knowledge with others so they can excel, people will see you as a leader. And through their reaching excellence possibly become excellent leaders themselves. There are different kinds of leaders. For myself, I’ve drawn an invaluable life lesson from the leader of the pack of wolves: Here’s what we know:

The three wolves in the front are either old or sick. They walk in front to lead the way and set the pace.

The five wolves behind them are the strongest and protect the front in case of an attack.

The middle group consists of newborns, pregnant females, and young wolves. They are fully protected from front as well as from back.

The five wolves, behind the middle group, are also among the strongest, and protect the back side.

The last and lone wolf in the back is the leader. He ensures no one is left behind. He keeps the pack tight and cohesive. Also, in case of an ambush, he remains active to run in any direction to protect his pack.

I’ve learned from the alpha wolf that being a leader is not always about being in the front. It’s about leading and taking care of your team.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The polarization in our country has become so extreme that families have been torn apart. Erstwhile close friends have not spoken to each other because of strong partisan differences. This is likely a huge topic, but briefly, can you share your view on how this evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

This is a huge topic. It is embroiled in the history of mankind and this country. I do not think this is everyone. I think those of us who were fortunate to grow up where it ‘takes a village’ realize we are one of many and not the center of it all. One must have self-care but also care and respect for others in our ‘circle.’ Our circle is all whom we interact with in life — family, friends, co-workers, to the grocery store clerk. It is my opinion that the focus on “me and not you” are detrimental to society.

I have no pretensions about bridging the divide between politicians, or between partisan media outlets. But I’d love to discuss the divide that is occurring between families, coworkers, and friends. Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your experience about how family or friends have become a bit alienated because of the partisan atmosphere?

I have not encountered this experience personally. None of us are perfect, nor raised in perfect families. Some of us are blessed with close and tight-knit families that love unconditionally and treat each other with respect and grace. That will surpass any strife.

The closest I can come is a story that is not about alienation but of unity. One of my professional female friends, originally from China, is married to a white American. And one of my female family friends, who is white American, is married to an African American man. In both cases, the wives are Democrat and husbands are staunch Republicans, and voted for Donald Trump as President (at least the first time). I know that both couples have chosen family, friendship and love. So, it’s a decision we all make, not only in our close relationships but throughout our lives. This is a story of unity and choice.

In your opinion, what can be done to bridge the divide that has occurred in families? Can you please share a story or example?

My family and close friends come from different ethnicities and places of birth. We speak to each other about any number of current topics openly because we have a mutual and unspoken agreement that our circle provides a safe space for open-minded discussion. If one cannot have discussions where opinions may vary, then there is something lacking in the relationship. Sadly, many people do not have close people to whom they can turn to and sadly many people do not understand the importance of grace, understanding, and tolerance.

How about the workplace, what can be done to bridge the partisan divide that has fractured relationships there? Can you please share a story or example?

I’m proud to work for Perkins&Will. We have very strong initiatives that include Social Purpose Initiative (SPI), Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (JEDI) and Living Design. We provide open forums and safe spaces for discussions around race, ethnicity, discrimination, and steps to treat each other with respect. The Me Too and Black Lives Matter movements along with hate crimes against people of color and Asian descent (further exacerbated by COVID-19) have amplified the need for tolerance and understanding. Some workplaces do not provide a safe space.

“We believe diversity drives innovation and inclusion sparks creativity. Different perspectives from people of different backgrounds paint a canvas of ideas with bolder, brighter colors. The combined creativity is infinite.

Together, we’re designing a more vibrant, dynamic world. We’re moving beyond socially constructed barriers and stereotypes and toward an open, united, productive society.”

At Perkins&Will, I’m involved as an SPI and JEDI leader and am personally involved in orchestrating and curating safe spaces in support of Perkins&Will values. In recognition of Black History Month in February 2021, one of our forums featured the work of black figurative painter Amy Sherald. She exposes her audience to a different perspective; a critique on historical Black representation. This expression reclaims people of color from the margins, and I feel any marginalized person can relate to this.

Having truly diverse leadership, different experiences, along with ethnicities that share a common goal can strip away partisan divides; the common goal is for the success of the business and not each person’s differences. If there is diverse representation, there is a higher likelihood of an equitable workplace, which will lessen the impression or existence of an “us” and “them.”

Corporations must comply with the prohibitions stated in anti-discrimination laws. However, micro-aggressions occur in all walks of life whether personal or professional, overt, and subconscious. So, in our personal and professional lives if we “see something, we must say something.” All businesses are made up of many different people. My belief is that one must live and believe at your core that civility towards all is the choice and the way. One can agree to disagree; however, civility is tantamount to mutual respect. Mutual respect is the place where we must start our conversations. Therefore, employing individuals who are tolerant and understanding will go a long way into manifesting into a good work environment. Firm leaders must decide if they believe this and if this will be the starting point in building their firms’ cultures.

I think one of the causes of our divide comes from the fact that many of us see a political affiliation as the primary way to self identify. But of course there are many other ways to self identify. What do you think can be done to address this?

An individual, who pronounces their political affiliation as the primary way to self-identify, seems odd to me. When one is first introduced or asked to introduce oneself, I cannot imagine in the first moments of conversation that one would state their political affiliation.

When I am asked how I self-identify, the first thing that comes to mind is human (although I seldom say this). Other words that come to mind include female, daughter, sister, mother, good friend, West Indian, and Bajan. If I dig deeper, I believe that my qualities, personal brand, and core values are important to my family and friends.

It almost does not matter how you self-identify in the U.S. It is near impossible to be seen as how you want to be seen (except for your family, close friends, or work colleagues with whom you have shared your personal view). Therefore, it is important that all people are taught a sense of self. This must start in the home, school, church, or community, in early years.

Much ink has been spilled about how social media companies and partisan media companies continue to make money off creating a split in our society. Sadly, the cat is out of the bag and at least in the near term there is no turning back. Social media and partisan media have a vested interest in maintaining the divide, but as individuals none of us benefit by continuing this conflict. What can we do moving forward to not let social media divide us?

Stop, look, and listen to your inner voice and ignore the static. Be informed, do your own research.

What can we do moving forward to not let partisan media pundits divide us?

I focus on inner faith, family, friends, neighbors, and community. Be compassionate, kind, and supportive of young people who are ambitious about striving for happiness. Volunteer and inspire others to do the same. Even if we all help only one person, the ramifications can be powerful.

Pundits are often self-professed. It is how individuals respond to the pundits and desire to be self-aware and true to oneself is what divides and unites us. Do your own research, use your reasoning, talk it out with people you respect. Make up your own mind.

Sadly, we have reached a fevered pitch where it seems that the greatest existential catastrophe that can happen to our country is that “the other side” seizes power. We tend to lose sight of the fact that as a society and as a planet we face more immediate dangers. What can we do to lower the ante a bit and not make every small election cycle a battle for the “very existence of our country”?

We must influence positive change toward inclusivity and equity to effect positive change in our immediate communities. Equity does not mean equal.

It is hard to say an election cycle is small when a caustic person was in power for four years. I know there is an entire constituent that believed and still believes in that individual. Words and actions matter. The only good thing that came of the last four years is that the people who do not have respect for others are now out in the open and exposed. How can we find common ground and start with shared goals?

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Advocate for the cause that is dear to you and where you will have the most impact. Remain curious, be relevant, and keep learning at the root of your being. Share your knowledge. Be kind, not nice. This is good advice I heed from admired leaders. Listen actively with an open heart and open mind. If you do not understand someone’s perspective, start with a mutual understanding of the point of view or an agreed definition. Many misunderstandings start when each party does not understand each other’s position relating to their experience. Volunteer. Be connected to your community, get exposure to people who you might not typically get to meet and share in an experience for a worthy cause and the experience will many times provide a learning experience or environment. Win. Win. Win.

Simply put, is there anything else we can do to ‘just be nicer to each other’?

Hold your friends close and your enemies closer. In this day and age, I hope we can replace ‘enemy’ with ‘a person who does not share your viewpoint and ideology.’ Strive to find the things that bond us as humans instead of the things that divide us. Strive for mutual respect and understanding. Agree to disagree.

Being nice does not move the needle. Be kind by taking the time to find common ground, give clear feedback, and empower others.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

My nature is that the glass is full. I’m inspired that each new generation is more ethnically diverse than previous generations. I hope this fact also brings forth a generational of people who are also of diverse mind, thought, and being.

My hope is that the current generation will have a greater desire for an equitable understanding of each other, so there can be more open discussions so different issues can be examined. By agreeing not only on specific definitions to commonly describe an issue, but also to agree on the issues or problems and focus on solutions for an equitable society. Notwithstanding one’s personal political affiliation.

If you could tell young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our society, like you, what would you tell them?

Equity is not equality. We do not need to treat people equally, but we must meet to treat people with equity. Equity and accountability are best learned by positive exposure at every life phase starting at birth. To teach this is to know this. Sometimes you must teach yourself if not exposed or taught during one’s formative years.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

David Schneiderman, former Editor-in-Chief, Publisher and CEO of the Village Voice, was also my client. In retrospect, I had no understanding of how much I could have gleaned from him when I was within his sphere. I find myself thinking of the impact he had leading the Voice, an iconic New York City publication. He believed in equitable access to quality journalism and appealing to new generations.

