Jennifer Ellis of Life Enlightenment: “Never judge!”

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Ellis.

Jennifer Ellis started her company Life Enlightenment in January 2001 upon moving from New York to California.

She is featured in the book Guerrilla Publicity 2 and has co-hosted and produced several radio, podcasts, and TV shows.

Prior to running her own business, Jennifer worked in the music industry for over 10 years promoting artists such as Rick Springfield, Oscar Peterson, and George Clinton as well as worked with corporations such as the Walt Disney Company and Intersound Records.

Jennifer is a vegan who spends time volunteering for animal-related organizations and causes.

Jennifer is passionate about wellness, health and sports. She is an ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor, a YogaRenew Certified Yoga Teacher and Yoga Alliance Registered, a Yogamu Certified Meditation Teacher, a highlighted instructor in the documentary Your Brain On Yoga, an Independent Distributor for Young Living Essential Oils, and an Ambassador for Oola.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I remember as a child being so into my mom’s fitness record (yes, a record as in an LP you would play on a record player). I think I worked out to that record more than my mom did. And from there I started taking dance classes — tap, jazz, ballet. I was happiest and less anxious when I was moving. In my 20s I received my first fitness instructor certification and that led to others. My desire to share movement and mindfulness with the world stems from the results I have experienced in my own life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When a friend of mine had her first child, she was very upset with her lack of time to exercise/move postpartum. I told her 15 minutes a day if you can is a great start. Your son is sleeping — grab 15 minutes. There is your workout! She said to me 15 minutes will make no difference so I am not going to do that. I recommended a couple of short video workouts for her as well as made her a few. She gave it a try; and sure enough she was able to find 15 minutes a day and it did make a difference.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Keep things fun. Keep learning new things. I am always trying new workouts; taking new training; expanding my mind.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

In terms of mental wellness, I personally believe leaders can create an atmosphere where there are resources and opportunities to support employees. Whether it is a diagnosis an employee has had in life (like anxiety, OCD, ADHD, depression, etc) outside of work or something like a work stress related condition, classes, activities, exercises exist to offer support to employees which may create a fantastic work culture.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite quote is: “I’m a bagel. I’m a plateful of onion rolls.” from the film Funny Girl (1968). I have always felt like the odd one in among my family and friends. It took me awhile to realize that there is nothing wrong with being uniquely me. I love spreading that message. And I adore all those bagels on a plateful of onion rolls like me.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

I currently teach yoga, meditation, fitness, de-stress, and mindfulness classes for companies. The five steps I have seen work in my experience:

Setting a variety of classes for employees so that they can chose what resonates with them. For example, people with a lot of energy may prefer more of a movement based class to support their mental health as opposed to a meditation class. Also setting up a variety of times is important so that they can chose a time of day that works best for him. These varieties leave little room for excuses not to do something! Letting employees know the benefits of the offerings including the science/research behind the classes. There have been tons of studies for example about the benefits of a meditation practice. Add incentives. I have a company that gives employees 25 points every time they attend a class that supports their mental and physical wellness. These points they can redeem for cool stuff. Advertise the programs in a variety of ways. These days we have so many ways of learning about things: social media, email, internal communications, flyers, physical mail, texts, apps. Everyone seems to have their preference. Use as many outlets as possible to let your employees know the programs you are offering to support their mental wellbeing. Make it fun and no pressure. Who wants to do anything they feel is not fun or pressure to do? Use a verbiage of playfulness and autonomy.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I find that sharing the benefits in a fact/stats/ results of a research study way helps companies and employees to really see the benefits.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues ? Can you explain?

Never judge! Judgement hurts! I have experienced first hand judgement around my OCD and anxiety. That is why I feel education by companies on mental wellness is so important. If people know the facts, they can be more aware of their reactions to co-workers who may be having a rough time.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

For habits, I strive to never label them as good or bad. Instead I ask my students, how is that feeling for you? Would another choice feel better?

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

The answer to that question is a big YES. I am a Certified Yoga and Meditation teacher. Prana (the breath) is our life force. It is vital to supporting our mental wellbeing. I use so many different breathing techniques in my classes. And they are all techniques students can use anytime they need them out in the world; outside of classes.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Rewind Replay Repeat: A Memoir of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder by Jeff Bell is the book that has had the biggest impact on my life. I lived with undiagnosed OCD (after many trips to see doctors since the age of 4) until 2007 when I read that book.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, it would be one where we all accepted, loved, and support one another regardless of differences. Especially with differences of lifestyle and opinion, people tend to often believe their thoughts are the truth when in fact difference of everything is what will always be in our world and has always been. So let’s just be with each other in peace and nonjudgement and acceptance and love.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

My website is: https://life-enlightenment.com/ and I am on all social media.

THANK YOU!!