Jennifer Ettinger: “Light At The End Of The Tunnel”

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Ettinger.

Jennifer Ettinger is the CEO of Pink Dreams Inc., a social media agency that provides Social PR strategies, access to her incredible Canadian and American social media correspondent team, public speaking, and more.

Jennifer has covered both the OSCARS® and EMMY® Awards as a correspondent for the Vanity Fair Social Club, adding to her impressive coverage for ET, Access Hollywood, and The Insider. She, too, has served as a fitness and lifestyle expert on The Insider.

As the bestselling author of ‘Find Your Inner Goddess,’ Ettinger merged her pink, lifestyle, social pr, health, and fitness passions into a multi-platform brand encompassing studio, TV, radio, and social media.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you for having me!

One Facebook post changed my life, thanks to the kindness and generosity of others. My branded hashtag is #PinkDreams (Purpose, Integrity, NewsWorthy, Kindness, Determination, Reputation, Excellence, Athletic Mindset, Mantras equals Success- Pink Dreams style.

I have been an entrepreneur for 16 years in health & wellness as I was bedridden in the past, and holistic practices changed my life. My transformation became a brand called FIT YOUR STYLE that led a regional tv show on healthy lifestyle topics.

I posted I was traveling to Los Angeles and wanted to meet a “dream team” of people I met online. I was invited to a LA TV show set, and the rest is history! I have worked as a social media correspondent for the last eight years, covering red carpet events. I now own a “Social PR Agency called PINK DREAMS working with brands and entrepreneurs to build genuine connections and community on their social media platforms.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

Stepping onto the OSCARS red carpet for the first time was monumental. Here I am, a girl from Cleveland, Ohio, with no media education on the most coveted red carpet in entertainment history. Each time it takes my breath away.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I believe all of my projects will help people! My work’s premise is a holistic connection that we build into our client’s social media work — it all about how we “serve” others.

Currently, I am working with a portfolio of female entrepreneurs and a cutting edge app, all wanting to make a positive difference in the world. I am also taking on the position of City Lead for BOSS TALKS, a women’s community designed to empower female entrepreneurs to break the Six-Figure Barrier.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, when I mentioned the story about a Facebook post changing my life. Two people took the time to make my “pink dream” a reality. It changed the course of my career. They were open to receiving and took a chance on me as a person and became my mentor. I’ll never forget that and aspire to emulate that behavior towards others; to pay it forward.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

I have to begin by sharing that my issues are “champagne” issues. I have my family, my house, my career, and food on the table. That is priceless. With that being said, the social demands have become blurred in expectations. We have lost boundaries as we all “assume” one’s availability. I have never worked so hard to expand my services and sign clients while managing not to burn the family dinner.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Yes, I got to work. I took the time to reduce business costs and got “messy.” I mean that I listened to what potential clients’ needs were and created programming to address their issues. I didn’t wait for things to look or appear perfect; I focused on the realities.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

Time Management. Managing all the roles of Daughter, Wife, Mother, and CEO.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

My COVID word is Boundaries. I have learned to define them during the pandemic in personal and business practices to help manage my work & family life to support my overall mental health and well-being.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

My advice is to find your own “sacred space” within your home to work. Also, develop clear communication with family members around daily chores such as lunch meals, laundry, etc. Last but not least, use a calendar for family & work schedules.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

I have dual citizenship with Canada and have crossed the border twice during COVID, which placed me in mandatory quarantine for two weeks. Clear communication is imperative. We ensure having breaks during the day and family time (off-screen) such as reading and playing board games to keep us close, calm, and connected.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

To Provide a “Light At The End Of The Tunnel, I immediately took to the creative space to manage my anxiety and to “give back.” I produced an IGTV Series called #AtHomeWithJen: Comfort, Clarity through Conversation.

Each guest addresses COVID fears and anxieties on various topics.

I interview celebrities and public figures in their areas of expertise. For example, a celebrity chef on “Mindful Eating” and another wellness chef on “Mood & Food, “An FBI-trained female police officer on “Wellbeing and Coping Skills,” the list goes on.

I invite your readers to watch the short but powerful messages of education, empathy & encouragement.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

As a student of holistic practice for 28 years, I would say:

Stop and breathe. Take a series of inhales & exhales to calm the nerves.

Encourage your loved one to repeat ‘All is Fine in My World.” For most people, the stressful moment will pass.

Write a daily gratitude list to reinforce the positives in their lives.

If one has health, food, income, and housing, anything else is considered respectfully, a “Champagne Issue.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

During COVID19, it is, “ The more you give, the more you receive, the more you receive, the more you give.”

Now is the time, in this” new normal” to lead with compassion and empathy towards others, a simple gesture of “giving” goes a long way.

How can our readers follow you online?

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank YOU for allowing me to share my story! We much appreciate your series. Stay Safe & Be Well.